Why I Bought Skanska Too Early - And Why It's Still Too Early To Buy

It's 132-year old history is a story of growth, excellence and appeal for shareholders - yet i recommend waiting before buying even now.

The company is among the five largest construction companies in the world.

I haven't yet reviewed this company for Seeking Alpha, despite the fact that Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) makes up almost 4.5% of my total portfolio. The position, in this context, is massive. Larger than all of my energy/oil holdings combined, and almost larger at this time, then all of my REITS combined.

When I began investing more seriously and was a greenhorn who tried to learn, understand and apply valuations, I listened to the "wrong" people, came to the "wrong" conclusions and didn't listen to what I should have listened to. As a result, I bought a massive position in a company at what I perceived as undervaluation, only to find out that it would, in fact, turn out to be near-peak valuation for the coming years.

Let's take a look at what I bought!

Skanska - 132 years of construction.

The company was founded in 1887 as the Aktiebolaget Skånska Cementgjuteriet, a company strictly active in the casting of cement and concrete. Within ten years, however, it quickly diversified into becoming a construction company and it didn't even take 9 years for the company to receive its first international order.

Skanska played a major role in the Swedish expansion into a modern society, building many of the housing and governmental projects which laid the infrastructure-related foundation for what we view as the socialist welfare state of Sweden today. As a result of this, Skanska expanded internationally as early as the 1950s, with projects in South America, Africa and Asia. The company broke into USA during 1971. Today this Swedish company is among the largest in the USA for what it does. The group name, Skanska, was used early on in the international field.

Over the past decades, Skanska has decided to leave Asia behind entirely, selling both India and Thailand subsidiaries. At the same time, it's grown it's European and NA footprints, through M&A's like Kvaerner and Industrial Contractors Inc.

Its current focus are the markets of:

Scandinavia/Nordics

UK/Eastern Europe

US/NA

The company is exiting South America and Latin America, going so far as to divest even the maintenance units in these regions.

Major projects that Skanska has built the past 20 years include:

The Öresund Bridge, connecting mainland Europe/denmark to Sweden.

The MetLife Stadium

Penn Station

State Route 99

30 st Mary Axe

Mater Dei Hospital on Malta

Renovation/Additions to the UN building

Restoration of the WTC site as well as the creation of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub

A huge number of hospitals, office buildings and roads across USA, UK and Nordics

Sounds good, right?

It gets better.

Despite a somewhat disproportionate revenue diversification, the same figures for EBIT/Company profits is impressively balanced between the company's business streams.

The company is a clear market leader in its home markets, nearly tripling the revenue of the closest competitor in Sweden. This is of course not just a good thing, as we'll get into later, as it indicates serious margin problems in key areas.

It has a business model wherein the positive cash flow from construction, the by far-largest stream in terms of revenue, is continuously invested in project development for long-term returns. See the explaining graphic below.

Not only that, the company does have a history of (mostly) outperforming and paying competitive returns - especially for a construction company, with only the most recent period denting the company's long-term record somewhat.

Speaking from a macro-perspective, global trends are of course favorable towards well-established construction companies specialized in both residential and industrial/commercial projects, such as Skanska. The urbanization continues, which creates the need for not only residential areas but related infrastructure, industrial properties, commercial properties and everything related to such urbanization. Expectations are for a 70% urbanization in 2050, and part of Skanska's reason for its extreme focusing on certain markets over the past years has been that these areas experience high degrees of urbanization.

Such trends drive investments into transport, mass transit, housing, energy and systems such as water, waste and other things such as offices, education, and healthcare.

In short, as long as people keep on doing what they're doing, it's in favor of Skanska's business.

The company's goals for the next fiscal are quite general, but one thing we may expect going forward are hard EPS gains from projects yet unrealized. Take a look at the graph below.

Now, the business model, its history, the graph above and a few more things I'll present later on were the fundamental reasons for why I invested in Skanska when I did - as well as the size of my investment.

Skanska's Results today

So, first of all - my mistake.

