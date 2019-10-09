Achillion Makes Significant Advancement With FDA Designation, Sets Up Big Catalysts In Coming Months

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) had received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for its drug danicopan for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). This indication was given because of positive preliminary data, from a phase 2 study, that was released several months ago at a medical meeting. But investors still have a catalyst to look forward to. Final data from the very same phase 2 study is expected in Q4 of 2019. It is not going to be an easy market to go after, for the simple reason that there are a host of competitors that have already set a strong foothold treating this disease.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation Warranted Upon Data

Immediately, this Breakthrough Therapy Designation makes a strong case for Achillion's drug danicopan. That's because, in order for the FDA to have granted this designation, it had to believe that the drug alone, or in combination with another standard of care therapy, showed early evidence of superiority over other currently available therapies. Being that the phase 2 study uses a combination treatment, early evidence suggests great synergy in treating patients with PNH. Danicopan (formerly ACH-4471) was tested in combination with a C5 inhibitor. The goal was to see if the combination arm of danicopan was superior over C5 therapy alone. Typically, the C5 inhibitor in question used as SOC involves Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Soliris. This proof of concept phase 2 study was done over a 24-week period. However, data was measured from week 4 to 24 weeks. The first thing to observe is that this was a small study, which is why only 11 patients were evaluated. Despite that, all 11 patients at week 4 had a mean increase of hemoglobin by 2 g/dL. Then, about 4 patients were able to reach 2.6 g/dL. Okay, why is this data good? There are two reasons why. The first reach is that PNH is a rare disease that involves the destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). That's really bad, because the body needs hemoglobin to transport oxygen throughout the body. Normal levels of hemoglobin vary, but are as follows:

Male: 13.8 to 17.2 g/dL

Female: 12.1 to 15.1 g/dL

The above values are for the normal hemoglobin range. As I displayed above, mean increases between 2 g/dL and 2.6 g/dL were noted. These are good values because they add hemoglobin levels that end up greatly helping the patient to produce as much hemoglobin as possible. The second reason why the data was good deals with another positive measure was noted. There was a reduction of blood transfusions from 34 transfusions totaling 58 units to only 1 transfusion of 2 units. This data above is exactly why the FDA has given Breakthrough Therapy Designation for danicopan in combination with Soliris. The thing is that these patients recruited were sub-optimal responders to a C5 inhibitor alone. Best way to describe this is like Keytruda combinations. Keytruda works well on its own as a monotherapy, but some indications achieve superior results when given in a combination. Same thing here, danicopan performs much better when combined with Soliris. This is where a catalyst comes into play. It is said that Achillion expects to initiate a phase 3 study using danicopan for PNH patients with sub-optimal response to C5 inhibitors by early 2020.

Competitors

The thing is that Achillion is going to need to start moving towards its next generation Factor D inhibitors. That's because competition is starting to come in strong with their own programs going after diseases like PNH and other complement mediated diseases. I will refer back to the company I noted above that has developed Soliris for PNH and other rare diseases. It had good news on its second-generation PNH drug which reported positive phase 3 results from its SWITCH study on April 23, 2018. It noted that PNH patients could switch from Soliris treatment given once every 2 weeks to ALXN1210 given once every 8 weeks. Alexion had to do this to defend its franchise, because it is facing biosimilar competition by March 2021 in the United States. Amgen (AMGN) is working on a biosimilar of Soliris known as ABM 959. It's a good thing that Alexion moved on to its second-generation drug, which should be protected. Alexion just announced in August that the FDA had accepted its application for potential approval of its second-generation Soliris product. Other competitors starting to crowd in the space in include Apellis (APLS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX). Ra Pharmaceuticals has already completed its phase 2 study treating patients with PNH. Ra showed positive results in treatment-naive patients, which are patients who switched from Soliris to Ra's RA101495 subcutaneous treatment and those who did not respond on Soliris. Based on the positive phase 2 results Ra Pharmaceuticals obtained, it moved on to a phase 3 study to treat patients with PNH. The company is planning on treating patients who are treatment-naive and transfusion-independent Soliris-switch patients. Apellis is another competitor who is working on a treatment for PNH. It also had received positive results for patients with PNH, although, for Apellis, it achieved positive results in two small studies. These are the host of competitors that are looking at the PNH Space.

