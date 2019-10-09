Vail Resorts' Lofty Valuation And Unsafe Dividend Are Keeping Me Off The Slopes

When I'm thinking about making an investment in the markets, there are 5 basic qualifications that I want to see a potential company meet. First, I'm looking for high quality names. Second, I want to see an attractive valuation. Third, look at historical data to make sure that earnings are fairly predictable. Fourth, as a dividend growth investor, I obviously want to see attractive dividend related metrics. And lastly, I need to be able to see long-term tailwinds that have the potential to continue to push the stock on an upwards trajectory. Now, it's not quite as simple as this introduction may make it seem. Rarely, is anything ever simple in the markets (there are simply too many variables at play for this to be the case). But, that is my basic checklist and when a subscriber asked me to give my opinion on Vail Resorts (MTN), I decided to use this checklist as a template for this article's structure.

Vail isn't currently a part of my portfolio, but it is a name that I've owned before. It's also a name that I continue to track because I really like certain aspects of the company's business.

I originally bought my shares of MTN for $221.89 in December of 2017 and decided to sell those shares for a roughly 10% profit (including dividends received), exiting at $244.85 in June of 2018. I decided to put the proceeds from that trade into Hershey (HSY) at $90.09, which turned out to be a great idea because I eventually sold those HSY shares for $137.70 in June of 2019, locking in 52.9% capital gains (plus a year's worth of dividends as well).

In this piece, I'll discuss my rationale behind my Vail sale in more detail; doing so now would ultimately spoil some of my opinions with regard to the 5 qualification areas discussed below.

Quality Grade

When it comes to quality, MTN passes with flying colors. If you're looking for a public company that offers exposure to land-based winter vacations, resorts, experiences, etc., then Vail is about your only option. Heck, even when you consider private companies and/or groups of private companies that have come together to offer ski passes to rival Vail's.

The company recently completed the acquisition of Peak Resorts, which added 17 more resort locations to MTN's vast portfolio. Now, with 37 resorts under its portfolio umbrella, Vail owns and operates many of the most well-known and prestigious winter resorts in North America (and across the world). Here's a list from the company's September 24th announcement regarding the Peak deal closing:

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the leading global mountain resort operator. Vail Resorts' subsidiaries operate 37 world-class mountain resorts and urban ski areas, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada; Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham in Australia; Stowe, Mount Snow, Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Mount Sunapee, Attitash, Wildcat and Crotched in New Hampshire; Stevens Pass in Washington; Liberty, Roundtop, Whitetail, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; Wilmot in Wisconsin; Afton Alps in Minnesota; Mt. Brighton in Michigan; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana. Vail Resorts owns and/or manages a collection of casually elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo."

Source: MTN IR Peak press release

This portfolio is generating solid interest amongst consumers. In FY19, MTN saw revenue growth of 13.5% and total skier visits up 21.5% (this large increase is due to the addition of a handful of popular resorts such as Triple Peaks, Stevens Pass, Falls Creek, and Hotham). Total effective ticket price, or ETP, decreased during the year because of the increased percentage of season pass holder visitation. This lower ETP plays a role in the discrepancy between visit growth and revenue growth. In the recent Q4FY19 conference call, management highlighted double digit y/y growth in ski pass sales. This news cause MTN stoke to pop some 6% because it implies a strong FY2020 ski season for the company. Even though visitations by pass holders lowers the ETP, I really like the company's continued focus on these annual passes. It helps to give investors foresight into the company's annual revenues prior to the ski season opening. To me, this strategy should help to smooth out some of the lumpy quarterly results posted by the company moving forward.

Valuation

Valuation is a bit trickier than deciphering best-in-breed. Sometimes it's easy to see that a certain company is dominating an industry (I'd argue that this is the case when it comes to MTN). Investors are well aware that best-in-breed companies deserve premium valuations. It makes sense to pay up a bit for the best of the best, right? But, just how much should be paying up? What's a fair premium? That's the hard question to answer.

History can help us come to that answer. For really stable companies like the blue-chip consumer staples with super predictable earnings and little volatility on the top and bottom-lines, it's possible to compare the past to the present + short-term growth expectations and see whether or not there is a big discrepancy in pricing. However, for names with more volatile sales/earnings data (like MTN), a company that continually reinvents itself (like MTN), and/or companies with shorter life spans and therefore, less data to rely upon when it comes to using the past to help arrive at fair valuation in the present, it's not really possible.

I've always said that determining fair value is more of an art than a science. That's why there are so many different price targets on individual stocks from the professional analysts and firms that follow them. Yet, I do think that sometimes it's clear that a stock is either cheap or expensive. These moments in time are rare because for the most part companies trade in a range that could be justified with various data points. But in MTN's case right now, I actually think it's easy to see that the shares are expensive.

