Coffee - Consolidation Around The $1 Level

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. The South American nation has been the leader for more than a century and a half. In 2018, Brazil produced 2.598 million metric tons of coffee beans. Coffee plantations cover around 27,000 kilometers of Brazil, with the majority in Sao Paulo, Parana, Minas Gerais, and other southeastern states. In that region of South America's largest and most populous nation, the temperatures and climate are favorable for coffee production.

Since production costs a function of local economics, the price of coffee has a close relationship with the value of the Brazilian real. The futures market uses the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for coffee. Therefore, the foreign exchange relationship between the US dollar and Brazilian real can have a significant impact on the path of least resistance of the price of coffee beans around the globe.

In 2011, the price of coffee traded to a high at $3.0625 per pound at a time when the exchange rate between the dollar and the real was at a high at $0.65095. At the end of last week, nearby coffee futures settled at $0.99 per pound, with the real at $0.24565 against the US dollar. While coffee has declined by 67.7% since 2011, the real weakened by 62.3%. Therefore, in Brazil, the price of coffee is only 5.4% lower than it was in 2011 on the highs.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) moves higher and lower with the price of the soft commodity.

A rally since August

The price of coffee futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded to the lowest price since 2005 in April when the nearby futures contract hit 86.35 cents per pound. After a recovery that took the price of the soft commodity over 30% higher to $1.1305 in early July, the price slipped back to a higher low at 89.60 cents in mid-August.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the price of coffee futures has been trading on either side of $1 per pound for most of 2019. The midpoint from low to high this year stands at 99.70 cents, which is a pivot point in the coffee futures market. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators on the weekly chart are in neutral territory with reading just below the 50 level. Open interest declined from a record high at 355,289 contracts in late March when coffee was on its way to its lowest price in fourteen years. Since then, the total number of open long and short positions in the coffee futures market declined by 22.6% on October 8 to 274,991 contracts.

Coffee is trading around $1 per pound on the nearby futures contract

On Wednesday, October 9, the price of December coffee futures was falling and was around 95.70 cents per pound, below the midpoint level.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of December coffee futures shows that the price reached a lower high last week at $1.0290 per pound on October 3. That level turned out to be a short-term double top as the price traded to the same level on the upside on September 26 as it failed to reach the mid-September high at $1.0495 per pound. Both price momentum and strength indicators are declining on the short-term chart and were moving towards oversold territory on October 9. The open interest has been between the 255,000 and 275,000 contract level since mid-August. The $1 per pound level has become the pivot point for nearby coffee futures since August.

The Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar could determine the path of coffee's price

The Brazilian currency has experienced a rough time over the past months. The overall weakness in emerging market currency has weighed on the value of the real versus the US dollar. At the same time, a political and economic crisis in neighboring Argentina caused a contagious effect on the Brazilian economy and its currency. Fires in the Amazon over the recent months have not helped Brazil.

Source: CQG

The chart of the monthly Brazilian real versus the US dollar illustrates that the South American currency remains not far above its lowest level in years. At $0.24355 against the dollar on October 9, the real was not far above its 2015 low at $0.23040. In 2011, the real traded at over $0.65 against the US greenback, and at its current level, it is at almost one-third the value from eight years ago.

The weakness in the Brazilian real reduces the labor and other local costs for coffee producers. Since the dollar is the pricing mechanism for Arabica coffee beans, a weak Brazilian currency has made the $1 level acceptable for producers in Brazil. A weak Brazilian real versus the US dollar is likely to limit the upside potential for the price of coffee so long as supplies remain abundant. The weak real does not threaten less production as growers in Brazil continue to receive revenues that are not far below where they were when the price of coffee was on the high at over $3 per pound back in 2011.

Meanwhile, coffee supplies are a year-to-year affair. The beans cannot sit in storage for long as they lose aroma and flavor over time. Therefore, each year is a new adventure when it comes to production. The fickle nature of the weather in Brazil, as well as the potential for crop diseases like leaf rust and others, can always threaten yields in the coffee market.

The addressable market for coffee consumption continues to grow as Asia is drinking more of the beverage each year. The next time there is a supply issue in the coffee market, watch out because a shortage could cause explosive price action from the current level. A continuation of prices at or below the $1 per pound level depends on a combination of abundant supplies and a weak Brazilian currency.

The levels to watch in the coffee futures market

The significant technical support level in the coffee market stands at the 2019 low at 86.35 cents per pound. Below there, the 2005 bottom was at 84.45 cents, which stands as critical support. In 2001, the price of coffee fell to a low at 41.50 per pound.

On the upside, the high this year was at $1.1305. Last year, coffee traded to a peak at $1.2550 per pound in October. Above the 2018 peak, coffee traded to a high at $1.76 per pound in 2016 and $2.2550 in 2014. In 2011, coffee hit a high at $3.0625 per pound.

The technical levels in the coffee market tell us that the downside risk is far less than the upside potential in the coffee futures market.

The level of the Brazilian real and the weather in Brazil and the health of crops will continue to determine the path of least resistance for the price of coffee futures. However, growing demand around the world is a factor that could turbocharge upside price action if a shortage occurs over the coming months and years. Coffee is a commodity that can double, triple, or halve in value over short periods. At $1 per pound, I continue to favor the risk-reward profile for the soft commodity.

JO is the coffee ETN product

The most direct route for a risk position in the Arabica coffee bean market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, but want to participate in the volatile coffee market, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $72.91 million and trades an average of 66,150 shares each day. The ETN charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The price of December coffee futures rallied from 93.40 cents on August 20 to a high at $1.1495 on September 16, a move of 23.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, the JO ETN moved from $31.00 to $34.80 or 12.3%. One of the problems with commodity ETF and ETN products is that they can suffer or benefit from the shape of the forward curve over time.

Coffee is in steep contango, meaning that deferred prices are significantly higher than nearby prices.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the forward curve in the ICE coffee futures market shows, prices are higher for deferred delivery dates. The difference between coffee for delivery in December 2019 and December 2020 as of October 7 was 13.7%, with the price of the late 2020 coffee beans at over $1.08 per pound. As ETF and ETN administrators roll the positions that replicate the price action in the coffee market, the forward premium winds up being a cost that is passed on in the value of the product. Meanwhile, if the coffee market were to move into backwardation where nearby prices are higher than deferred prices, the value of the roll would be a benefit for holders of products like JO.

Coffee is consolidating around was falling to the bottom end of its trading range on October 9. The price was moving in on the 95 cents per pound level. I continue to believe that global demand and the risk or supply issues limit the downside. Meanwhile, the upside potential is always explosive in commodities like coffee.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.