The Strong Dollar And Commodities

A reserve currency is a foreign exchange instrument that is widely accepted by the world's central banks. The requirements are political and economic stability and liquidity without excessive government controls.

Central banks and leading global financial institutions hold reserve currencies to prepare for investments, transactions, and international debt obligations or to influence their domestic exchange rate. When it comes to the world of reserve currencies, the US dollar is the leader.

The US dollar replaced the British pound sterling as the king of currencies in around 1945 after the end of the Second World War. For almost three-quarters of a century, the dollar has been the favored foreign exchange instrument in the world. As the leader, most commodities around the globe use the dollar as the benchmark pricing mechanism. Traditionally, the dollar has had an inverse relationship with raw material prices. A strong dollar tends to weigh on the commodities asset class, while a weak dollar is supportive of raw material prices.

The value and price path of the dollar is a combination of factors. Interest rate differentials and the overall economic and political landscape in the US and around the world can change the value of the US currency. The dollar index is a collection of other world reserve currencies, including the euro, yen, pound, and Canadian dollar, which together comprise over 92% of the index. The dollar index hit a high at 103.815 in early 2017, fell to 88.15 in February 2018, and has been making its way higher over the past twenty months. The dollar index has been closing in on the 100 level over the past weeks. A strengthening dollar has not been all that bullish for commodities prices. However, one commodity that also has a historical role as a currency has rallied alongside the greenback. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) tracks the value of the dollar index.

The dollar is the world's reserve currency

Currencies tend to trend for long periods. While commodities can be the most volatile asset class, the leading currencies exhibit price stability. Bull or bear market trends in the dollar, euro, yen, pound, and other reserve currencies can take years. However, significant events can cause price shocks, as we witnessed in the pound following the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

When it comes to the dollar, the leading reserve currency, the path of least resistance has been higher since February 2018.

The weekly chart of the dollar index highlights the move from 88.15 to its most recent high at 99.33 in early September. The dollar index was trading at just under the 99 level on October 9. The slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator, has risen into overbought territory. The relative strength is also heading in that direction. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in the dollar index, has been gently rising since the February 2018 low. Rising open interest alongside increasing price tends to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The dollar index futures contract is far smaller than the over-the-counter foreign exchange market. However, it reflects the overall trend as the futures are a microcosm of the OTC market.

Rate differentials continue to favor the greenback

The most significant factor when it comes to the value of one currency versus another is the differential between interest rates. The dollar and the euro are the two leading foreign exchange instruments in the world. After the last two interest rate reductions by the Fed, the short-term Fed Funds rate is at the 1.75-2.00% level. Meanwhile, the deposit rate in Europe stands at negative fifty basis points.

The trend in the value of the dollar remains higher. At the same time, the dollar provides holders with a yield, while holding euros involves a cost. The rate differential of 2.25-2.50% for dollars over euros continues to favor the US dollar as it provides both a positive yield and potential for capital growth as compared to the euro and many other world currencies.

Some commodity prices are wary of a strong dollar - gold has sent a powerful signal

In February 2018, the price of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded in a range from $58.07-$66.30 per barrel. At under $54 per barrel on October 9, the energy commodity is below the low from the time when the dollar found a bottom. In February 2018, nearby COMEX copper futures traded in a range from $3.026 to $3.2720 per pound. At below $2.57 per pound on October 9, the red metal was appreciably below the price when the dollar index was on its low. Many other commodities reflect similar price trends where the stronger dollar has weighed raw material prices. However, gold has gone the other way. In February 2018, the price of the yellow metal traded in a range from $1307 to $1344 per ounce. At above the $1500 level on October 9, gold is appreciably higher.

Gold has been rallying in all currency terms. During the second half of 2019, the price took off on the upside as it climbed above its technical resistance level at $1377.50 in June. Gold has rallied to new record highs in almost all currencies except for the Swiss franc and the US dollar. However, it has experienced gains in both francs and dollars. The rise in gold as the dollar index is close to recent highs is a sign that all currencies around the world, including reserve currencies, are losing value. Central banks hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. As I have been writing, the strong dollar makes the US foreign exchange instrument the king of currencies. Meanwhile, gold's ascent in an environment where many other commodities prices are falling makes the yellow metal the monarch of money around the world.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, central banks employed accommodative monetary policy to stimulate economic growth. Historically low short-term interest rates and programs to keep rates low further out along the yield curve have devalued currencies when measured against gold. Central banks can print legal tender to their heart's content. However, only miners can extract more gold out of the crust of the earth as the precious metal is rare, and above-ground stocks are fixed. The rally in the price of gold is a divergence given the path of the dollar index. However, it is a sign that all currencies are losing value in the current environment.

The 100 level on the dollar index looms large

The next level to watch when it comes to the dollar index is psychological rather than technical. The last time the index was above the 100 level was in April 2017.

The quarterly chart shows that the target on the upside is at the early 2017 peak at 103.815. Above that level, the 2001 high was at 121.29. The dollar index has posted gains in five of the past six quarters, and the trend could continue based on the level of interest rate differentials. Unless the US Fed takes a more aggressive approach to cut short-term rates and keeps up with other central banks around the world when it comes to quantitative easing programs, the dollar is likely to continue to post gains. From a technical perspective, the 100 level is a critical area of technical resistance. A break into triple digits would have the index set its sights on the early 2017 peak.

UUP moves higher with the dollar index

The most direct route for a long position in the dollar is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market. The dollar index futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange is also a liquid trading or investing instrument for those looking to take risk in the dollar. Meanwhile, many market participants do not venture into the OTC or futures markets. For those looking to take risk on the long or short side of the dollar index, the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) replicate the price action on the up and the downside of the dollar index.

The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $330.46 million and trades an average of over 773,000 shares each day. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The most recent rally in the December dollar index futures contract took it from 97.56 on September 13 to 99.305 on October 1, a rise of 1.8%.

Over the same period, UUP moved from $26.70 to $27.17 per share or 1.8%. For those looking to position on the short side of the dollar index, UDN has net assets of $36.37 million, trades an average of over 26,700 shares each day, and charges the same 0.75% expense ratio as UUP.

The rising dollar has weighed on more than a few commodities prices since February 2018. However, gold has been a very shiny exception. The trend in the dollar continues to be higher, and we will likely see a test of the 100 level and the 2017 high. Meanwhile, another leg on the upside in the price of gold will be a sign that all currencies continue to lose their luster versus the world's oldest reserve means of exchange, which is the yellow metal.

