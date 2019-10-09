PayPal: It Only Gets Tougher

I am initiating on PayPal (PYPL) with a Sell rating and a $85 target price, implying 18% downside. I find PYPL’s recent guide down following the Q2 result to be a clear reminder to investors on the near-term and the long-term risks that the company is facing. With analysts’ consensus expectations appearing to remain at a high level, I think the market could be in for a major disappointment as we head into 2020.

In the near-term, eBay’s (EBAY) transition towards Adyen remains a clear negative along with Brexit and the evolving regulations in Europe such as PSD2 and SCA. In addition, Venmo’s monetization remains unclear. Although I can see why the market expects Venmo to eventually be monetized, it is worth pointing out that no clear monetizing strategy has been presented and it is most likely that Venmo will never be monetized given that it has been more than six years since Venmo’s introduction. Finally, key executive departures raise the concern on PYPL’s execution ability amid an increasingly competitive environment with Square (SQ), Adyen, Apple Pay (AAPL) and Stripe to encroach on PYPL’s market share.

In the long-term, the single biggest question investors should ask is “what will be in your wallet?”. Sure, PYPL revolutionized the way consumer conduct transactions online but the winning formula for any payment company lies in two ingredients: consumer penetration and consumption settings. Consumer penetration involves how well the payment method is being adopted by the mainstream consumers while consumption settings include the places where consumers can use the payment method in both online and offline. Although PYPL had a first-mover in the online world, it severely lags in the offline payment space where Apple Pay and Google Pay are gaining traction. Given that offline sales remain 85% of total retail sales in the US and a critical area to harness user behavior, I believe PYPL’s long-term competitiveness in ecommerce will likely to erode as AAPL and GOOGL shift online with the emergence of integrated payment gateways.

Finally, China is unlikely to be a growth market for PYPL due to the well-entrenched incumbent payment giants in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alipay (BABA) that are well penetrated in terms of users and merchants. Although China’s evolving payment regulation is supportive for PYPL’s entry into China, a considerable amount of investment is needed in order to gain adoption on both the users and merchants. I believe an incremental $200m-$300m/year in marketing expense is required on top of my current estimate of $1.2bn and $1.3bn for 2020E and 2021E, respectively, which will be a further drag to the profitability.

Valuation

My DCF-based target price of $85 on PYPL assumes 10% cost of equity (2% RFR, 1.2x beta, 6.5% ERP) and 5% terminal growth rate. For 2020E, I forecast +12% revenue growth as I factor in eBay separation, increased competition from other tech giants and regulatory headwinds from Europe. For 2021E and beyond, I believe PYPL will likely to face payment volume stagnation as a significant portion of its key markets (ie. The US and Europe) enters a maturing state and believe that China is unlikely to be a source of payment volume growth despite the favorable regulatory landscape.

The target price implies 26x target multiple for 2020E EPS, which I think is justified due to the lower revenue growth outlook of 10-15% normalized TVP growth for 2020E and beyond.

Risks to my thesis

Better than expected TPV growth from ecosystem expansion. PYPL has been expanding its presence in the offline (ie. Convenient stores), online-to-offline (ie. Uber, Grubhub) as well as other ecommerce sites that could be accretive to payment volume growth. Although I do not expect material contribution as it ultimately lies in the consumers to whether to adopt PYPL as a payment method, better than expected online and offline adoption could result in upside risk to my thesis.

Price hike. PYPL’s take-rate has been declining over the past decade with as high as 3.8% in 2007 to as low as 2.5% in 2Q19. PYPL could raise the price on P2P transactions that generate no take-rate to offset this decline or raise prices on other areas such as money transfer to non-US accounts, FX spread and/or merchant refunds. All these tactics could throw the revenue trajectory upward but I question how individuals and SMEs might accommodate such increase in prices given the economic slowdown we are experiencing.

