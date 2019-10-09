China's Economy Still Expanding, Even If More Slowly Say PMIs

Thus, there is less danger of recessionary spillover into our own economy as a result of the continued growth.

China is also now, as it hasn't been for centuries, a significant part of the global economy. What happens there now matters in a way it didn't.

It's Not Actually The Chinese Economy We're Worried About

Very few of us indeed are going to be directly invested in the Chinese economy, not with the barriers they put in the way of such portfolio investment. Some might have a dabble through Hong Kong but again that will be a minority interest. So, the precise details of the Chinese economy aren't all that interesting or worrisome to us.

But, we are still interested because China is now, dependent on the exchange rate we use, either the world's largest or second such economy. There will be distinct spillover effects from whatever happens there into our own economy that is. So, we are interested, but only at a remove.

What is happening there?

We've got two entirely separate sets of worries about that Chinese economy. The first is that no one has ever just grown and grown. At some point, there's a step change between a catch up - and, therefore, fast growth - economy and one that is at the technological limit and thus has slower growth. It's also possible to get caught before that edge. Say, that the internal set up doesn't support innovation but only copying - that would limit the ability to produce new technologies rather than just adapt extant ones.

We're all waiting for this to happen in China and all we can really say is that it hasn't happened yet. But put that to one side.

The other is the usual business cycle that all economies are subject to. Here, we tend to think that China is about due a slowdown and there are indeed signs that it's happening. Whether it will ever deepen into actual recession is the current question.

Earlier in the year, you'd have got close odds that yes, an actual recession was coming. Those odds are increasing now as the earlier actions by the authorities to stimulate seem to be having effect.

China's manufacturing PMI

Earlier this month, we had the manufacturing PMI for China which showed gentle improvement:

China's manufacturing sector saw a modest improvement in overall operating conditions during September. Production and total new orders both expanded at quicker rates than in August, despite a further reduction in new export business. Staffing levels were broadly unchanged, however, leading to a stronger increase in backlogs of work. At the same time, firms expanded their buying activity and inventories, albeit at marginal rates.

It's not exactly a boom, but it's better than a recession.

China's services PMI

We've now got the services PMI:

Services companies in China signalled a softer rise in business activity at the end of the third quarter. This was despite a solid increase in overall new work. As a result, the amount of outstanding business rose slightly for the first time in 2019 to date, which in turn supported a further expansion of workforce numbers. Input costs meanwhile rose at the quickest rate for a year, but companies raised their selling prices only modestly. At the same time, expectations regarding the one-year outlook for business activity weakened slightly during September. At 51.3 in September, down from 52.1 in August, the seasonally adjusted headline Business Activity Index signalled a modest expansion of Chinese service sector activity.

Again, given that a reading of 50 is level pegging, this isn't exactly a boom. But it's better than recession.

The combined PMI for China

It's not quite as simple as just adding the two together to get the PMI for the whole economy as we do need to adjust for proportion. Again, this is easier in China where services are about 50% of the economy. But a bit of adjustment and we get the general PMI for the economy:

The Caixin China Composite PMI™ data (which covers both manufacturing and services) highlighted a stronger rise in overall business activity across China at the end of the third quarter. The Composite Output Index picked up from 51.6 in August to 51.9 in September, to signal the strongest rate of growth since April. The improved headline reading was supported by a quicker increase in manufacturing output, as September data pointed to a softer rise in business activity across the service sector. The latter was shown by the seasonally adjusted Chinese Services Business Activity Index falling from 52.1 in August to 51.3, to signal the softest rise in activity for seven months. In contrast, goods producers saw the fastest increase in production since August 2018.

We've definitely not got a boom going on and also, and happily, not a recession.

In graph form:

(China combined PMI from IHS Markit)

The effect upon us

A significant shrinkage in the Chinese economy would presage a global recession. They're simply too large a part of the global economy for this not to be so. Thus, we're really rather happy that this isn't happening. At least, as yet, it's not happening.

My view

In the medium term, the one great global economic question is whether China is going to make it to fully developed economy status - and the associated rich nation such - at all. It's possible that they'll get caught in one of the development traps, the most likely to be political and social freedoms. It'll be another 20 to 30 years before we know of course. In the shorter term, it's whether the varied economic levers at their control mean the Chinese government can keep growth going without a significant recession.

My own reading of it is that they've more power over the economy than a more democratic nation has. But that if they do fall into such a recession, they'll find it much more difficult to climb out.

In the sort of time horizon that interests us as investors, it really is, can they manage this part of the cycle? There's obviously something of a slow down going on, but will they be able to stimulate enough to prevent recession? My reading is that they have.

The investor view

If 1.3 billion people keep getting richer, then that's a significant source of economic growth more generally. If they start getting poorer, then that's going to knock all other economies as well. That China continues to grow is a major macroeconomic factor we've got to consider.

As far as we can see, China is still growing. Any recessionary effects upon our own economy as a result of a fall in GDP there aren't, therefore, happening.

This is rather more the absence of something unwanted than a direct benefit to us. But still, it's another of those macroeconomic indicators telling us that the macro questions seem to have themselves in hand. We need to be concentrating upon specific companies and situations rather than trying for macroeconomic plays. Simply because most macroeconomic indicators are telling us that the economy as a whole is going to be more of the same for the near future.