My purchases were done at different dates, but most of it was done at the date you see above, which I perceived (me and many others) as "good" valuation. The result was, as you can see, a slump of over 2 years which is just now starting to recover (less dividends).

One can argue that it wasn't exactly a mistake given my target holding period of "infinity", but the fact is that there were enough signs that at the very least should have caused me to wait or size my investments better than I did.

Skanska's problems were/are several, but one of the main one/s, which was actually the cause of the start of the drop we're seeing here in 2017, was severely overestimating the value of projects on the American markets coupled with underestimating the costs coupled with certain project developments, in particular in the OPS project (Mega Design builds) and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) project segment.

As a result of these resulting depreciation, goodwill/write-downs, and provisions, Skanska's results were severely affected for years - not just during 2Q17/3Q17, but also up to (and as we can see late 2018) 3Q18. I wouldn't say Johan Karlström, the previous CEO was pushed out, but the fact is that Skanska failed to meet it's profitability goals for 4 straight years under his tenure (though he had been CEO for longer than that, of course).

There's also the fact that Anders Danielsson restructured the management level of Skanska very shortly after his beginning - with a hand grenade. Seven out of ten management positions were changed within a very short time. Danielsson also comes directly from Skanska USA, where he's been managing the infrastructure development and construction units for the company. He's also been CEO for Skanska Sweden and Skanska Norway and brought with him the know-how and profitability focus the company needed.

Within a few quarters, Skanska had done the following changes:

Leaving the energy/oil sector in the USA

No more new OPS/EPC project developments due to an unattractive risk profile

New management in several of the company's American business units

New management and restructuring in the Polish Sector

Restructuring in the UK/Czech sector for projects in the company's core segments.

As a result of this, the last few quarters of the company's quarterlies have been offset by a lower inflow of orders due to a new risk management profile by Skanska - they want more profitable orders, which currently translates to fewer orders.

In conjunction with the poor results, the company also slashed the dividend to preserve capital.

2Q19 - The last quarterly & Finances

Fast-forwarding to 2019 - and the last quarterly report, things are looking better on a comparative basis. Profit is on its way up (at constant FX), with the following overall results for the first half of 2019:

Overall, the company delivered a strong 2Q19 in-line or exceeding expectations. Despite challenges in the swedish residential market, Skanska still operates profitably in these segments. The construction segment, including USA/Poland, is slowly starting to show profitability improvements related to the restructuring and simplifying of processes as well as being much more selective in the procurement processes.

The total number of orders may be down, but profitability is actually up compared to the same period of the year prior, as Skanska is free to take a smaller number, but far more profitable projects. The strategy is working - at least for now.

We also have a number of realized sales of previously mentioned unrealized profits. The company is also experiencing a very high tenancy in its ongoing projects and leasing properties. The constant rate of increased, unrealized gains in Skanska's project portfolio despite ongoing and executed sales continues to create the potential for future realized profits.

There are a number of sold, but not yet delivered/recorded projects which will have a positive effect on cash flow both during, and after 2019. The current amount is 8.7B SEK, 3B SEK of which will be recorded during 2019.

In the graph above, you can see unrealized projects (orange) with ongoing/not yet finished projects (dark blue) in relation to realized/unrealized results (green line) with the addition of the relevant ground properties (light blue), showcasing the large backlog the company still has, despite having delivered a large number of projects already.

The company's construction segment continues to be the largest one by far, representing over 85% of Skanska's total income - while only coming 47% of company EBIT.

This discrepancy is part of the reason Skanska is trying to course-correct and improve profitability in this key segment. The entire company is still being weighed down by write-downs and restructuring in segments in Poland, USA, and the UK - and will likely be for some time yet to come. However, the most important thing has been done - profitability has been restored, even if just the beginning of it, with a current operating margin in the construction segment of just about 2%. (Closer to actual 0.5% in 3Q18)

Future goals for the company's segments are as follows:

Leave the US power sector entirely, as well as leave behind certain contract types altogether.

Continue with the major restructuring in Poland.

