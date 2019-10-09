Broadcom: The European Commission Will Strike - Again - And I Have Predicted It - Again

However, further consequences, such as a fine, could weigh worse. The interim measures are likely to provide some more information to identify further risks.

Given that, I do not expect them to have any structural impact on the operating business.

While I am of course somewhat pleased to have correctly predicted the future here again, investors naturally want to know what they can expect.

(Source: The European Commission strikes again)

Every investor should have noticed that the importance of antitrust related topics is increasing exorbitantly and is also becoming increasingly important for their own due diligence. A new chapter in this development has now been added for Broadcom (AVGO). Since it belongs to my profession, I always observe these procedures very closely. My readers benefit from this. When it was foreseeable that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance and was able to inform my readers about it. My readers knew in advance that the fine would be relatively small and that they would not need to panic. Given that, this is not about an irrational discussion about the evil EU or the evil European Commission as the supreme competition authority, but about weighing up the risks. This also applies to Broadcom here.

Just to refresh the memories, I will repeat what the investigations were about and why they were so important:

"In June, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust probe against Broadcom. Additionally, the Commission also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures. That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. The Commission accuses Broadcom of using a number of exclusivity practices in chips used in modems and set-top boxes to repress competitors out of the market. The EC has gathered information indicating that Broadcom implemented a range of exclusionary practices. These practices include: - setting exclusive purchasing obligations, - granting rebates or other advantages conditioned on exclusivity or minimum purchase requirements, - product bundling, - abusive IP-related strategies and - deliberately degrading interoperability between Broadcom products and other products."

With respect to the time frame, I came to the following conclusion:

I therefore believe that it is all the more likely that a decision will actually be taken in the autumn, at the latest by the end of October and therefore during the fourth quarter.

It seems now that it really is happening that Broadcom will be told by EU antitrust regulators this month to suspend certain business practices. According to a person, familiar with the matter, the EU executive will brief national competition agencies on Oct. 7 on its proposed interim measure before taking a formal decision and informing Broadcom.

While I am of course somewhat pleased to have correctly predicted the future here again, investors naturally want to know what they can expect. First of all, the Commission has not taken such measures for several decades. It is therefore not entirely clear how sharp the measures will be. While the measures have an immediate effect (which is bad), investors should bear in mind that these measures are only interim and Broadcom has the right to appeal.

Either way, for the time being I don't assume that the measures will really have a structural impact on the operating business. Although I don't have any Broadcom shares, if I did, I'd keep them for the time being.

What is far more important is the next issue: The interim measures are only the beginning. The European Commission could also adopt further measures in the main proceedings, in particular the Commission could impose fines on Broadcom. The European Commission has already imposed extremely high fines. The Commission has fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) over USD 9 billion and Qualcomm over USD 1 billion: Intel, for example, was fined over a billion dollars for similar practices.

(Source: Reuters)

With regard to the main proceeding, it will be difficult for Broadcom to demonstrate such efficiencies. The ECJ has also said that loyalty rebates, which an equally efficient company would not have been able to enforce without market dominance, are in principle likely to damage competition. The Commission also appears to be extremely certain, since it does indeed hold out the prospect of interim measures. In particular, I doubt that consumers will benefit from Broadcom's practice of deliberately compromising the interoperability of products of Broadcom with other products. However, it is still too early for more detailed information here. If interim measures are adopted, further conclusions can be drawn. In particular, I will probably then be able to make concrete statements about a possible level of fines. In this respect, it is also worth keeping an eye on the proceedings.

However, the actual proceeding again shows that it is worthwhile for investors to keep an eye on possible risks as far as possible. This applies in particular to the increasingly complicated regulatory environment.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research regarding antitrust and regulatory issues, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts".

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.