Looking backward, MTN has posted fabulous EPS growth. From 2014 to 2018, reported EPS increased from less than $1.00/share to more than $9.00/share. Yet, much of this is due to successful M&A activity and I don't think it's sustainable long term.

In the recent quarterly conference call, MTN CEO Rob Katz was asked about the 2020 guidance he gave (which implies organic EBIDTA growth in the mid-single digits moving forward) and here's what he had to say:

"We're obviously very focused on our organic growth, and we think we're obviously entering into a time period after a number of years of very strong growth where we think overall revenue growth probably moderates a bit, continued cost pressures, and we think that that's kind of a little bit based on I would say the broader economy and what we expect going forward."

To me, this makes sense. The company has made a series of significant acquisitions in recent years, causing revenues and EBIDTA to spike. However, organic growth hasn't been nearly as high as the overall numbers and it's not as if MTN can continue to make massive acquisitions every year (eventually Katz and Co. will run out of resorts to purchase). Frankly put, there is nothing wrong with mid-single digit organic EBIDTA growth. A company that posts growth like that over the long-term will likely generate significant wealth for its shareholders, assuming the stock is priced fairly. However, I don't think that paying 30x+ ttm P/E multiples for a company posting mid-single digit organic growth. This doesn't make sense to me and I think today's high multiple is going to continue to put pressure on MTN's total returns moving forward.

Analysts expect to see EPS grow in the low double digits/high single digits moving forward in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Once again, that is solid EPS growth. Yet, a 30x+ multiple on the stock implies a 3.0+ PEG ratio and MTN's growth outlook certainly doesn't justify that type of ratio.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In short, it appears that the stock is priced nearly to perfection which means that investors buying today aren't receiving much in terms of margin of safety. As a value investor, I'm always looking for wide margins of safety when purchasing shares and therefore, MTN doesn't make a passing grade in this category.

Earnings Predictability

Unfortunately, Vail's volatile earnings aren't very attractive to me either. Although I believe that Vail has built a best in class portfolio of products and services for consumers, Vail still relies on entirely too many variables and circumstances that are entirely out of the company's control for the earnings stream to be considered predictable. This company is highly economically sensitive (vacations aren't cheap and they're oftentimes one of the first discretionary spending items crossed off of a family's budget when things turn south financially). Also, weather can have a big impact on sales figures. Weather is inherently unpredictable, and I don't like the idea of something so volatile playing such a significant role in bottom-line production.

Being that the North American ski season generates the vast majority of this company's sales, we see very cyclical results on a quarter to quarter basis in terms of peak and trough seasons. While this is certainly understandable, it also makes it difficult to predict because there isn't a slow build up of quarterly earnings that eventually come together to create the annual picture. Instead, there are typically two quarters ever year in which the company makes a lot of money and then two others where it posts negative EPS. Investors are forced to rely more heavily on management's guidance when it comes to the expectations for the upcoming ski seasons, yet as I said before, that's difficult to predict well ahead of time due to variables that management couldn't hope to accurately predict.

Historically, Vail has been a boom or bust type company when it comes to annual EPS. The company's free cash flows have been all over the place. A lot of this has to do with management's acquisition strategy and varying levels of capex. Over the long term, I think it's clear that management's willingness to take risks and expand the portfolio is a good thing. MTN's increased market share has resulted in solid sales and EPS CAGR (to me, this is due to the company's best in breed status, which is why quality is the #1 thing that I look for in a company to invest in).

With this in mind, I think it's fair to say that MTN is a potentially solid pick for long-term investors. Personally, I've just always had issues with the earnings volatility associated with cyclical names, so I tend to avoid them. So much of finding success in the market is getting to know yourself and your rational limits as an investor. I've learned that I have a hard time maintaining a long-term view when I see massive EPS swings. This leads to short-term decision making which is oftentimes driven by fear and/or greed. Emotional trading is something that I want to avoid as a portfolio manager and therefore, I typically avoid highly cyclical areas of the market. Thankfully, the market is a big place with a lot of high-quality companies to invest in that aren't quite so cyclical. However, if you've got the intestinal fortitude to live with the ups and downs of these names, then MTN could be a name worthy of consideration for your portfolio.

Dividend Metrics

I saw that MTN is worthy of consideration because it has proven itself to be one of the best dividend growers in the market since initiating its current dividend in 2011. However, I wouldn't call this a S.W.A.N. DGI stock by any means because while the dividend growth has been stellar, I'm not so sure that the current fundamentals point towards that trend continuing.

Investors who've owned MTN shares since the dividend payments began in 2011 now have an extraordinarily high yield on cost of roughly 35%. MTN's most recent dividend increase came in at 19.7%. As strong as this sounds, it was actually the company's smallest increase since initiating its payment. But, I think that slower dividend growth is here to stay because MTN management has grown the dividend at a faster pace than it has grown EPS and now MTN's ttm payout ratio is closing in on 90%.

