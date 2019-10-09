ConocoPhillips: A Cash Flow Machine That Keeps On Giving

The oil prices environment continues to remain challenging. The persistent weakness in prices could hurt the profit and cash flows of several oil producers, but ConocoPhillips (COP), the largest independent oil producer in terms of output, will continue rewarding investors. The company has recently announced a dividend hike and is planning a $3 billion stock buyback. This shows that ConocoPhillips is confident that it can generate tons of free cash flow, even as oil dips to under $55 a barrel. In my opinion, the company’s optimism is well-founded given ConocoPhillips benefits from having a low-cost asset base which can generate strong levels of excess cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. The company has shown, time and again, that it is one of the lowest-cost oil producers and I believe it will continue doing well in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earlier this week, ConocoPhillips announced that it will increase the quarterly dividends by 38% to $0.42 per share. The dividend will be paid in early December to shareholders of record on October 17. ConocoPhillips now offers a dividend yield of 3.1%, which is one of the highest among all independent exploration and production companies. The yield is also higher than the S&P 500 average of almost 2%. This increase will push the company’s dividend expenditure higher by $500 million on an annualized basis. Furthermore, ConocoPhillips has also announced that it will repurchase $3 billion of its shares in 2020.

ConocoPhillips’ announcement has come at a time when oil prices have come under renewed pressure. The West Texas Intermediate futures have recently fallen to $53 a barrel after President Donald Trump blacklisted several Chinese companies, including eight technology giants, even as Washington prepares to resume trade talks with Beijing. The trade war between two of the world’s largest economies has been going on for 15 months and President Trump has just signaled that he’s not going to change his hard-line stance. I think this has dimmed the prospects of a deal as China’s Vice Premier Liu He, the country's chief trade negotiator, prepares to hold trade discussions with the US officials in Washington this week.

The US-China trade spat has exacerbated the global economic slowdown, hurting oil demand. Last month, Ed Morse, global head of commodity research at Citi, warned that the conflict has already reduced global oil consumption by 800,000 bpd since the end of March 2018 and an additional 300,000 bpd could get lost if the trade war continues for another six months. At the same time, production from outside of OPEC continues to climb. The US oil production growth has slowed but it is still expected to increase by 1.2 million bpd in 2019 and 1 million bpd in 2020 to average 13.2 million bpd next year, as per the US EIA’s estimates.

The total non-OPEC liquids fuel production is expected to climb from 61.2 million bpd in 2018 to 65.7 million bpd in 2019 and 67.9 million bpd in 2020. I think this increase in volumes will come primarily from the US, Brazil, and other countries as well as the start-up of some major projects, such as the Liza development in Guyana and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway. This increase in supplies, combined with weaker than expected demand, can continue to keep a lid on oil prices.

If oil prices stay under $55 a barrel for an extended period, then that could push the profits and cash flows of virtually all oil producers lower on a sequential and year-over-year basis, particularly since the industry experienced better prices of almost $60 a barrel in Q2-2019 and $64 a barrel in H2-2018. The shares of those companies that have a weak balance sheet and a poor cash flow profile will likely get hurt most. ConocoPhillips, however, is one of the lowest-cost operators in the industry and I believe the company will likely continue doing well.

ConocoPhillips, unlike a vast majority of US-focused oil producers, owns oil and gas-producing properties at home as well as in the international markets. The company holds 16 billion barrels of oil equivalents of conventional, unconventional, LNG, and oil sands resources whose cost of supplies are less than $40 per barrel. This includes conventional oil-producing properties in international markets such as China and Malaysia where the average cost of supplies is under $30 a barrel. In the US shale, ConocoPhillips primarily operates at Eagle Ford, Bakken, and the Delaware Basin. The unconventional assets are more expensive to drill for oil and gas than the conventional properties, but even in the shale patch, ConocoPhillips’s average cost of supplies is just $35 a barrel.

Thanks to the low-cost structure, ConocoPhillips is a rare oil producer that can generate decent levels of cash flows even if oil prices were to fall to as low as $40 a barrel. In this worst-case scenario, ConocoPhillips can cut its capital expenditure to sustaining levels of $3.8 billion to keep the production flat (COP has budgeted $6.3B of CapEx for 2019 which includes sustaining as well as growth CapEx). But it will still generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. At the current oil price environment of $50 to $55 a barrel, I expect ConocoPhillips to deliver profits as well as strong levels of cash flows well in excess of capital expenditures. This excess cash, or free cash flows, will then be used to reward investors with dividends and buybacks.

What’s great about ConocoPhillips is that it has already shown that it can deliver solid results in a weak oil price environment. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, when WTI averaged a little less than $55 a barrel, ConocoPhillips generated an adjusted profit of $1.15 billion. Moreover, the company delivered $2.95 billion of cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) and spent $1.64 billion as capital expenditure, ending the period with ample free cash flows of $1.31 billion ($2.95B-$1.64B). These free cash flows helped pay for dividends of $350 million and buybacks of $752 million. Even in the second quarter of 2017, when it realized crude oil price of just $48 a barrel, the company generated an adjusted profit of $178 million and enough cash flows to fund its capital expenditure. I believe the company’s past performance should give confidence to investors about its ability to report robust profits and free cash flows at $50 to $55 oil.

In addition to this, ConocoPhillips also has a rock-solid balance sheet, with low levels of debt and strong liquidity. This should help the company in meeting any funding needs if it were to face a cash flow deficit in the short term. At the end of the second quarter, ConocoPhillips carried $14.9 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 45%, lower than its large-cap peer average of $54%. The company has also amassed almost $6 billion of cash reserves. On top of this, it has access to $6 billion of funds through its revolving credit facility. As a result, ConocoPhillips’s total liquidity, with cash reserves and revolver, stands at almost $12 billion which I believe is more than enough to meet any capital requirements which may arise if oil prices turn out weaker than expected.

Since ConocoPhillips is already in great financial health, it can return a large chunk of its free cash flows to shareholders as dividends and buybacks instead of using the excess cash for debt repayments. From the recent announcement, it is clear that this is exactly what the company’s management intends to do. So far this year, ConocoPhillips has spent almost $2.7 billion on dividends and buybacks, and the company will likely continue returning tons of cash to shareholders in the future.

The free cash flows, stock repurchases, and dividends should also have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips stock. So far this year, a majority of energy stocks have tumbled due to persistent weakness and volatility in oil prices. ConocoPhillips stock has also come under pressure but it has fared far better than its peers. The shares of independent oil producers have fallen by 22% this year whereas ConocoPhillips' stock has fallen by 11.8%. I expect the company’s shares to continue to outperform in the future. The company’s shares are priced 13.5x forward earnings, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, lower than the large-cap peer median of 14.94x. As indicated earlier, ConocoPhillips offers an above-average dividend yield of more than 3%. For long-term-oriented investors who expect oil prices to eventually recover to $60 or higher, this could be a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.