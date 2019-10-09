Boeing Books 737 MAX Order

For a couple of years, AeroAnalysis has been tracking the monthly order inflow for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft. The monthly coverage is not so much there to invoke any Boeing vs. Airbus rhetoric, but it gives us some valuable insights.

A single month does not make a trend, but by closely tracking the order and cancellations activity, we always will be a step earlier in detecting trends, and we will have detailed insights into customers' appetite to order and take delivery of aircraft, and we can even track it by type as well as the jet maker's ability to reach any set sales target. Looking at the orders, we can see a combination of willingness to commit with pricing, product, and availability coming together. Special attention will be paid to the mix of single-aisle aircraft and wide-body aircraft, knowing that a single-aisle aircraft costs roughly half or a third of a wide-body aircraft, depending on the model.

Source: The Boeing Company

In this report, we will have a look at the orders and deliveries as well as cancellation activity for Boeing during the month of September. You can read the July report here.

What should be kept in mind is that, while this seems to be a simple summarizing piece, I spent a considerable amount of time to get all data right and present it in a useful way, including graphics. Starting in 2019, Boeing has decided to fully recognize the costs and revenues for military derivatives such as the Boeing P-8A Poseidon (based on the Boeing 737) and the Boeing KC-46A (based on the Boeing 767) in the Boeing Defense, Space, and Security segment rather than a partial recognition in the defense arm and a partial recognition in the commercial airplanes arm. We think this gives more clarity on Boeing's commercial airplanes business but will continue to add orders and deliveries for military derivatives fully valued in our monthly overview as it gives us a somewhat broader insight in order and delivery values. Next to the monthly values for orders, we also have a tally for cumulated cancellations just like last year, but starting this year, we also have started putting a value on the cancellations and closely track cancellations and order reveals per customer.

Orders in September

Figure 1: Orders Boeing September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

During the month, Boeing received a total of 29 orders valued at $3.6B after discounts:

Air New Zealand finalized its order for eight Boeing 787-10s.

An unidentified customer ordered one Boeing 767-300F.

Boeing received 15 orders for the USAF Tanker Program.

A Business Jet/VIP Customer ordered 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

The following changes in the order book took place in September:

A Business Jet/VIP Customer cancelled two Boeing 737 MAX orders, possibly one was re-ordered during the month.

Saudi Arabian Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Boeing 787-10.

China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines were revealed as customers for one Boeing 787-9 each, converted from orders for the Boeing 787-8 and Boeing 787-10.

Aeroflot finally cancelled its order for 18 Boeing 787-8s and four Boeing 787-9s.

During the month we saw appreciable order inflow, and somewhat surprisingly, we saw an order for the Boeing 737 MAX. Either way, the order inflow was partially offset by Aeroflot’s cancellations for the Boeing 787 valued at $2B. The cancellation has been anticipated for years now, but Aeroflot is a customer that Boeing would have liked to keep on board.

Year-over-year gross order inflow decreased by 40 units to 25 units. The three- and five-year averages for September are 64 and 65 net sales, respectively. For September, the net order inflow was one unit. What we are seeing is that the order inflow was far below the three- and five-year average. We are seeing that Boeing’s ability to book orders has been dented because at this point booking sales is not the company’s utmost priority, and for airlines, there's no reason to finalize orders at this stage. Cancellations including ASC 606 adjustments increased by 24 units to 254 units.

If we look at the data for the first nine months of 2019 and compare it to the previous year, we observed that Boeing's order tally is now negative for the year at -84 units, up from -85 in the previous month, indicating that there were more cancellations than orders while last year, Boeing still had 631 net orders. This significant decline in net orders and order activity is driven by Boeing customer Jet Airways ceasing operations, the Aeroflot cancellation and the Boeing 737 MAX crisis.

Deliveries in September

Figure 2: Deliveries Boeing September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

For 2019, Boeing has set a delivery target of 895-905 units. In December 2018, AeroAnalysis set a 2019 delivery estimate of 891 units, including tanker deliveries, and up to 917 at the high end, the midpoint is at 904 deliveries. These numbers were reasonably close to Boeing's guidance prior to the jet maker pulling its full-year guidance in the aftermath of the Boeing 737 MAX jet.

In September, the company delivered 26 aircraft, an increase of eight units compared to last month:

Boeing delivered two Boeing 737s, clearly below the production rate as Boeing is running low on Boeing 737NGs backlog and cannot deliver the Boeing 737 MAX.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 747 during the month.

Boeing delivered four Boeing 767s during the month, two freighters and two tankers.

Boeing delivered seven Boeing 777s, six Boeing 777 Freighter and one Boeing 777-300ER which exceeds the production rate for the current generation Boeing 777 jets.

Boeing delivered 12 Boeing 787s, 1 -8, 9 -9s and 2 -10s, which is lower than the production rate of 14 aircraft per month.

Deliveries were up by eight units in September. The delivery numbers continue to be impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX grounding and that's to continue well into late 2019 and probably early 2020. What we are seeing is the delivery profile of a company that's facing incredibly big pressure at the moment. We’re actually seeing what Boeing’s delivery figures look like when the company has no single aisle product. On top of that we are seeing that Boeing seems to be experiencing challenges delivering aircraft in line with the loading and roll-out rates of the Dreamliner program.

Book-to-bill ratio

For 2019, Boeing expected book-to-bill in the one-to-one range. Obviously, shareholders are hoping to see Boeing having a book-to-bill ratio of 1 or higher for the full year. With the recent problems with the MAX, we no longer are expecting a strong order year for Boeing.

Looking at the monthly book-to-bill ratios does not say a lot, but you have to start somewhere. In September, Boeing booked 26 gross orders while delivering 26 aircraft, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 1. In terms of value, this ratio also was 1. Normally, I’d say a book-to-bill ratio of 1 is good, however, in this case the book-to-bill ratio of one is achieved because Boeing is not delivering Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. So, at most the book-to-bill indicates balance on the wide body programs though the USAF Tanker order is primarily responsible for the balance between gross orders and deliveries.

For the first nine months, we are looking at a gross book-to-bill of 0.56 and 0.71 in terms of value. The net figures, however, also reflect the big cancellation that the jet maker had to add to its books: -0.3 when looking at the units and 0.22 when looking at the value. This indicates that the negative order inflow was around 30% of the number of aircraft delivered and on a net basis the value additions to the order book are small relative to the delivery value of the aircraft.

Conclusion

September was another slow month for Boeing, which is the “new normal” for Boeing. For good reason, the deliveries of the Boeing 737 MAX were halted in March and this has been visible in the delivery profile since March.

At the start of the year, expectations were high for Boeing regarding order inflow and deliveries. All of that is gone now and Boeing is in crisis mode, where orders and deliveries only matter to a certain degree and rebuilding trust in Boeing, its people and products has the highest priority.

We’re expecting that this type of order overviews with a low order inflow and delivery profile will continue as long as the Boeing 737 MAX remains grounded. With that in mind, we already can conclude that even if Boeing starts deliveries later this year, which is no given, 2019 will be a bad year for Boeing - a self-inflicted bad year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.