M&A remains a wild card. Any major M&A could swing the growth equation in favor of PYPL. I do not see the license acquisition in China to be material while the acquisition of iZettle and Braintree have not been as accretive as many expected. However, a significant acquisition to address PYPL’s shortcoming in either online or offline could materially shift the trajectory of where the company is heading in the near to medium term.

A Tough Reminder With 2019 Reset

PYPL guided 2019 revenue down due to the timing of large product integration with some of its partners, the introduction of new pricing initiative and negative FX headwinds with the cross-border business. Although the sell-side consensus appears to be brushing off this near-term weakness for the prospect of longer-term gain in 2020, I think it is important to stress the growing headwinds with eBay separation, Brexit, and evolving regulations on PSD2/SCA.

On eBay separation, investors should be mindful that eBay’s transition towards its managed payment platform is an indicator of a broader trend in which ecommerce sites are providing more choices for the consumers at the point of sale. In the case with eBay, consumers can select Apple Pay, Google Pay in addition to PayPal. Losing exclusivity is a concern in that it could result in potential loss in transaction revenue. Consumers are certainly voting with their wallet and it was interesting to see that eBay management pointed out how consumers are increasing selecting alternative form of payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, or credit card when making a purchase, thereby circumventing PYPL. The benefit of managed payment platform could be summarized in two-folds: First, consumers can use the payment method that they are most convenient with. Second, merchants can offer an alternative form of payment that may result in lower fees compared with what PYPL is charging. More importantly, eBay’s management payment platform simplifies the payment experience that allows the seller to manage all the selling and payment needs within their eBay account and eBay invoice while maintaining the same level of security as when PayPal was the dominant option. With eBay expecting most of the merchants to migrate to the management payment platform by 2021, I expect gradual loss in payment transaction for PYPL on eBay.

More importantly, investors should not forget that the managed payment platform could also be adopted by other ecommerce or online market/service places that look to give consumers broader choice and merchants lower cost. With the growth in integrated payment gateways that facilitate more payment choices, it is likely that PYPL will gradually lose its dominant position in online transactions.

Source: Datanyze

On Brexit and the evolving regulations in Europe, PYPL’s ~10-12% of consolidate revenue could be at risk. Per PYPL’s 2018 annual report, we think it is worthwhile for investors to read the fine print:

In particular, depending on the terms of Brexit, we may face new regulatory costs and challenges, including the following: if we are unable to utilize appropriate authorizations and regulator permissions, our EU operations could lose their ability to offer services on a cross-border basis into the U.K. market and for our U.K. based operations to offer services on a cross-border basis in the EEA markets. For example, our ability to work primarily with the Luxembourg regulator as the lead authority for various aspects of our U.K. operations may also be impacted;

we could be required to obtain additional regulatory permissions to operate in the U.K. market, adding costs and potential inconsistency to our business (and, depending on the capacity of the U.K. authorities, the criteria for obtaining permission, and any possible transitional arrangements, there is a risk that our business in the U.K. could be materially affected or disrupted);

we could be required to comply with regulatory requirements in the U.K. that are in addition to, or inconsistent with, the regulatory requirements of the EU, leading to increased complexity and costs for our EU and UK operations; and

our ability to attract and retain the necessary human resources in appropriate locations to support the U.K. business and the EU business of PayPal could be adversely impacted.

Given that Brexit is creating much uncertainty with PYPL, I expect to negatively impact transaction volume and, by extension, revenue growth. To be fair, PYPL is not the only payment company feeling the pain from Brexit as Visa also pointed its weak volume growth in the UK.

In terms of regulations, I expect further headwinds that will impact transaction volume growth. Europe is looking to rollout Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2) / Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) that looks to challenge the banks’ monopoly on user data and allow a more streamlined payment process.