This high payout ratio played a role in my decision to sell. MTN's earnings per share growth was negative during the last year and while that trend isn't expected to last, a ~90% payout ratio on a cyclical stock like this still implies a somewhat unsustainable dividend. I'm not calling for a cut, per se. As I said above, analysts are calling for EPS growth that should help to make the dividend more sustainable. However, that growth isn't guaranteed. MTN saw its EPS fall nearly83% from the peak in 2007 to the post-recession trough in 2012. During the Great recession, MTN's sales dropped nearly 34% and from 2007 to 2009, MTN's share price fell some 77%, signifying the economic sensitivity that I discussed above. While the past does not necessarily predict the future, I think that MTN shares would likely experience above-average pain in the event of another recession and if that happens in the next year or two before MTN can create enough EPS growth to get its dividend payout back down to safer levels, I wouldn't be surprised if management wasn't forced to cut the payment.

All in all, this is a high risk/high reward type of dividend stock. MTN's ~3.1% yield combined with double digit dividend growth potential is certainly attractive, but I prioritize dividend safety above all else, which is why I no longer own this name.

Long-term Tailwinds and Trajectory

I acknowledge that MTN's past has been quite successful and it's clear that this management team has what it takes to continue to grow the company. However, when it comes to long-term ownership of this stock (I'm still a young man and what I buy high quality DGI companies, my hope is to hold them for decades and decades unless dividends growth metrics disappoint or grossly high premiums present too much risk to be exposed to in the short-term) I am really concerned about climate change and the impact that global warming will have on MTN's industry moving forward. To me, climate change represents a secular headwind for MTN and generally speaking, I avoid investing in companies facing similar issues (especially without a low valuation incentivizing me to put my capital at risk).

I know that to some this bit about climate change will be controversial (and, to others, I imagine it will be perfectly reasonable). However, I've learned in the past that when discussing this issue as it pertains to MTN, I'm best off discussing my opinion once in the article rather than having to do it dozens of times in the comment section.

With that in mind, I'll say this: I believe in climate change. I believe that mankind is causing the Earth to warm. From increasing global (and local) temperatures in the short-term and looking back to the industrial revolution, to atmospheric carbon count, to the increasing frequency and strength of natural disasters, I think the case for climate change is firm and clear. I'm not a scientist (I studied English and Studio Art at the University level), but it's also clear that professional scientists are overwhelmingly in the same boat as I am.

And, while I'm not a professional scientist by any means, I was a professional farmer. I managed a vineyard for several years and in doing so, spent a lot of time at agricultural conventions and with local farmers who'd been growing grapes for decades. I feel confident in saying that no one pays better attention to the weather than farmers. Many of my friends in the local vineyard management scene have detailed logs dating back years and years highlighting temperature change, frost dates, snowfall accumulation, soil temperatures, the length of the growing season, etc., etc., etc. And, after talking to these men and women (and let's be clear, I'm not talking about your stereotypical tree-hugging hippies here, I'm talking about rural people with hard hands and farmer's tans who tend, for the most part, to identify themselves as Republicans), I was left with no doubts that the weather is changing and things are getting warmer.

This first-hand experience combined with my admittedly elementary understanding of the scientific papers related to the subject that I've read over the years has lead me to believe that an industry that relies on snowfall may not be the best to invest in long term.

History here at Seeking Alpha shows that this statement will likely dominate the comment section, but I hope that it doesn't (or at least, that the conversation stays civil). I understand that climate change is can be a hot-button issue for some. I'm not here to attempt to sway anyone's opinion with regard to climate change one way or the other. I think historical data and reports published by professionals in related scientific fields should serve that purpose. I'm just here to talk about investing and hot-button issue or not, I do believe that climate change poses an economic risk to investors who're considering exposing their capital to certain industries.

Conclusion

So, at the end of the day, I'm pretty content to continue to sit on the sidelines and watch MTN from afar. I wouldn't be opposed to owning MTN shares again, but only if I thought they were cheap. When MTN sold off in late 2018/early 2019, I considered buying back the shares that I sold at ~$245 when the stock sold off below $200 but I wanted to see where a bottom formed first. MTN quickly bounced off of the recent lows around $180 and has traded $230-$240 range for a while now. The recent weakness back into the $220s may be interesting to some, yet I'm likely going to have to see prices near the $180 lows for me to consider adding.

I'd really like to pick up shares with a ~20x multiple, though using the 2020 EPS estimate, that implies a share price target of $162. I think we'd have to experience a major macro event to spark that type of sell-off and admittedly, MTN probably wouldn't be near the top of my watch list if the entire market was crashing (because there would likely be other, higher quality companies selling off as well). Because of MTN's best-in-breed status, I'd probably be willing to pay a slight premium in the $180 range (which represents ~22x 2020 estimates). But, I'm certainly not going to hold my breath as I wait for this stock to test the recent lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.