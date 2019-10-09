British Hidden Gems: Search For The Next Multi-Baggers

Therefore, we decided to take a "journey" in search for the next multi-baggers.

The UK stock market is looking interesting to us because of the Brexit uncertainties, recent-year underperformance and sound business fundamentals.

Source: dictionary.com.

Overview

Hidden treasure hunting (i.e., exploring less-known stocks that could be the next multi-baggers) has been one of our favorite activities. The UK market, worried continuously by the uncertainties around Brexit, has been eye-catching for many investors, including us.

The total market of British stocks has been lagging behind the majority of the remaining world. In particular, the FTSE All-Share Index significantly underperformed (in local-currency share price) its American counterpart, as you can see below, over the past couple of years.

Source: Google Finance; data as of 10/8/2019.

At the same time, the Warren Buffett Indicator for the UK total market has walked sideways, compared with the valuation expansion in the States (see below).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/8/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 10/8/2019.

The multi-year underperformance, together with the relative undervaluation, in the UK, evokes our interests in a "journey" there for value hunting. Other attractions include sound corporate governance standards, a less competitive domestic market, and an international mindset among businesses.

Screening

As a value/quality-oriented investor, we focus more on the fundamentals of the business than on its market price. Value is what you get, and the price is what you pay. Our approach has always been to find what is valuable in the market and pull the trigger only when we come across the favorable price quoted by Mr. Market. In many cases, it requires a considerable amount of patience (and some luck as well).

Below are our primary screening factors tailored for UK stocks here -

The business possesses some economic moat and has a high likelihood of widening its moat in the future; The firm is earning superior returns on capital and has a high probability of sustaining the high rate of return in the future; No negative earnings or free cash flow annually for the past decade; The business already has its overseas presence as well as decent growth opportunities globally; Not so well-known, especially to foreign investors; The market cap of less than GBP3 billion.

Before we go ahead, one thing worth pointing out here - none of the stocks here are traded on the major US exchanges, and while some of them are accessible through the OTC market in the US, it is highly recommended to trade directly on the London Stock Exchange for better liquidity.

Also, one thing worth (re-)emphasizing - some of the stocks may seem expensive from a traditional valuation perspective. Quality usually deserves a premium, even in a depressed market. Of course, some premiums are justified, while others are not so. In the latter case, patience would be crucial.

Here are our four picks of the British hidden gems.

Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF)

Source: ii.co.uk.

Nottingham-based Games Workshop aims to "make the best fantasy miniatures in the world, to engage and inspire our customers, and to sell our products globally at a profit." It is the leading designer, manufacturer, and retailer for tabletop miniature gaming, a niche market that the company created itself and is now one of the fastest-growing segments of the $12 billion global non-digital games market.

Although US-based investors can access its share through the OTC market, trading directly its primarily-listed ticker GAW.L is highly recommended.

Games Workshop is best known for its owned Warhammer brand, the name of its two war games, Warhammer 40k and Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The business derives the majority of its revenue through the sales of fantasy miniatures and related products and a small percentage through license royalties. Geography-wise, 75% of the total sales come from outside the UK.

We believe the vertical integration, rich IP, and simple business model with a niche focus help the company build its economic moat. As displayed below, Games Workshop consistently generated high returns on capital over the past decade. Even better, both net margin and asset turnover improved quite significantly during the last couple of years.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

It appears to us that Games Workshop is well-positioned to harvest further profitable growth in the foreseeable future. The primary drivers here include geographic expansion, product pipeline, and licensing.

Apart from quality business economics, the valuation of share does not look too encouraging to us. The stock price started to surge significantly in early 2017. As a result, the prevailing price multiples, such as P/E, P/S, P/CF, are all above their 5-year averages by a wide margin at the moment (see below). The free cash flow yield is currently around 3.3%. This may be justified in light of a mid-teens to high-teens CAGR but leaves no room of error for the management, and hence, few margins of safety for investors.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

We do like the company's management team, which focuses on the long term and return on investment. We believe that this name can be a right candidate for quality stocks that can grow shareholder wealth tremendously as long as the entry price is right.

Nichols

Source: investorschronicle.co.uk.

Newton-le-Willows-based Nichols is an international soft drinks business with sales in over 85 countries, selling products in both the still and carbonate categories. The company owns a diversified portfolio of brands, the most notable of which, is the century-old Vimto.

Vimto was created in 1908 by Noel Nichols at his small, wholesale druggist and herbalist business in Manchester, UK. It was initially launched as an herbal tonic that gave the drinker "vim and vigor," therefore under the name Vim Tonic, which Mr. Nichols soon shortened to Vimto.

Today, Vimto is sold all over the world in a variety of formats. The brand is firmly established and has gained considerable popularity in the Middle East, Africa, and the home country, UK, of course. Well, maybe we should not only look at Vimto as a brand. Just think about the fact that the drink has become a big Ramadan tradition in the Muslim world.