In essence, PSD2 allows businesses and consumers to give third-party permission to retrieve their account data from their banks and may initiate payment for users directly from their bank accounts. The objective for the European Commission is to create a single integrated market for payment services with a standardized regulation for the banks and the payment service providers while ensuring transparency and fair competition so the barriers to competition of new payment player can be lowered. For example, consumers pay bills through the banks nowadays but under the new regulation the consumers could pay bills through messaging or social media apps that are linked to their bank accounts. The SCA also places a strong identity check at the point of sale which could result in incremental cart abandonment due to poor user experience. In short, SCA will negatively impact not only PYPL but its competitors as well.

Stripe recently did a case study and forecasts EUR57bn in loss in economic activity in Europe as a result of SCA and that only 50% of the businesses are expected to be compliant (with 60% of the SMEs likely to be noncompliant due to poor understanding). As such, it is likely that not all of PYPL’s merchants will be ready for the SCA and that lower consumer conversion will result in lower payment transaction.

Venmo Monetization Unclear

While I understand everyone’s enthusiasm over Venmo (I am a user myself), I cannot get over the fact that it is not making money for PYPL. I think it is worth reminding investors that PYPL does not generate revenue from Venmo transactions. For example, if I send a Venmo request to a friend who sends money back to me, PYPL does not charge either of us a fee for such transaction.

The issue with Venmo is that it is becoming a bigger component of PYPL’s transaction volume profile at approximately 14% of the total TPV in 2Q19 compared with just over 10% at the end of 2018. The growth for Venmo remains robust at >50% YoY as of 2Q19.

Put it another way, non-revenue TPV is becoming a bigger part of PYPL’s consolidated TPV and this is a cause of concern because non-revenue TPV is deemed to be lower quality.

Ever since PYPL’s introduction of Venmo in 2013, the firm struggled to find a monetization roadmap for the platform and it is unlikely for Venmo to be monetized given the number of alternative P2P transfer services that charges no fee. As long as the competing services are feeless, Venmo is unlikely to have a fee, which means it is unlikely to be monetized anytime soon.

The inability to monetize P2P transfer is a common challenge for payment companies large and small. For example, Tencent in China has struggled to monetize its red packet P2P transfer service ever since the founding of WeChat Pay in 2014. Even nowadays, most of the money transfer service was monetized when a user withdraw the money from its app into its bank account. However, the fee charged on withdraw only covers the bank handling fee (ie. Break-even at gross profit level) meaning it is still loss-making at the operating level.

Losing The Wallet Battle

The long-term risk that PYPL investors should consider is how will the payment platform in the US and Europe evolve over time.

I think it is important to focus on the wallet and whether such wallet can have a sustainable competitive advantage in the long-run. In my view, a successful wallet needs to have both user and merchant penetration in order to succeed.

PYPL’s wallet certainly has a first-mover in the online world in the earlier days with the help of eBay but it has since lost ground to the emerging wallet players such as Apple and Google Pay in the offline world.

Given that 85% of the retail transactions are still in the offline space and that both Apple and Google are making inroads to harness consumer adoption, I believe that users will eventually use the wallet that they are most comfortable with in the offline world when conducting online transactions.

Apple has an estimated 700m iPhone users globally (with 120m in the US) and this alone establishes a good foundation for Apple Pay on the user side. I think it is just a matter of time before merchants begin to expand their payment offering to accommodate Apple Pay and this could severely challenge PYPL’s position in the online space.

Rumble In The Middle Kingdom?

PYPL finally enters China after the country’s central bank, People’s Bank of China, approved its acquisition of a 70% equity stake in Guofubao Information Tech (commonly known as GoPay), marking the first foreign payment platform to be licensed to provide payment-related services in the country. No terms of the transaction were disclosed but I suspect it is less than $50m as GoPay is largely inactive in China’s payment landscape and the only value of the company lies in its payment license. The transaction is expected to close by Q4.