Backup Candidate In Complement Mediated Disease Space

ACH-4471 to treat C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). These 2 studies are: A six-month blinded placebo-controlled study and a 12-month open label study. Before diving further into this program, it is important to understand what C3G is. C3G is a rare kidney disease in which the kidney can't filter blood properly, and urine production can be reduced. Specifically, this disease causes damage to the glomeruli on the kidney, which is responsible for the two functions noted above. Basically, the "G" in C3G stands for glomeruli, while the C3 is the blood protein that plays a major role in the immunity and development of the disease. When someone is said to have C3G, they have either dense deposit disease (DDD) or C3 glomerulonephritis (C3GN). They both give the same damage to the kidney's glomeruli, but they each look different when inspected under a microscope. The reason why I made a point of this is because Achillion is targeting both of these problems associated with C3G. This program is still early in development, but the biotech did release preliminary results back in November of 2017 (about a year ago). It had released preliminary data from the 14-day phase 2 study using ACH-4471 to treat C3G patients. The most important item to note from the initial data is that there was a greater than 50% improvement in proteinuria after only 14 days of oral testing with ACH-4471. That's important because, when patients have proteinuria, they have increased quantities of protein in the urine. This increased quantity may indicate that the kidney is damaged. The risk here is that only a few patients (about 2 patients) were being tested. In addition, there are no drugs approved by the FDA to treat C3G. As I stated above, there are two proof of concept phase 2 studies being done to test out danicopan in treating this patient population. One study is the 6-month one. This study is the blinded one, where patients are randomized to receive either danicopan or placebo. The other 12-month phase 2 study is a single-arm open-label study. This is where good news was reported in April of 2019. It was noted that both studies had completed enrollment. This is very good news. It was expected that data would have been done earlier, with Achillion anticipating to speak with the FDA and EMA in Q4 of 2019. However, an end of phase 2 meeting with the FDA is expected to take place in 2020. Still, this is another catalyst in the early part of 2020 that could have a big impact on the stock price. The reason why is because an end of phase 2 meeting could mean big news. For example, the FDA and EMA could possibly announce that danicopan could obtain a quicker pathway to approval. If this was to happen, then the stock would definitely surge higher. You get the idea here, where meetings with the FDA and EMA could signal good news shortly thereafter.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Achillion Pharmaceuticals had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $241.3 million as of June 30, 2019. The company anticipates that it will spend about $85 million in total for 2019. At the end of the year, Achillion believes it will have about $185 million in cash. With this cash on hand, how much time before it will have to raise again? The company stated that it believes its cash should be sufficient to fund its operations at least 12 months from the date of the SEC filing. Since the filing date was August 8, 2019, the company anticipates it should get all the way to August of 2020. However, I don't believe that it will wait until August of 2020 to raise cash. My bet is that it could raise cash by March of 2020 or thereafter. That could change if Achillion is able to secure funding from a partnership for one of its programs. That's not guaranteed to happen, but if its C5 inhibitors keep obtaining very good results, then there is a good chance it can do a deal.

Conclusion

Achillion Pharmaceuticals receiving Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for danicopan to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria based on positive data from a phase 2 study is very good news. Despite significant progress, the risk is that there are many other pharmaceuticals that are developing drugs specifically for PNH. That means, even if danicopan gets to market, it is not going to have an easy time going up against Alexion's Soliris or even its next generation PNH drug. The good news is that Achillion also has several generation Factor D inhibitors in its pipeline that it can advance. In addition, it is going after other diseases like the one I highlighted above known as C3 glomerulopathy (C3G). This will help to reduce investor risk as it is targeting other types of diseases besides PNH. There is one advantage that Achillion can hang its hat on compared to similar companies in its sector, and that is, its Factor D inhibitors are given orally. The other pharmaceutical companies have their complement mediated treatments given as a subcutaneous self-injection or as an intravenous administration. Such an advantage may allow Achillion to complete well in the complement mediated diseases space.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.