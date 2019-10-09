Sell Canadian National Railway

Source: Forbes

The global economy is expected to slow amid the trade war between the U.S. and China, and the potential knock-on effects could hurt Europe. Examining the economy's vital signs could give a glimpse into whether the economy is contracting. For the week ending September 28th, Canadian railroads reported a 5.8% decline in carloads and a 0.3% decline in intermodal units versus the same period last year. For the first 39 weeks of 2019, Canadian railroads reported a 1.4% increase in cumulative rail volume versus the same period last year.

At a minimum, growth in Canadian rail traffic appears to be slowing. That could create headwinds for Canadian National Railway (CNI). In Q2 2019, the company generated a total revenue of nearly $3.96 billion, up 9% Y/Y. Total freight revenue of $3.8 billion was up 10% Y/Y on a 2% increase in volume and an 8% increase in average selling price ("ASP").

Revenue from Petroleum was up 26% Y/Y on a 12% increase in volume and a 12% increase in price. The segment benefited from higher volumes of petroleum products and natural gas and freight rate increases. Petroleum represents 20% of the company's total revenue, but it could be hard-pressed to repeat Q2 2019's performance. Revenue from Grain and Fertilizers rose 8% on a 3% increase in volume and a 5% rise in ASP. Higher volumes of Canadian wheat, U.S. soybeans, and corn aided the segment; Grain and Fertilizers represented about 17% of total revenue. Intermodal revenue was up 15% and benefited from the $195 million acquisition of TransX, a Canadian transportation company, which was consummated in Q1 2019. Intermodal represented 26% of total revenue; it also has the lowest ASP at $1,496 per carload.

The following chart illustrates Canadian National's rail traffic during the quarter. Total carloads rose by 2% Y/Y. Intermodal represented over 40% of total carloads, and its carloads grew about 1% Y/Y. Metals and Minerals represented 17% of total carloads, and its volume only grew 2% Y/Y. At the end of the day, total carloads appear to have stagnated.

Canadian National amplified revenue growth with additional price hikes. Prices rose 8% Y/Y, with the biggest gainers coming from Petroleum and Intermodal. Again, Intermodal's results were distorted by the TransX acquisition. Metals and Minerals and Coal experienced a decline in pricing power; their declines could continue over the next few quarters unless global growth picks up.

The ability to hike prices could determine whether Canadian National's revenue will continue to grow in the high single-digits. That said, the company's Q3 2019 results could represent a line of demarcation.

Operating Ratio Remains Stellar

Operating expenses of $2.3 billion rose 8% Y/Y, less than the 9% growth in revenue. Costs for labor and purchased services (the largest expense items) rose 5% and 19%, respectively. Certain costs may have been distorted by the TransX acquisition. Canadian National's two largest expense items represented 55% of total operating expenses. One way to offset a potential stagnation of its top line growth is to contain costs. These are large buckets of expenses management could potentially cut into.

The operating ratio was 58%, which I consider stellar. The Canadian railroads have set the standard for consistently delivering an operating ratio below 60%. Its operating ratio was 70% in Q1 2019, but results were impacted by the increase in capitalized costs for a positive train control ("PTC") back office system. That appears to have been a one-off event. How much lower the company can get its operating ratio remains to be seen. Canadian National is rather efficient, and it could be hard-pressed to wring out more efficiency gains without hurting service levels.

EBITDA of $2.0 billion was up 11% Y/Y. The EBITDA margin of 52% was higher by 100 basis points versus the same period last year. Double-digit EBITDA growth could be a thing of the past unless the company can keep growing its top line. EBITDA growth could slow in the second half of 2019 or by early 2020.

Conclusion

With an enterprise value of $94 billion, CNI trades at an 11.4x run rate EBITDA (Q2 2019 EBITDA annualized). This valuation may have been justified, given previous growth in EBITDA. That may no longer be the case as rail traffic growth appears to be slowing, and catalysts to spur broader markets appear few and far between. CNI is down 1% Y/Y and could fall further if broader financial markets do not rebound. I rate CNI a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.