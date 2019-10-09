Mastercard: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis

Source

Introduction

Traditionally, most of my analysis on Seeking Alpha has focused on how to avoid losses and how to profit from the price cycles of classic cyclical stocks. There is another group of stocks, however, whose stock prices and earnings fluctuate far less than the classic cyclical stocks I have traditionally written about. While these stocks aren't as cyclical as a "classic cyclical," they can still be subject to large swings in sentiment and can go through what I call "sentiment cycles." Recently, I have been adopting some of the techniques I've used with classic cyclicals and applying them to sentiment-driven cyclicals. Today's stock is one of those.

One of the major assumptions I make for both approaches is that history is the most reliable guide to the future. My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles. That doesn't mean that "this time is different" isn't true sometimes - it just means that my analysis isn't counting on this time being much different. That said, if I think a stock is currently a "Buy" based on my 10-year, full-cycle analysis, before I invest I will examine the forward-looking trends and narratives more carefully to make sure there aren't major changes in the works that could affect the business.

The main differences you'll find between my analysis and others' are that: 1) I focus on a clear 10-year time frame and the compound annual growth rate (aka CAGR) one might expect over that period of time; 2) I assume we will experience a recession during that time period, and I build that into the expected returns; 3) I try to calculate the expected returns based on a full business cycle; 4) I usually share both a basic shareholder return estimate and a more conservative shareholder return estimate, where I lower expected returns for companies with higher debt levels and raise them for companies with higher cash levels; and 5) I usually provide an "opportunity risk/reward analysis" if a stock is a "Sell," so that we can get an idea of how likely it is that the stock will trade low enough to become a "Buy" again over the next few years.

As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. (Within the Business/Shareholder return category, I further break down where the future expected returns will likely come from: dividends, buybacks, business reinvestment, and earnings growth. This can help paint a clearer picture for investors who prefer to get their expected future earnings from one category or another.) I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Mastercard's (MA) historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph, which is a great tool for this sort of analysis:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single digits percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

Every year since 2006 when Mastercard went public it has grown its EPS. For me, this is good enough to place the company's historical earnings in the "secular growth" category, and on a scale of 1-8, I would rate Mastercard a "1" in terms of historical EPS cyclicality.

For stocks ranked a "1," their price cycles are not usually explained as much by earnings fluctuations as they are by changes in market sentiment. In Mastercard's case, with EPS this stable, it is appropriate to use a 10-year, full-cycle analysis (which focuses on earnings and sentiment) rather than the shorter-term, price-cycle-based analysis (which focuses on historical price cyclicality). So, using a 10-year, full-cycle analysis is what I will do.

At this point, I want to impart a little bit of context after studying hundreds of stocks' EPS cyclicality over long periods of time. The first point is that that true 'secular growth' stocks like Mastercard are extraordinarily rare. I require that a stock at least be publicly traded since 2007 (before the last recession) to be considered a 'secular growth' stock. That way I know their business model has been tested through at least one recessionary period. I have found less than 20 publicly traded businesses on US exchanges that meet that standard and have grown EPS every year, including during recessions. So Mastercard's business is in truly elite territory with regard to its earnings growth stability.

That said, often a business can go through one type of recession unscathed, and yet suffer more during another type of recession. Additionally, oftentimes businesses that go public within a few years before a recession as Mastercard did receive an influx of capital that they invest right before the recession that can help them grow through the recession. So I think that while it's undeniable that Mastercard is an elite and fabulous business, it's also important to point out that we probably shouldn't expect the business to go completely unscathed during the next recession, and we certainly shouldn't expect it to grow EPS at 60%+ per year as it did during the last recession.

Unfortunately, since its closes peer, Visa (V), went public even later than Mastercard, there isn't a really good proxy that I can think of in order to estimate what sort of EPS cyclicality Mastercard might experience during the next downcycle. During the 2015/16 'industrial recession' we saw that Mastercard 'only' grew earnings at about 10%, though, so I think it's clear that Mastercard will not be totally immune during the next recession.

With that context in mind, let's move on to the actual analysis.

Market Sentiment Returns

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. With most stocks, I start the previous cycle around 2007, about a year before the last recession. However, since Mastercard grew EPS at an abnormally high rate during the last recession, I think it is more realistic to start measuring this cycle in 2009.

Mastercard's current blended P/E is 37.26, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 25.08. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 25.08 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about -3.88%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Mastercard's forward earnings yield is currently 2.78%.

Since I'm using historical EPS estimates from F.A.S.T. Graphs for many of my calculations, I like to have a way to quickly check to see if a business is taking on debt (or already taken on debt) as a way to prop up those EPS numbers (often through stock buybacks). I like to look at free cash flow to equity/enterprise value yield in order to highlight potential problems. Looking at the longer-term chart typically also will show events like acquisitions, because there will often be a downward spike in the FCFE/EV yield. I tend to avoid stocks that have made bigger acquisitions or mergers and stocks that are borrowing money to buy back shares. So, this is a good, quick check for me to know whether I need to dig deeper or not.

