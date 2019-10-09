Micron: Get Ready For A Wild October

I believe this is an overreaction and Micron will correct itself and continue higher with three potential catalysts.

Micron (MU) announced Q4 earnings the other week with mixed results. They beat on revenue ($4.87B vs $4.56B) and EPS ($0.56 vs $0.49) for the quarter but the market seemed to be taken aback by their Q1 guidance that called for lower than expected gross margins (26.5% plus or minus 150 basis points). The gross margins were a sign to some that the current oversupply situation will continue into 2020. The price responded by dropping 11% on Friday and continuing it’s slide into the next week. I believe this is an overreaction and Micron will correct itself and continue higher with three potential catalysts leading the way:

Further evidence of the bottoming of the memory cycle

China-US trade war progress

Japan-South Korea trade war escalation

Evidence of the Bottoming of the Memory Cycle

Micron’s gross margin drop spooked the market. The fear is that gross margins should not be falling if the memory sector is going to enter a recovery. However, there have been signs of stability in the memory cycle. For one, we have finally seen positive contract pricing for both DRAM and NAND.

Also, Trendforce reports that PC Dram contract prices stabilized in August and will likely remain steady in September.

Of importance is their note that the industry’s bit output growth in 2020 is projected to be the lowest in the last decade as suppliers are cutting capital expenditures to better align supply with demand. This cut in production will help support memory prices into next year.

China-US Trade War

Micron is one of the most visible US companies in the US-China trade war with President Trump mentioning them by name in his United Nations address. Developments on the trade front, good and bad, have had a large impact on their share price. Because of this, their guidance for Q1 plans for macro uncertainties centered around the trade war and whether waivers to sell to Huawei get approved. On their conference call, Micron stated:

While the demand recovery in DRAM and NAND is encouraging, we remain mindful of ongoing macroeconomic and trade uncertainties.

Due to this cautious approach with cap ex and guidance, a resolution will cause a significant price increase for Micron.

It may drag on, but there are reasons to believe the trade war may settle down here soon. The Chinese economy has shown signs of strain under the tariffs imposed by Trump. The two sides have agreed to high-level meetings in October which will be pivotal in deciding the direction these two countries want to go. If things go well, this will be a catalyst for Micron to recover from the recent earnings drop.

Tensions Increasing in Japan-South Korea Trade Dispute

Japan and South Korea had tensions boil over last year when South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that Japan must pay individual citizens for the forced labor, a ruling that Japan strongly opposes. In response, Japan added export restrictions to key materials, including liquid hydrogen fluoride, that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix need to produce memory chips.

We are entering an important time frame in the Japanese-South Korean trade spat. The waiting game is over as the expected 90-day export review window has come and gone. Things will either escalate from here, leading to a supply disruption that benefits Micron as memory prices increase or Japan will approve the materials that the companies need. As of right now, tensions are continuing to increase.

While Japan has approved hydrogen fluoride to Samsung and SK Hynix in gas form, South Korea has not approved liquid hydrogen fluoride in the expected time frame that South Korea needs to continue memory chip production. A Samsung source says the lack of approval will have no short term impact, but this opens up suggestions that they will have issues in the mid to long term without approvals. The lack of exports sent to Korea has led the Korean trade ministry to state:

Japan’s hardly predictable export controls against Korea have increased uncertainties in supply chain and so substantively affected the operations of companies” Any production cuts will be a catalyst for Micron as its competitors will be forced to curb production, resulting in higher memory prices.

Should the export restrictions remain in place, possible production cut estimates are around 10%. Bank of America, back in July, mentioned:

We do not assume any significant chip production cut in Korea, but at least a single- digit impact (utilization ratio cut) should be expected for 2H19, if Japan’s materials are not fully imported

Also, South Korea’s official think tank, the Foreign Economic Policy Research Institute, believes South Korea’s semiconductor output will fall by nearly 10% by the end of the year without Japanese approvals. The question going forward will be how often Japan approves exports to South Korea and in what amounts.

In the meantime, even the appearance of a potential supply disruption benefits Micron in a couple ways. Customers will order more memory chips to protect themselves against a possible supply disruption and Micron may be able to pick up market share as companies question the production abilities of Samsung and SK Hynix. In fact, Google, Apple, and Amazon have already visited Samsung to discuss any possible production issues.

The next chance for things to calm down (or further escalate) could come this month when South Korea’s Supreme Court may hold an auction to liquidate assets from Japanese companies to pay the forced laborers, pending any court delays. It will also be important to hear from SK Hynix and Samsung directly when they release their full earnings reports later this month. This should give a better picture on the Japanese situation and the semiconductor market overall.

Risks

With these events on the horizon, Micron may be in for a wild October. The risks are that these catalysts do not materialize. The memory market continues to lag, the US-China trade war escalates again, while Japan eases its export restrictions on South Korea. If all these happen, Micron may fall under $40. However, I expect Micron to have positive earnings throughout this cycle and, therefore, should find plenty of buyers if it crosses under $40. Because of this, I like the risk-reward here. Positive developments with any one of these catalysts should quickly send Micron back over $50, closing the gap created at earnings, and leaving it still attractively priced to continue higher into 2020.

Takeaway

Micron’s Q4 earnings sent the stock lower as the market was disappointed with the guidance, thinking that it is a sign that the memory market recovery is not as close as originally thought. However, October will be an important month for Micron and offers the opportunity to dispel these worries if potential catalysts come to fruition. Micron’s price is attractive here as we wait for further proof of a memory turnaround and look for catalysts on the two trade fronts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.