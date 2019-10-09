FX Weekly: Dollar Is King

The outperformance of the US economy relative to the rest of the world and the elevated uncertainty amid the trade dispute has pushed preference for the US dollar.

The little consolidation we saw in global yields in the beginning of September was short lived and long-term interest are slowly coming back to their August lows.

Macro News

Global: Global markets have remained choppy in the past two weeks as investors' demand for safe havens remain strong amid elevated uncertainty associated to the trade war and the global US dollar shortage. The little consolidation we saw in global yields in the beginning of September was short lived and long-term interest are slowly coming back to their August lows; for instance, after consolidation from 1.45% to 1.90%, the US 10Y yield has been trending lower in the past two weeks and is currently trading slightly above 1.50%. Despite the relaxation of credit in China and the central banks’ pivot since the beginning of the year, the probability of a recession remains significant as business sentiment continues to weaken. We saw that the ISM manufacturing PMI dropped to 47.8 in September (from 49.1), its worst level since June 2009.

Despite the disappointing PMI, the US has significantly outperformed the rest of the world in the past few months; figure 1 (left frame) shows that the Citi economic surprise index is up from -68 to 21 in the US, while it is down from -1 to -78 in the Euro area and has been negative for the EM since the beginning of the year. According to GDPnow, the US is still expected to grow by nearly 2% in real terms in the third quarter. Hence, the US dollar remains the preferred currency in this environment, which should continue to weigh on highly USD-leveraged EM countries (i.e. Argentina, Turkey, Brazil).

Euro: German economic indicators continue to fall, and economists are now predicting that the economy is on the brink of recession. The trade war has heavily impacted Germany’s economic activity, which is heavily reliant on manufacturing; its PMI contracted to 41.7 in September and the divergence between German and Eurozone (ex-Germany) industrial production has never been so extreme in the past 25 years. Leading indicators are expecting the economic weakness to continue through 2020.

UK: Time is flying, and the probability of a no-deal Brexit still stands at 20%. However, sell-side institutions are optimistic that Boris Johnson will reach a deal with the EU before the October 31st deadline. According to Paddy Power, the probability of the UK leaving the EU in 2019 stands at 35%. The annual growth in house prices continue to weaken, up 1.1% in September according to mortgage lender Halifax, far from the 8% recorded at the time of the referendum in June 2016.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net speculative shorts on US Treasuries continue to collapse, down 190K in the week ending October 1st (sharp reduction in the 2Y down by 94K contracts). The crowded short trade on US bonds has been sharply reduced in the past month, down by 511K to 478K contracts. It seems that more and more speculators are being convinced that the global economy is heading towards a recession within the next 12 months.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The US dollar has remained traders’ favourite currency to hold in the past two weeks amid high uncertainty and the divergence between the US and the rest of the world fundamentals. The euro remains vulnerable against safe havens; the trend on EURUSD looks bearish with the pair struggling to break through its 50D SMA (1.1050). We are still bearish in the short run, but we did not manage to enter our short position at 1.1050. We may decrease our entry level if the pair keeps pushing to new lows.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable has also remained weak in the past few weeks as Brexit negotiations keep pushing traders away from the pound. The pair is currently trading around its 100D SMA at 1.2250, however we would stay out of it for the time being as the Brexit deadline stands now very close.

EURGBP: After consolidating to 0.88, which represents the 50% Fibo retracement of the 0.8310 – 0.93 range, EURGBP has been trending higher in the past two weeks towards its short-term resistance zone at 0.9020 – 0.9070 (50D SMA and 23.6% Fibo). We would wait for higher levels to consider shorting some.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: As the US dollar, the yen has remained the preferred currency in this environment, strengthening against the major crosses (EUR, GBP and AUD). USDJPY did not manage to break out important resistance levels (109.15) and has been following the trend in global yields. We would carefully watch the 105 support level and may start buying the dips below 106.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The Swiss franc has also been depreciating against the US dollar with USDCHF trading close to the parity level. However, the franc has remained strong against the euro due to the weak fundamentals in Europe, adding pressure to SNB policymakers as inflation has been trending lower.

Chart of the Week

Despite the slowdown in the economic activity, the default rate on US companies has been constantly declining from its high reached in late 2016 following the temporary slump of 2015/2016. According to Moody’s analytics, the default rate on US high-yield companies is currently sitting at 3%, twice less than the 6% recorded nearly 3 years ago.

This chart shows an interesting relationship between the US manufacturing PMI and the CCC corporate bonds spread. During the 2015/2016 profits recession, PMI plunged to 48 in January 2016 (from 58 in August 2014), sending CCC spread to nearly 20% in February 2016. This time, we observe a strong divergence between business sentiment and corporate spreads; while the manufacturing PMI is down by 13 to 47.8 in the past 18 months, CCC spreads are up a mere 2.5% to 10.6%. Are the US and global PMIs being too pessimistic about the future economic outlook or should we expect corporate spreads to widen significantly in the coming weeks?

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EURUSD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.