WPP: Technology-Driven Change Favors Accenture Interactive

My previous article on WPP plc (WPP) was titled “WPP: Struggling in a sector being transformed by technology.” Despite trading at a modest PE ratio and having an attractive dividend yield, I noted that I was not convinced WPP has the edge to turn technology related headwinds into tailwinds. Since the article was published on July 11, 2019, WPP’s share price is little changed despite announcing the proposed sale of 60% of Kantar and releasing its 2019 Interim Results.

I have been spending some time looking at one of the main consultancy intrusions into the advertising industry space, Accenture Interactive, the digital experience arm of Accenture (ACN). I summarize my thoughts below which led to the conclusion that Accenture Interactive is a much bigger threat than I originally appreciated. It is not hard to imagine a situation where WPP is increasingly displaced by the more technology savvy players such as Accenture Interactive. For now, WPP seems to be holding its own versus the consultants in its core competencies such as the Vodafone Ziggo pitch against Accenture that WPP won as mentioned on its 2019 Interims call.

Relative share price performance

An obvious point is that Accenture and WPP are two very different companies which is true, though their share prices show a remarkable correlation from 2015 to mid-2017 per the share price graph below. Accenture’s core historical competencies are in strategy and IT consulting. Accenture is a very impressive company with a market cap of USD115 billion compared with WPP’s USD15 billion. Accenture Interactive is a key growth driver for Accenture with Interactives’ revenues rising from USD6.5 billion in FY2017, to USD8.5 billion in FY2018 and most recently over USD10 billion in FY2019 (Accenture’s year end is August 31). Source: Yahoo finance

In WPP’s Q3 2017 trading update, it dismissed the consultancy threat as confined mainly to client concerns about cost savings. About this time the share price trajectories of WPP and Accenture Interactive’s parent, Accenture, diverged as shown in the share price graph above. While Accenture Interactive is growing its revenues by USD billions a year, WPP is struggling to restore its topline to growth with its 2019 Interims still not showing a change in this trend.

A large portion of Accenture Interactive’s revenues are probably not considered advertising related, particularly from a more traditional viewpoint. However, these revenues are associated with Accenture Interactive’s experience led initiative and Accenture is not simply reclassifying existing revenue streams or cannibalizing its own business. It also represents an opportunity that WPP may be seeking to capitalize on as highlighted below.

The winning strategy

Source: WPP Interim Results 2019 presentation

Technology coupled with creativity is at the heart of WPP’s new strategy. WPP wants to expand its offering in high growth areas in the four main categories shown in the slide above. Traditionally, WPP has been known as a communications company and management estimate communications accounts for about 75% of its business with around 25% coming from the areas of experience, commerce and technology. During its December 2018 investor day presentation, WPP highlighted case studies describing how its different agencies are offering value in each of these categories. For example in communications it highlighted Essence’s work with Google, in experience Wunderman UK’s work with Glitch (Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY)) and for technology Verticurl’s work with LinkedIn and Cognifide (WPP’s global Adobe Experience Cloud specialist with over 450 people) and Ford Europe. At the end of the presentation during Q&A, an analyst asked when these types of initiatives would feed through to group revenue growth and CEO Mark Read essentially replied it would take time.

Accenture Interactive sees a marketing landscape that has been changed by a convergence of marketing and technology and brands built through experiences not push advertising. It believes experience has emerged as a key driver of business growth. Accenture Interactive does not enter into client relationships to integrate a specific marketing technology, takeout cost or redesign a process. They enter by defining the experience e.g. what should the experience be for a consumer to research and buy a car? Accenture Interactive not only designs these experiences for its clients, it also implements, runs and manages these experiences which is a huge differentiator and captures a larger share of the economics.

Per WPP’s own slide above, a lot of growth is found in the areas of experience, commerce and technology which is where Accenture Interactive appears to hold the upper hand. Accenture Interactive has executed very well on its vision and its revenue size and growth supports the view that many CMOs are embracing its style of building a brand through multiple touch-points.

Leveraging technology partnerships

WPP is keen to showcase its partnerships with a number of technology leaders like Google and Adobe. In December 2017, WPP was named Adobe Global Digital Experience Cloud Solution Partner of the Year. But how are these partnerships benefitting WPP’s top line? If the WPP Adobe Alliance was formed in 2015 and it has more than 2,500 inhouse Adobe experts worldwide collaborating with Adobe, there should be some clear revenue benefits as Adobe’s topline is certainly growing. Outside of the alliance and some case studies, WPP management have yet to quantify the economic benefit to WPP.

A year later, Accenture Interactive won another award from Adobe. Accenture Interactive was named the Adobe 2018 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year. According to this release, the Adobe and Accenture Interactive partnership dates back to 2002 with more than 10,000 Adobe experts. Like Accenture Interactive, Adobe Experience Cloud also focuses on experiences as captured in its name. In addition to having a longer partnership with and more experts trained to work with Adobe, Accenture Interactive has a wide range of partnerships which include the likes of Salesforce (CRM), SAP (SAP) and IBM Watson Customer Engagement. This expands further if its parent Accenture is included who is a global leader in implementing these platforms and others including ones from Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and Workday (WDAY).

Adding capabilities and scale through acquisitions

This is something Accenture Interactive has not been shy about. Its CEO, Brian Whipple, has articulated that Accenture Interactive does not acquire any company for the purposes of adding revenue. It only acquires companies to spur organic growth under two circumstances; (1) to add a new capability; and/or (2) to scale existing capability e.g. in a new geography. Its 15+ acquisitions over the last few years fall into one or two of these buckets.

Technically, Accenture is large enough to acquire WPP. They may have considered this option but decided it was easier to build their own ad/marketing business, with technology at its core, rather than try and transform the sprawling collection of agencies that comprises WPP - a task WPP’s management is now faced with. WPP CEO Mark Read is envisioning a more streamlined and integrated WPP and as part of this strategy is in the process of selling 60% stake in Kantar to Bain Capital.

If WPP management is serious about gaining a technology edge, it may need to make more strategic bolt-on acquisitions (modestly sized keeping leverage in mind) in the technology space like its September 2018 acquisition of 2Sales International, an Amazon-focused content and campaign agency. Other ad agencies are trying e.g. Publicis Groupe’s (OTCQX:PUBGY) USD4.4 billion April 2019 acquisition of Epsilon or Interpublic Group’s (IPG) purchase of Acxiom’s marketing solutions business in October 2018 for USD2.3 billion.

Key takeaways

Accenture Interactive positions itself as an experience agency that bridges the gap between brand promise and customer expectations. It is part business consultancy, part creative agency and part technology expert that is able to design, build and run client solutions. It is clearly leveraging off the reputation, expertise, relationships and financial backing of its parent, Accenture. Accenture Interactive’s revenue growth points to a strategy that is working and being embraced by the marketing departments of many top companies.

WPP has some very strong attributes including its storied reputation in the advertising industry counting many of the world’s largest companies as its clients, scale (particularly in media buying) and proven creative ability. WPP is undergoing a transformation that is seeking to place technology at its heart alongside creativity. It may take some time for these efforts to translate into top line growth.

In the meanwhile, technology centric players like Accenture Interactive have key components in place and are making the most of it. Consultancies are trying to and look capable of seizing WPP’s core ground not the other way around. The downside risk that WPP loses the initiative is very real in my view and this helps explain its low valuation. I remain neutral.

