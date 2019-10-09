2 Reasons Investors Might Choose MLPX Over MLPA For Midstream Exposure

Both, however, appear to be good options for investors to gain exposure to the high-income midstream energy sector.

MLPX has achieved better total return than MLPA in the last several years, though MLPA offers higher current income.

MLPX is a midstream energy ETF offering exposure to both corporations and master limited partnerships, whereas MLPA is a pure-play on MLPs.

Introduction

Recently, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Power Hedge wrote an article on the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX). In it, Power Hedge gives a good overview of the fund and some of the reasons why investors should be interested in it.

Natural gas production is set to continue steadily expanding for the foreseeable future, which will be good for the pipeline and storage assets of the midstream sector. This is bullish for MLPX, in which three-fourths of assets are natural gas-based.

Source: MLPX Factsheet

I found much agreement with Power Hedge's article, and I encourage readers to check it out.

However, in the conclusion, the author said something that piqued my curiosity. The author said that it makes little sense to choose MLPX for midstream energy exposure over a higher-yielding fund like the Global X MLP ETF (MLPA). The pure-play MLP ETF offers an 8.5% dividend yield (with the fund shouldering the taxes normally paid for by unitholders in exchange for a 1099 form instead of a K-1 form) while MLPX pays only a 4.5% dividend yield.

That spurred me to do some analysis on these two ETFs. Surely, there must be reasons an investor would choose MLPX over MLPA, despite the yield difference. Indeed, I came across two simple reasons why midstream investors might choose MLPX over MLPA. Of course, I see little harm in doing as I do in owning both funds.

First, let's cover a few reasons to be bullish on the midstream sector right now.

The Case For Midstream

Many readers are familiar already with the midstream business model as well as the fact that production volume matters more than spot price for revenue. Often, contracts are in place that allow for a certain volume of transportation or storage, regardless of whether it is used. But the value companies are able to derive from these contracts depends a lot on the volume of production. Of course, if the commodity price falls below certain thresholds, volume will likely decrease. But as long as the commodity is trading in an average range, volume should remain steady and midstream cash flows should remain predictable.

It is important to note, however, that production volumes also depend on a corresponding rise in demand for the commodity over time. Fortunately, we have seen demand rising consistently over the last several years:

Source: Global X Q3 MLP Insights

Also, one must consider the new rate-cutting cycle that the United States seems to be in. While, at first, the Fed telegraphed only one rate cut in July, another came in September. After weak economic reports in late September and early October, another rate cut is widely expected in October, and many commentators are already discussing the likelihood of another cut in December. With the economic momentum to the downside, it seems an extensive rate-cutting cycle is already upon us.

That could weaken the US dollar, which would boost commodity prices and support higher production volumes. What's more, lower interest rates would result in lower borrowing costs for the heavily capital-dependent midstream sector.

Finally, there is the seemingly ever-present geopolitical risk of conflict in the Middle East. The Houthi rebel terrorist attack in Saudi Arabia recently is one example of how unexpected events could arise at any time to affect oil and gas prices. If there are future flare-ups, this will likely be beneficial to American midstream companies.

Now, if one has concluded that now is a good time to invest in the midstream sector, why might one choose MLPX over MLPA? Here are two reasons.

1. Total Return

The simplest reason comes first: MLPX is less volatile than MLPA. It fell less during the oil price collapse in 2015 and has been slightly more stable since.

Data by YCharts

One potential reason for this is that MLPX is more reliant on natural gas production, which tends to be more stable, while MLPA is more reliant on petroleum production, the price of which is less stable.

This difference alone has led to outperformance over MLPA on a total return basis since late 2013.

2. Dividend Growth

The other reason investors might choose MLPX over MLPA is because of each fund's respective dividend history. For MLPA, the quarterly dividend has continued to decline over time, while MLPX's is growing.

MLPA Dividend History:

Source: Seeking Alpha

From 2013 to 2018, the annual distribution fell by ~16%, or -3.2% per year. Not so for MLPX.

MLPX Dividend History:

Source: Seeking Alpha

From 2013 to 2018, MLPX's annual distribution rose by ~39%, or 7.8% per year. If that rate of dividend growth persisted, it would take about 8.5 years for one's yield on cost of MLPX, based on its current price, to be higher than MLPA's current yield. Even less than that if MLPA's distribution continues to decline.

Why Not Both?

On the other hand, there are reasons to be bullish on MLPA's holdings, which are picked out as some of the largest and strongest companies in the MLP universe. For one thing, many large MLPs have been purposeful about raising their distribution coverage and becoming self-funding in recent years. That shows in MLPA's payout ratio compared to MLPX.

MLPX Largest Holdings:

Source

The weighted average payout ratio for MLPX's top ten holdings is 77.3%, including KMI's near-100% payout ratio. Since Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) does not pay a dividend, I excluded it from this calculation.

MLPA's Largest Holdings:

Source

The weighted average payout ratio for MLPA's top ten holdings, on the other hand, is actually lower at 75.5%. What's more, many of these companies not only have generous distributions but are also committed to growing those distributions going forward. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) has grown its distribution at a CAGR of 4.9% over the past five years. Energy Transfer LP (ET) has grown its distribution by 13.4% per year on average in the last five years. For Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), that number is 12.6%, and for MPLX LP (MPLX), it's 19.3%.

They have not all grown their distributions in recent years, but several of the largest holdings have.

Personally, I own both MLPX and MLPA and believe they are both good options for different reasons. Together, they provide both high current income and probable income growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MLPX, MLPA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.