Nichols's products have multiple routes to reach their end-consumers - retail (domestic and international), out-of-home products, and licensed products. While only around 20% of the total revenue comes from overseas, the international markets posted strong growths for the company recently.

In our opinion, Vimto's substantial share of mind among target consumers built the economic moat for Nichols. The company delivered consistently high ROIC over the last ten years, as shown below. In the meantime, the margin improved. However, the asset turnover trended down, which investors should keep their eyes on.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

We believe that international expansion should keep its growth momentum in the upcoming years. At the same time, product variants and the trend towards a healthier lifestyle may offer additional growth opportunities.

If we compare the current price multiples with their respective historical averages, the stock of NICL looks fairly priced (see below). The current free cash flow yield is roughly 3.3%, which appears reasonable for a wide-moat consumer staples business with steady and robust growths.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

Nichols PLC is only listed in the UK (the ticker is NICL).

FDM Group (OTCPK:FDDMF)

Source: glassdoor.com.

London-based FDM Group is an international professional services company with dedicated training centers and sales operations located globally in the UK, the US, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Australia, and China. The principal business model involves recruiting mostly university graduates, returners to work and ex-military personnel, who are 'trained' in the FDM Group academies as the company's own permanent IT and business consultants (referred to as "Mounties") before being deployed to work at one of the company's clients. FDM's client base is composed of primarily financial institutions and banks around the world, such as HSBC (HSBC), Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC).

It is worth mentioning that the OTC ticker FDDMF has almost no liquidity and that investors are strongly recommended to trade the primarily-listed ticker FDM on the London Stock Exchange.

Approximately half of the sales at FDM are generated outside of the UK & Ireland, while the overseas markets deliver the most robust growths - e.g., 22% in North America, 21% in APAC, 15% in EMEA, as of the first half of FY2019.

According to Morningstar below, the company earned consistently high returns on capital since its re-IPO. Both margin and asset turnover improved steadily, indicating the existence of economic moat.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

It appears to us that FDM Group possesses its sustainable competitive advantages through its industry reputation of delivering quality and cost-effective service for its clients as well as the global scale of its academic programs.

Moving forward, the further geographic expansion would fuel the growth at FDM Group. Meanwhile, the industry tailwinds with regards to increasing global IT spending, digital transformation, and emerging technologies, such as AI, big data, could also be the important contributors for growth here.

The valuation of FDM seems modest to us. We see a 5% earnings yield and a 4% FCF yield on the stock, not to mention the 4.4% dividend yield. The business is increasing its top line at a double-digit annual rate with little CapEx required, thanks to the asset-light business model. We think that the share is looking very interesting at the current level.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/8/2019.

James Halstead (OTC:JMHSF)

Source: ii.co.uk.

Bury-based James Halstead is a major international group of companies involved in the manufacture and supply of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. The share of the company is primarily listed in the UK under ticker JHD, while the much less liquid OTC ticker is JHMSF in the US market.

The key brands owned by the group include Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona. Meanwhile, there are other brands that the group operates under that are more regionally based or territory-specific.

Over the years, James Halstead has supplied over 160 countries. The breadth of the company's involved projects is impressive, including the sports venues at the Olympics in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008, Royal Caribbean's "Freedom of the Seas," and Kremlin Conference Palace.

During FY2019, nearly 35% of James Halstead's total revenue is generated in the UK, 43% in ex-UK Europe (a bit warning sign of Brexit), and the remaining 22% mainly across the Americas, Africa, Scandinavia, and China.

It appears to us that the industry reputation nurtured over decades as well as the niche-focus at James Halstead's build the economic moat and enable the business to earn superior ROIC consistently (see below). The company is specialized and totally flooring focused, unlike its peers like Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/9/2019.

The management imposes a policy of continual investment in both process improvement and product development to improve output efficiency and product offering. At the same time, James Halstead exports all over the world and controls the distribution network in regions, such as Western Europe, Australia & New Zealand, Canada, and India. The company has also been planning on extending sales operations into China and adjacent Asian markets.

The valuation of JHD looks mixed if we compare the prevailing price multiples to their respective historical averages. For example, P/E and P/S are above their 5-year averages, while P/B and P/CF show the opposite. The current free cash flow yield is a bit above 4%, indicating a fair price of the stock. But we believe that a 5% yield in this space should give the required margin of safety for those more conservative investors.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 10/9/2019.

Summary

So there came our four picks of British hidden gems in four different domains - entertainment, soft drink, professional service, and flooring. The commonality? They are all international, earning high returns on capitals and growing profitably at a decent rate, although not being so well-known. The situations of their valuations vary, but these names should be worth the spots on your watch list.

What is the British hidden gem that you happened to find recently? Feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NICL ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.