Seattle Genetics Impresses At ESMO With Early Stage Study For Bladder Cancer Patients

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and its partner Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) announced positive results in a Phase 1 study of enfortumab vedotin in combination with Keytruda to treat patients with front-line bladder cancer. These positive results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019. Despite this only being a Phase 1 study, the biotech was able to put up an extremely high response rate. This means this enfortumab vedotin combination can be explored in other bladder cancer settings, which could possibly expand the possible market opportunity. This drug needs further testing, but early signs already point to a highly active drug combination for this patient population.

Early Data With Drug Combination Is Highly Impressive

The first thing to note is that the Phase 1 trial is known as EV-103. It was established to use enfortumab vedotin either alone or in combination to treat muscle-invasive, locally advanced and first and second line metastatic urothelial cancer (bladder cancer) patients. The point here is that this is a very broad study that is quite expansive. However, the results presented at ESMO were those of a specific population. There were a total of 45 previously untreated patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer who were ineligible for treatment with cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

Patients were given enfortumab vedotin in combination with Keytruda. Not only were the results positive, but this was in a front-line setting. That's impressive, considering that these front-line patients typically receive platinum-based chemotherapy. The fact that Seattle Genetics was able to obtain a high response rate in a platinum-free combination for this patient population makes this treatment highly ideal. There are two issues that this drug combination may ultimately be able to solve.

The first is that this disease is highly aggressive and Doctors need additional options at their disposal. The second item to note is that these patients are not able to take first-line treatment with cisplatin. This puts these patients at a big disadvantage already. That means enfortumab vedotin plus Keytruda can act as an alternative option for them. The study showed that this drug combination achieved an objective response rate (ORR) of 71%. This is further broken down into:

A 13% complete response (CR) rate

A 58% partial response (PR) rate

Lastly a 22% stable disease (SD) rate

More testing will be needed, especially in a mid-stage study that will be needed to be done after this Phase 1 is completed. However, early clinical activity in my opinion is quite impressive for such an early stage study. The thing is that this combination can now be pursued for this front-line setting and possibly other later settings. Enfortumab vedotin is even being explored alone as a monotherapy for bladder cancer patients.

FDA Approval Is Near For The Very Same Drug

The progress above is very good news, however, there is another more pressing matter for Seattle Genetics. Enfortumab vedotin is currently being reviewed by the FDA for another bladder cancer setting. Specifically, the drug is being reviewed by the FDA for locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer patients who have failed on a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-containing chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant locally advanced or metastatic setting. The FDA had accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) from Seattle Genetics a few weeks ago. Not only did the FDA accept the BLA for enfortumab vedotin, it did so by giving the drug Priority Review. This is specifically for this population who have failed on PD-1 and chemotherapy treatment. A PDUFA treatment has been established for March 15, 2020.

Conclusion

Seattle Genetics achieving positive results for its drug enfortumab vedotin in combination with Keytruda is good news for patients with front-line bladder cancer. As I highlighted above, it gives doctors additional treatment options at their disposal. I believe this is a very important finding. Some of these patients may not respond or tolerate platinum-based chemotherapy treatments. The ability for these patients to receive a platinum-free type of therapy improves upon the safety profile for these patients. The biggest risk is that this was only a Phase 1 study. Of course, this study will have to be tested in a larger pool of patients.

There is no guarantee that the next set of studies will end up with a similar or superior clinical outcome. On top of that, any type of push towards marketing approval will have to deal with regulatory reviews also. However, based on preliminary data, with a strong objective response rate of 71%, I believe the enfortumab vedotin and Keytruda combination are strong enough to be successful in late-stage studies moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.