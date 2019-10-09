Natural Gas: Brief Cold Front Not Enough To Save Prices

And given this is a temporary heating demand spike, prices will resume the downtrend if the bearish forecasts hold. We are still looking at going long DGAZ.

But the issue with the outlook is that the cold front is expected to be temporary at best with the outlook reversing quickly.

This will likely keep cash prices supported and prevent prices from falling further. for now.

We expect +101 Bcf for the week ending Oct 4. A build of +101 Bcf would be compared to the +89 Bcf five-year average and +90 Bcf last year.

Brief Cold Front Not Enough To Save Prices

Weather models now agree that in the next 6-10 days, the Northeast will be much colder than normal which has pushed up heating demand and total demand.

Source: HFIRweather.com

This will likely keep cash prices supported and prevent prices from falling further... for now.

But the issue with the outlook is that the cold front is expected to be temporary at best with the outlook reversing quickly.

Source: HFIRweather.com

By the 10-15 day, we are looking at a bearish set-up for demand again and the 16-day outlook is far from supportive.

Source: HFIRweather.com

The end result is that natural gas prices will likely resume the downtrend following the brief cold front. Our view is that if the end of October trends warmer than normal followed up with a bearish start to November, November contracts could fall to $2.15/MMBtu with December contracts getting hit the hardest as traders start to fade the winter premium.

For anyone long UGAZ at the moment, the ETN is switching from November to December contracts paying a hefty $0.20/MMBtu premium. This makes DGAZ structurally more attractive given the contango structure.

Combine the bearish outlook with the current market surplus and we can see why no one is worried about the lack of gas going into winter.

To summarize, our take is that the near-term heating demand spike will keep prices supported for now. But given this is a temporary heating demand spike, prices will resume the downtrend if the bearish forecasts hold. We are still looking at going long DGAZ.