GoPay was established in January of 2011 with a registered capital of RMB142m. By December of 2011, it received a payment license covering online payment and telephone payment as much of the digital payment transactions were conducted via PC and over the telephone. By December of 2016, GoPay acquired the permission from the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, on expanding prepaid card in provinces including Hainan, Shanxi, Yunan, Hubei and Beijing. Over this period, GoPay received its RMB cross-border payment license, which is a separate license given to companies that conducts cross-border transactions (mostly helping merchants to sell overseas).

Source: PBOC, mPayPass

PYPL’s acquisition is beneficial to both parties.

For GoPay, the company has been a subscale player in China’s payment market. Last year’s RMB46m fine from the regulators made it difficult to conduct business and the company has been looking for a buyer ever since given its ownership of the domestic and cross-border payment license. This deal with PYPL effectively allows the shareholder of GoPay to exit, thereby reaching a satisfactory conclusion with some financial gain.

For PYPL, I believe this acquisition is quite significant in several ways:

First, China could potentially become a key market for PYPL as the company is looking for new source of revenue amid a maturing market in both Europe and the US, where eWallets have yet to catch up to those in Asia. Given that China has largely become a cashless society after Tencent and Alipay have laid the groundwork on both the user and merchant side in terms of eWallet penetration and usage, I think there is a good chance that PYPL’s eWallet app could gain some traction on the user side, while merchant side might require additional partnership with merchant acquirers such as the banks and/or independent acquirers such as Huifu Payment, Lakala Payment and so forth.

Second, and more importantly, current regulations in China is supportive of foreign payment companies on the eWallet side as the People’s Bank of China, the nation’s central bank, outlined in the latest “2019-2021 Fintech Development Plan” the introduction of a unified QR code to facilitate offline payment by allowing multiple wallets to scan a single QR code at point of sale.

Currently, Chinese users face multiple QR codes at the point of sale with the most common ones being WeChat Pay and Alipay. In some cases, there are Meituan Pay and UnionPay.

Source: Technode

Multiple number of QR code is inconvenient to the users according to the regulators, hence they a single QR code that accommodates multiple eWallets is necessary to address this issue.

That said, the PBOC is looking to roll out a unified QR code that can accommodate all the wallet. Currently, all the Chinese banks are using a unified QR code that is compatible with eWallets and apps from multiple large and medium-size banks. I think the unified QR code that the regulators look to introduce by 2021 will likely to be based on this standard. By then, any payment company that has an eWallet (such as the case with PYPL in China) could link its wallet with the PBOC system and conduct transaction via unified QR code.

The introduction of unified QR code will likely to result in a growing number of eWallet players in China. Currently the market is largely dominated by Tencent and Ant Financial that have a combined >90% market share in eWallet transactions.

Because that China’s third-party payment market is still growing and estimated to be over RMB45trn in 4Q18, I think there is room for multiple eWallet players to challenge the Tencent and Ant duopoly and PYPL could potentially be one of the challengers along with UnionPay, whose CloudPass payment app is backed by all the banks in China.

While I think PYPL’s entry into China is a good first step, it is worth reminding investors that merchant and user penetration will be costly.

Over the past five years, both Tencent and Alibaba spent a significant amount of money on both promotion on the user end (ie. Discount on transactions) and merchant end (ie. Merchant rebate based on transaction volume) to nurture user and merchant habit, and to drive adoption.

If PYPL wants to have a sizeable share in China’s payment market (ie. 5-10%), then an incremental investment of $200m-500m on promotion and discount will be required. Even at that level, it is worth pointing out that both Tencent and Alibaba will unlikely to sit still and likely to use their cash balance to counter PYPL’s entry with an even greater merchant and user discounts.

In conclusion, while I am positive on the fact that PYPL becomes the first foreign company to obtain a payment license in China and that the current regulatory landscape favors PYPL to establish a sizeable market share, a significant investment on user adoption is still required for PYPL to convince the users its value proposition relative to WeChat Pay and Alipay. I am staying on the sideline until there is additional evidence of any traction PYPL has in the local market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.