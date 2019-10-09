Hecla Mining On Its Way To A Solid Third Quarter

The progress in production this quarter suggests that it may be time to consider Hecla Mining as a potential long-term accumulation candidate.

Revenues for the third quarter will be a record high, in my opinion, owing to higher commodity prices and solid metal production.

Hecla Mining released its metal production for the third quarter of 2019.

(Source: Hecla Mining - Greens Creek polymetallic mine, Alaska, USA)

Investment Thesis

The Idaho-based Hecla Mining (HL) is considered a "silver" stock. While gold prices have been healthy, we also experienced a considerable increase in Silver price as well this quarter, as we can see in the chart below. It is precisely what the company needed the most.

The rise in production this quarter suggests that it may be time to consider Hecla Mining as a potential long-term accumulation candidate, especially with gold and silver trading at a multi-year high.

Theoretically, Hecla Mining is more a "gold" stock than a "silver" stock now. If we look at metal production, gold represents over 53% of the total output, and silver represents only ~26%, with lead and zinc representing ~21%.

The stock is still significantly down from a year ago.

Data by YCharts

Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President, and CEO said in the press release:

As expected, our third quarter operating and financial performance improved," We knew that dialing back our expenditures while achieving our expected production and sales targets would increase our cash flow generation. We expect more of the same in the fourth quarter."

Company Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers (preview).

Hecla Mining 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Sale Revenue in $ million 167.63 147.60 154.36 149.18 140.17 158.65 144.08 ~198 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Net Income in $ million -27.89 8.10 11.94 -23.32 -23.83 -25.67 -46.67 n/a EBITDA $ million 52.66 48.29 55.94 30.25 14.11 18.18 4.18 n/a EPS diluted in $/share -0.07 0.02 0.03 -0.05 -0.05 -0.05 -0.10 n/a Cash from operating activities in $ million 41.8 16.4 30.6 28.2 19.0 20.0 -11.3 n/a Capital Expenditure in $ million 27.7 17.6 25.7 40.0 53.6 33.1 38.2 n/a Free Cash Flow In $ million 14.1 -1.3 5.0 -11.8 -34.6 -13.0 -49.5 n/a Total Cash $ million 186.1 246.9 245.3 60.9 27.4 11.8 9.4 ~33 (indicated by the company) LT Debt in $ million 502.2 533.6 533.2 534.1 532.8 533.7 586.7 ~588 (Estimated by FunTrading) Dividend per share in $ 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 0.0025 (yet to be confirmed) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 401.6 401.9 403.6 452.6 481.1 482.8 486.1 n/a Silver and Gold Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Silver Production K Au Oz 2985 2534 2596 2524 2715 2923 3018 3293 Gold production K Ag Oz 61.0 57.8 60.3 73.0 71.0 60.0 58.4 77.3 Silver realized $/oz 16.87 16.84 16.61 14.68 14.58 15.70 15.01 17.02 AISC by-product 7.86 5.66 11.40 15.68 11.44 9.34 11.16 n/a

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Silver and Gold Production Details For The Third Quarter of 2019

1 - Total Silver/Gold production

Total production for the second quarter of 2019 was 3,293,372 Ag oz and 77,331 Au oz for silver and gold, respectively. Silver equivalent production of 12.6 million ounces or gold equivalent production of 145,536 ounces.

The Silver production this quarter is the highest recorded since 3Q'17, and gold is even better, as we can see in the chart below. Gold represents 53.1% of the total gold equivalent output.

Shown below is the production detail per mine.

2 - Silver Price and AISC by-product in $/Ag Oz

The silver price was up 14.4% from the same quarter a year ago. AISC (by-product) should go down significantly this quarter with a surge of by-product production.

Financial Snapshot

1 - Total Revenue estimated is $198 million in 3Q'19 based on preliminary production.

Revenues for the third quarter will be a record high, in my opinion, owing to higher commodity prices and solid metal production.

Note: I am using the estimated production sold. The real amount sold is not known yet. Revenue is estimated with an error margin of +-10%

Revenue calculation (details):

Metal Price indicated by the company Production 3Q'19 Production 3Q'18 Change YoY Amount in $ million Silver $17.02/ Ag Oz 3,293,372 Ag Oz 2,523,691 Ag Oz 30.5% ~53 Gold $1,474/ Au Oz 77,331 Au Oz 72,995 Au Oz 5.9% ~111 Lead $0.92 per Lbs 6,226 Tons 4,238 Tons 46.9% ~10 Zinc $1.06 per Lbs 15,589 Tons 12,795 Tons 21.8% ~24 Total ~198

2 - Net Debt and Liquidity. Net debt will be slightly down quarter over quarter, estimated at $555 million.

The company indicated $33 million in total cash from $9.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Hecla Mining preliminary production for the third quarter of 2019 is encouraging, and I expect excellent third-quarter results with record revenue, which helps the company tremendously.

The central issue that has influenced the company stock quite negatively is more attached to the intrinsic quality of its producing assets (Nevada particularly) and the strike at the Lucky Friday silver mine that has dragged forever without any progress.

I have commented in detail in my precedent article about the troubles at Lucky Friday mine, Casa Berardi mine, and, more importantly, at the company's three high-grade gold mines in Nevada, especially at Fire Creek (e.g., Fire Creek, Midas, and Hollister) - purchased from Klondex Mines in July 2018 for $413.9 million.

Technical Analysis (Short-Term)

HL is trading at resistance now at $2-$2.05 and could experience a decisive breakout assuming continuing bullish price of silver and gold.

I do not agree with Finviz, and I see more a descending channel pattern short term with line resistance at $2.05 and line support parallel around $1.65.

The strategy should be to sell at resistance and buy back at support. However, depending on the silver and gold price, it may be wise to accumulate now expecting a breakout that will retest $2.40, in my opinion.

If gold and silver prices weaken the next few days, then HL will go down to its first support at $1.65. At which point, it will be safe to accumulate again.

Note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.