Data by YCharts

The FCFE/EV (and also the FCFE/market cap) as of the end of last quarter was essentially 0%. And since 2014 or so, it has mostly hovered in the 2-3% range. Since we are already dealing with pretty low numbers with earnings yield currently under 3%, I'm going to go ahead and use the earnings yield number for my analysis with the understanding that it's actually an optimistic number and not a conservative number. If the price of Mastercard were to fall and I started considering harder whether to buy it or not, I would take a closer look at the more conservative estimates, though, and try to pinpoint the cause of the currently low FCFE/EV yield.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am satisfied with collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on the investment over that time frame.

Currently, 0.48% is coming back in the form of a dividend from Mastercard. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. I usually avoid businesses that are doing this, and I consider the practice a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle, so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Mastercard has been fairly steadily buying back shares over the course of this cycle, having reduced their shares outstanding by about -25%. I'll back these share repurchases out of my EPS growth estimates later on in the analysis.

Next, I want to check the more recent 3-year and 1-year buyback trends in order to estimate what sort of buyback yield we might expect over the next cycle.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

At current prices, I think it's reasonable to expect around a 1.77% buyback yield from Mastercard going forward. If we add the 0.48% dividend to that, it leaves about 0.53% for Mastercard to reinvest in its business. So about 1/5 of Mastercards earnings are going toward its dividend, about 3/5ths are going toward buybacks, and about 1/5th is going back into the business. This is interesting because if investors are planning on holding Mastercard stock for a very long time, they should be hoping for lower stock prices so MA can buy back those shares at cheaper prices. Right now the price is very expensive, yet that is where Mastercard is spending most of its earnings.

Since I am interested in how much money Mastercard might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, in this case, measured from 2009 through 2019, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +17.83%, which is an absolutely fantastic rate of growth for a business the size of Mastercard.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Mastercard's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $2.78 per year, and that amount would grow at +17.83% per year for 10 years. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $176.53, and that translates to a +5.85% 10-year CAGR.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Mastercard will produce a -3.88% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +5.85% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +1.97%. This is significantly below the 4% threshold I use for a "Sell" rating, so Mastercard is currently a "Sell" for me.

Opportunity Risk/Reward

Since I think Mastercard is a good business but is simply priced too high, it's worth looking at the odds of the price falling to a level where we could buy it near its average P/E ratio if we sell at today's levels, versus what we might miss out on by rotating out of the stock at today's prices.

The first step of this process is to see during how many years since Mastercard has traded publicly that it has traded below its average P/E of $25.08, and at some point during each year in 9 out of the past 14 years, you would have had a chance to buy the stock below its average P/E. The most recent year the P/E traded that low was in 2016. So, it doesn't seem unreasonable to me to think that during the next economic slowdown, or perhaps even before then, Mastercard's P/E will fall at least to that 25.08 level. (During the last recession, the P/E fell below 15.) If the company's P/E contracts from its current multiple of 37.26 to 25.08 while earnings are held steady, the price would drop about -32%.

In order to estimate the opportunity risk/reward, I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' forecasting tool to estimate future price appreciation, including dividends, for the next 2-3 years using analysts' estimates. I assume we will have an economic slowdown after that point. What I want to know is, if a recession begins in 2-3 years, whether I will have a reasonable chance to buy the stock at a significantly lower price than it trades today or if I would likely never get a chance at a lower price.

Forecasting out 2-3 years to the end 2021, including dividends, we can expect to add $127.33 to Mastercard's current price. That gives us a price estimate 2-3 years from now of $401.39 using today's 37.26 P/E ratio. If the stock price at that point reverts to its mean, it would lose about -32% of its value and produce a price of $272.97, which is essentially where the stock trades at today. So, even if we were to go over two years before the stock price reverts to its average P/E ratio and assume the analysts' growth expectations between now and then are correct, we would still probably get a chance to at least get back to even on the stock. If a correction were to start tomorrow, however, we could expect to lose over -32% of today's price. And if we were to have a recession, Mastercard traded at similarly high ~42 P/E multiple in 2008 going into the last recession and the stock price fell -60%.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, Mastercard stock has much more downside risk than upside risk, unless one thinks the next recession is very far down the road.

For these reasons, I don't see much opportunity risk in rotating out of Mastercard stock today.

Long-Only Rotational Strategy Suggestion

I am currently writing a series about high-quality businesses that are overvalued, like Mastercard. You can read about the strategy in these three articles: Part 1 "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk," Part 2 "Mitigating Sentiment Cycles" and Part 3 "Sentiment Cycles: When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again."

My current suggestion is that owners of Mastercard who would like to avoid part of the eventual correction in the stock rotate out of it and into a 50/50 mix of the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) until Mastercard's price falls to a more reasonable level that offers better forward returns. My expectation is that owners would be able to increase the number of Mastercard shares they own by 20-25% using this strategy without spending any additional money. (To see how this strategy works, read the three articles linked above.)

I will track how this idea performs each month going forward, along with over a dozen other high-quality, overvalued stocks I have written about this year. You can read the most recent update article here. Click the orange "Follow" button at the top of the page if you would like to follow the progress of this idea.

