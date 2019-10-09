MedMen: Losing PharmaCann And CFO Michael Kramer Hurt

MedMen is a net loser on the deals and I will continue to avoid an investment in the company.

Summary

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and PharmaCann have cancelled their merger via mutual agreement. When announced, the deal was worth $680 million, but the all-stock deal is worth $250 million today given MedMen's declining stock price.

Instead, MedMen will cancel a $21 million debt to PharmaCann in exchange for an Illinois retail store, an Illinois cultivation license, and a Virginia cannabis license. Combined those assets may be worth $75 million, but MedMen also spent a year on legal fees and navigated the Department of Justice's antitrust process to get to this point.

MedMen is a net loser on this break up. While they are gaining a few nice assets, getting PharmaCann's entire business for $250 million of stock would be a coup. PharmaCann is a growing, profitable cannabis business while MedMen is hoping to become profitable by the end of calendar 2020.

MedMen also announced the immediate departure of Chief Financial Officer Michael Kramer. Kramer had been working to cut MedMen's corporate SG&A costs and work toward profitability. He is at least the fourth executive departure in the past year at MedMen. He will be replaced by Zeeshan Hyder, who is well-educated but has no prior CFO-level experience.

MedMen shares are down 14%, as of this writing, on the news.

CFO Michael Kramer Departs

MedMen has announced the departure of their Chief Financial Officer Michael Kramer. He will be replaced internally by Zeeshan Hyder. Kramer will exit the CFO role immediately but will remain as a consultant until the end of the year to aid the transition.

MedMen CEO Adam Bierman explained the move in general terms:

"On the termination of its CFO Michael Kramer, Bierman disclosed the company would be promoting from within, replacing him with the current chief development officer, Zeeshan Hyder. The company believes this move will be instrumental in reaching break-even EBITDA by the end of 2020. It was not about Kramer's experience or job, Bierman said, but about being pragmatic enough to recognize the company's needs and adapt to them as the business evolves." Yahoo Finance

MedMen has had relatively high executive turnover over the past year:

CFO James Parker resigned last November. He later sued MedMen alleging the company was breaching its fiduciary duties and wasting shareholder money, among other allegations.

COO Ben Cook and General Counsel Lisa Trager quit in April.

I wrote about CFO Parker's suit in February. Among other allegations, he claimed he was being pushed out because CEO Adam Bierman told him MedMen wanted to upgrade from Parker to a "Nasdaq quality" CFO, including paying an executive search team $50,000 to find a new CFO and allegedly lying to Parker about the money.

MedMen succeeded in that task, hiring CFO Michael Kramer, whose experience includes being the CFO of Apple Retail (AAPL), CFO of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), CEO of Kellwood, the COO of J.C. Penney (JCP), and the CFO of Forever 21.

He's being replaced by Zeeshan Hyder, a promotion from Chief Corporate Development Officer. Hyder has an MBA from Wharton but no previous experience as a CFO.

Given that Kramer is staying on as a consultant to ease the transition, it's likely that his departure from MedMen was mutual.

PharmaCann Merger is Off

MedMen's $682 million acquisition of PharmaCann has been terminated.

The deal: In October 2018, MedMen agreed to purchase PharmaCann, with terms finalized in December. PharmaCann is a private multi-state cannabis company which has stores in Illinois (5), New York (4), Massachusetts (1), Ohio (1), and Maryland (1). PharmaCann also has cannabis licenses in Pennsylvania and Virginia, with their first operations opening in Q3/19 and in early 2020, respectively.

MedMen stock price since October 11, 2018. Source: TMX Money.

The purchase was an all-stock transaction for about 168 million shares, with US$682 million when announced but now worth only $250 million due to MedMen's continued financial troubles and dilutive financing.

Canceled debt and transferred assets: That deal is now off, despite approval from the Department of Justice.

In the wake of the cancelled deal, MedMen will be given three PharmaCann assets to settle US$21 million of debt:

Illinois : One retail store (Evanston) and one cultivation facility (Hillcrest, IL).

: One retail store (Evanston) and one cultivation facility (Hillcrest, IL). Virginia: License for vertically integrated facilities.

The Illinois license will give MedMen the right to open a Greater Chicago retail store in January, when recreational cannabis is legalized, and each licensee is given an additional retail store license.

“We're getting what we believe to be about, you know, conservatively call it $75 million worth of assets,” (MedMen CEO Adam Bierman) said. “Ohio, Pennsylvania, those kind of places, they're going to be hurting your bottom line for the for the foreseeable future.” Yahoo Finance interview

MedMen looks to be getting a very good deal for these assets with a price of $21 million. Another Virginia license was sold in July for $16 million, while MedMen's first Illinois store (Seven Point in Oak Park, IL) cost $14 million, as disclosed in MedMen's financials.

