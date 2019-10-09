A $6 Billion Record Fine Could Be The Start Of A Structural Jolt For Apple, But I Remain Bullish

As predicted before, Apple has almost reached a new all time high. While the reasons for this are well illuminated here, I limit my article to an actual analysis.

Introduction

As predicted before, Apple (AAPL) has almost reached a new all time high. While the reasons for this are well illuminated here, I will limit my article to another aspect. I am referring to an analyst's statement. In an analysis, analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities said the following with respect to the ongoing Spotify (SPOT) dispute:

We do believe in the near-term the bark is worse than the bite for a DOJ anti-trust case with Apple with fines the likely path. Realistically, the company has been built as a unified flywheel for Cupertino with its services, hardware ecosystem, and iPhone franchise all part of a 1.4 billion active iOS devices that stand today worldwide and any thoughts of a breakup/major business model change of these businesses we would compare to a complex and almost impossible Siamese twin operation in Cupertino. That said, this DOJ probe will remain a lingering overhang on the stock (as well as its FAANG brethren), but ultimately we would encourage investors to focus on the core fundamentals of Apple in the near-term as any probe would take many years to complete as we witnessed first hand with Microsoft in the late 1990's/early 2000's, which proved to be more noise than a structural jolt to its business model.

I would like to focus in particular on the bold areas. What is said here is that Apple's businesses are so closely interwoven that a split would be virtually impossible. Accordingly, the Microsoft procedure has also shown that in the end the noise is louder than the consequences.

The background

In March, Spotify announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission. Simultaneously, Spotify launched a "time to play fair call". Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage.

Provided the European Commission decides later this year, it could decide to impose a fine on Apple. The maximum level of the fine is capped at 10% of the overall annual turnover of the company. Provided the Commission decides later this year, the total turnover in the preceding business year in Europe was USD 62,420 million. Therefore, the final fine cannot exceed USD 6.242 / EUR 5,59 billion. Nevertheless, this would be the highest fine ever and more than 2% of Apple's total turnover and almost 9% of its earnings. Apple's profits would melt accordingly by a significant amount.

I have already presented all these aspects to my readers in several detailed analyses.

Addressing the apparent impossibility of a break-up

In this article, however, I will confine myself to the statement from the analysis quoted above. First of all I very much appreciate the unbiased approach. I like it very much when analysts evaluate a company completely rationally, regardless of whether they like it or not, or whether they agree (as with Apple) with possible regulatory measures or not.

However and as far as the feasibility of a split is concerned, the analysis quoted above is too superficial for me. A very clear distinction must be made between legal and technical possibility. From a technical point of view, the situation is as follows: Apple's App Store could simply be split off. Point. The App Store could simply be operated by another company. Apple would lose control and, of course, sales. This is a question of technical possibility, which is absolutely given here. I understand that one says the vertical integration of individual services is too strong. In my opinion, this statement confuses Apple's legitimate (!) interest in the App Store with the technical possibility of a separation. Apple could still offer iTunes, sell mobile phones and run its own operating system on the mobile phones.

Another question is the legal possibility of a break-up. Personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Apple to be quite high, regardless of whether I consider them to be right and reasonable or not. When it comes to the regulation of large tech companies, we are not talking about the distant future. One thing that investors should have in mind is that the legal framework is already there. In addition to imposing fines, the competition authorities may take any measures necessary to prohibit infringements of competition law. Competition authorities could simply prohibit certain practices. In the end, and only as a last resort, it would even be legally possible to split up companies. Accordingly, a high fine could only be the beginning of further regulatory and structural measures. This could lead to the break-up or spin-off of individual parts of the company. And it is only here that the vertical integration of the individual services comes to bear. So the first thing here is that in a liberal market, market power is not an undesirable situation in itself. This applies to both the USA and Europe. Given that, to tear out such an integral part of an organisation constitutes a considerable violation of freedom of enterprise. In particular, it is likely to be disproportionate to Apple's infringement of competition law. But this is a completely different aspect than the technical possibility. This subtle difference should therefore be carefully considered by investors. This can be responded to by legal changes. For example, disproportionate measures to protect competition may also be justified if there is a one-off compensation payment for the excess intervention..

Addressing the Microsoft Settlement

In the next step I would like to refer to the Microsoft comparison. In my opinion this comparison is wrong.

In the next step I would like to refer to the Microsoft comparison. In my opinion this comparison is wrong. The proceedings against Microsoft have been overtaken by technological progress. The original accusation at that time was that the operating system Windows was linked to Internet Explorer. But then the following happened: The software has migrated more and more to the Internet through new web applications. So it didn't matter whether Windows, Macintosh or Linux were in a computer, because web browsers are available for every operating system to access these web services. Companies like Microsoft now had to comply with open standards. This meant that Microsoft could no longer fully exploit its Windows monopoly. And if software developed by a third party is better, then users will not spend expensive money on Microsoft products. This has already removed the restriction of competition. The Microsoft procedure therefore failed not because of the question of the possible consequences, but because of the question of the prerequisites for regulatory intervention.

But it's different with Apple's App Store. The App Store must be viewed in isolation and not together with an operating system (I explained this in more details in one of my older articles, see above).The link between the Microsoft process and the Apple process is therefore only comparable to a limited extent.

Conclusion

The derivation that the Apple method is "more noise than a structural jolt" is only a guess, not more. This assumption is preceded by a separate risk assessment. I also think the result is reasonable. In the deduction I consider it nevertheless dangerous. Every investor must carry out his own due diligence. I have already done this evaluation for myself and have shared it here on Seeking Alpha.

Even if I still consider a fine to be probable, one must be able to correctly assess such a fine and its potential impact as an investor. I have a pretty concrete approach to such threats. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation. Given that, this fine will only be a one-time charge. It will considerably hurt the profit for one year, but beyond that a fine will have no further effect. Apple is also liquid enough to pay the fine. Net cash totaled USD 102 billion at the end of the quarter and Apple still plans to eventually become net cash neutral. While the payment of fines is obviously not included, it shows that such a fine will not put Apple in financial difficulties.

Furthermore, it is expected that Apple will simply change its behavior regarding the Spotify allegations and treat all companies equally. Accordingly, I also consider a break-up at the end of the day to be unlikely. Attentive readers will have noticed, however, that the arguments for this are completely different from those used in the analysis quoted above.

