The most recent producer price index report confirms the ongoing cyclical downturn in inflation.

The (Dis)Inflationary Boogeyman

Earlier this week, we published our [Quarterly Themes] report to members of EPB Macro Research, highlighting the most important cyclical developments to be aware of heading into 2020.

The first of the five major themes was centered around the ongoing downturn in the inflation cycle which peaked in the summer of 2018.

Here is what I wrote in the [Quarterly Themes] report:

1) US Inflation Expectations Continue To Trend Lower Leading cyclical indicators of inflation continue to move lower. Many analysts have called for or are calling for higher inflation, mainly citing a "tight" labor market and a low unemployment rate, but there are several issues with this analysis. Firstly, the relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation has been thoroughly debunked over the past several years. Japan has an unemployment rate below 3% with constant deflationary pressure. The reason we were able to make strong calls on inflation expectations over the past few quarters is due to our focus on the cyclical areas of inflation pressure. One critical area, industrial commodity prices, continues to show a persistent decline, arguing against inflationary pressure. Furthermore, arguments involving the labor market and wage pressure ignore the ongoing decline in employment growth and the leading indicators of employment growth that have moved to a 10-year low. US Industrial Commodity Prices: Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research Risks To Theme: Geopolitical tensions increase the price of oil which boosts inflation expectations.

The forecast for a decline in US inflation expectations has made our list of [Quarterly Themes] dating back to Q3 of 2018. Since that time, 10-year US inflation expectations or breakeven rates have plunged from 2.10% to 1.48% and the current leading indicators suggest the downside pressure will persist.

10-Year Breakeven Rate (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The decline in inflation expectations has contributed to the decline in nominal bond yields, in addition to the declining real interest rate.

We have been able to make strong forecasts on the direction of inflation expectations by staying focused on our process of leading cyclical indicators. This is the same framework we use to forecast inflections in the rate of growth, outlined here.

Many analysts and pundits dismiss the analysis of cyclical sectors of the economy, citing the relative "small size" of the industry. But as economic cycles unfold, trends in growth, inflation, and jobs move from cyclical sectors to less cyclical sectors.

By focusing on the most cyclical sectors and using a process of leading indicators to forecast the inflection points, you put yourself in a position to always be on the right side of the economic cycle, the most powerful force to have at your back when making investment decisions.

The most recent producer price index report, a more market-sensitive price measure when compared to consumer prices (and thus favored by the bond market) highlights this downturn in inflationary pressure that began in the summer of 2018.

The headline producer price index decelerated to 1.37% year-over-year from 1.80% last month. This marks the weakest growth rate since November 2016, a 34-month low and 14 months since the peak in cyclical inflation pressure in July of 2018.

Producer Price Index Year over Year (%): Source: BLS, Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If we separate the producer price index into two categories, goods and services, we can see the goods component has re-entered deflation, falling 0.52% year over year, the weakest reading in 37-months.

US PPI Final Demand: Goods Year over Year (%): Source: BLS, Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

A large reason for the vocal call this quarter for a decline in inflation expectations was due to the ongoing decline in the price of sensitive industrial commodities.

As mentioned above, a continued decline in the price of a basket of less liquid industrial materials, not easily impacted by futures speculation, argues against cyclical inflationary pressure building.

CRB Industrial Commodity Prices:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

The latest update from the CRB (published each night) showed one of the largest one-day declines in the index of industrial materials.

Should this decline in industrial commodities persist and even get worse as the latest data point suggests, the bias for inflationary pressure is skewed massively lower, regardless of the core CPI reading which is highly correlated to the business cycle with a significant lag.

Staying focused on the cyclical areas of inflation continue to suggest the bias for inflation expectations remains lower.

A continued decline in inflationary pressure makes any rise in Treasury rates fleeting.

The implications of persistent disinflationary pressure are significant as it pertains to future monetary policy and the relative performance of assets including both stocks and bonds.

When making an investment decision, having a reliable process of leading indicators to spot inflections in the rate of growth and inflation is the most powerful tailwind you can give to your portfolio.