Why the cancellation? MedMen claims to be responsible for terminating this deal as a business decision:

"In light of market developments over the past 12 months and the continued evolution of its business strategy, MedMen and its Board have determined that focusing on leveraging the Company’s retail brand, its leadership position in California, and its digital platform to grow the business will create greater shareholder value than the completion of the Transaction. In connection with the termination, PharmaCann has agreed to transfer certain cannabis licenses and related assets in Illinois and Virginia to MedMen for no additional consideration from MedMen, other than the forgiveness of certain debt, as further described below." MedMen press release, October 8, 2019

However, PharmaCann also may have wanted out of this deal given that MedMen's stock is down 63% since the all-stock acquisition was announced in October 2018.

The deal also has been delayed by regulatory hurdles. The footprints of MedMen and PharmaCann overlap, and the combined company would have been over the state limit on licenses in two key states:

New York : MedMen and PharmaCann both own licenses. Companies can only own one license. This license is arguably PharmaCann's best asset.

: MedMen and PharmaCann both own licenses. Companies can only own one license. This license is arguably PharmaCann's best asset. Illinois: PharmaCann has five stores and MedMen has one. Five stores is the maximum a company can own.

In an interview on Yahoo Finance, CEO Adam Bierman offered several reasons for the cancelled deal:

“But we think it's even more critical than ever to focus our efforts on allocating capital efficiently and in the markets that matter most,” Bierman said, explaining New York had lost value in their eyes as the state had failed to go recreational, while the opposite occurred with Illinois. . . . “We don't want to be raising money at the stock prices, which are overly diluted, in order to go fund projects that aren't going to be near- or mid-term accretive,” Bierman said.

In my view, neither of these reasons ring true. MedMen would have further reach in Illinois (5-6 stores vs. two stores) if the deal proceeded, and the deal was priced using December 2018 stock prices, not today's stock prices.

PharmaCann also released a press release describing the termination as a mutual agreement and expressing confidence in the company moving forward:

“Today we turn the page and begin a new future for our Company and our stakeholders. PharmaCann has consistently remained focused on execution and strengthening our already robust foundation for further growth, including completing the rollout of our Matter brand nationally as well as the re-branding of our dispensaries to Verilife. The PharmaCann leadership team has done an exceptional job balancing many demands this past year, and the Board is extremely confident in the team’s ability to continue to grow the business following the termination of the agreement to merge with MedMen,” said PharmaCann’s Executive Director, Greg Cappelli. PharmaCann press release, October 8, 2019

In my view, PharmaCann was likely happy to exit this merger agreement based on MedMen's falling stock price. This also would explain why MedMen was able to cut a sweetheart deal for canceling $21 million of debt: PharmaCann was willing to give away a bit extra to back out of a deal that was worth 63% less than when it was announced.

Winners and Losers

Source: Author based on MedMen/PharmaCann filings.

PharmaCann wins. PharmaCann has strong finances with a positive operating cash flow last quarter. They will no longer be anchored to MedMen's troubled stock or held to a US$682 million purchase agreement that was worth under 40% that amount today. They also will be able to keep their valuable New York license.

PharmaCann is a profitable company based on adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow. They are privately owned but may be an attractive IPO were they to go public or an attractive acquisition for another cannabis company.

Source: Author based on MedMen filings.

MedMen gets Illinois and Virginia licenses. For a $21 million debt, MedMen receives valuable assets in Illinois and Virginia which are worth much more than $21 million. MedMen's new Evanston store will allow the company to open a Chicago-area retail store when recreational cannabis is legalized in January 2020, and the Evanston store itself may be able to convert to recreational cannabis given positive indications from Evanston's mayor.

MedMen's CFO loss hurts. MedMen fired their past CFO in a messy fashion to hire a "Nasdaq-level" CFO in Michael Kramer. Former CFO Kramer wanted to reign in costs and cut corporate SG&A. He appeared to be making good progress but has now been terminated and replaced by a well-educated individual but who lacks CFO experience. This is likely to give more control to MedMen's founders, CEO Adam Bierman and President Andrew Modlin.

MedMen loses. MedMen's acquisition of PharmaCann was going to grow their footprint across many markets and would add a profitable company to the fold, diluting MedMen's losses. Shareholders lose an accretive acquisition, albeit one plagued by delays and potential regulatory trouble. Shareholders also spent a year paying the legal fees to get this deal done, including navigating through the Department of Justice's antitrust inquiry.

In my view, MedMen is a clear loser in this deal. I will continue to avoid MedMen shares based on their unprofitability and shaky financial footing, despite the strength of their retail brand.

Happy investing!