Dialing back and focusing on core business areas in the UK/Czech Republic

A much higher degree of personal accountability on a de-centralized level (one of the things Danielsson instituted)

Focus on cutting Capex/OpEx

Extremely selective procurement with risk/profitability demands.

Expand further into Poland (Warsaw, Krakow)

Grow the BoKlok Entry housing initiative in the Nordics, and look into UK expansion

Enter the L.A Commercial Property development market

The company also has several projects both coming online, and already completed and prepared to be delivered to customers (or being managed by Skanska).

So, overall things look decent for the company at this juncture. Going by the last half-year report, finances actually look pretty decent, and from a historical perspective, there are few gripes one can have with the company.

Aside from a large extraordinary dividend in -10, the company managed to successively grow the dividend over years, prior to slashing it last year. Company revenue and revenue/share tell a positive story as well, with it growing almost linear, to where it now has grown by nearly 50% in 10 years.

The same cannot, unfortunately, be said for the profits/share (NYSEARCA:EPS), which tells the story of the trouble Skanska has been having with erratic project valuations, write-offs, and depreciation.

The graph shows profit/share in SEK and its'a picture of volatility which will hopefully change now, going forward. I'm used to Skanska trading at roughly a 4.0% yield, which is considered pretty good for a construction company. However, due to the dividend cut, it now stands at barely 3%, which is below what I consider acceptable for this type of company (and it also is why I'm currently somewhat dissatisfied with my cost basis/position here).

Looking at 1H19 results, we may expect FY19 to at least outperform FY18, based on these results and if we annualize/include the trends for 3Q19 and 4Q19, as well as based on company guidance for significant one-offs during later quarters (i.e few/none).

So - in short, a company which stumbled massively in terms of profitability about 2 years back, and has since then started to clamber back on its feet. The share price, slowly recovering, reflects this. It is still nowhere near to its full potential, however, and the journey of unprofitable projects and dead revenue in the US still remains (dead revenue meaning actual unprofitable projects, expected to still be 2B SEK in 2021).

Valuation

Valuing a company such as Skanska in its current state is tricky, because of the overall macro risks involved in the construction segment worldwide as well as the company-specific headwinds and risks.

Here are some facts to assist us.

Skanska is currently valued at 14.2 times earnings. This is similar as during its first trouble year, but vastly below 2017's valuation (almost 20 times earnings).

The price/book value is depressed below levels not seen, excepting 2018, since 2014, at 2.7X.

Price/sales is below 1X, coming in at 0.47X, also below this key metric prior to 2014.

The company yield is its lowest in over 10 years - barely 3%.

So, based on a few metrics - earnings, book, and sales, one could argue undervaluation. The dividend, however, tells a different story. The company would have to restore the dividend of 8.25 for it to become at the very least competitive at this point, though any such restoration would, of course, be a sign of troubles being solved, causing the share price to potentially skyrocket back towards 210+ SEK/share.

From a purely peer-based comparison - and there are a few local companies - Skanska presents a mixed picture. It's better than NCC (OTC:NCCBF), but that company is in the midst of an even more serious restructuring and currently has negative EPS. It's worse than Peab (OTC:PEABF) however, which presents a much more appealing picture overall. However, while peers like Peab may be able to compete with Skanska in certain segments on a local/national basis, the company simply lacks any sort of international appeal. At all. Comparing the two on a more serious note is moot, as Skanska isn't tied to the fate of the Swedish economy - while Peab most certainly is.

In short, however, I consider Skanska unappealing to invest in mainly because of two reasons.

The dividend isn't competitive compared to what you could get with less risk at this time.

Even if the turnaround succeeds, there are likely to be further dips going forward. Even if there are none, Skanska is approaching ATH's at this time - going into a risky global macro situation.

Previous metrics aren't necessarily indicative at this stage, given the firms complete strategy shift. This makes traditional valuation uncertain at this stage.

Skanska would need to go down to around 11-12 times earnings before I started to find the company appealing on a potential upside, based on its actual long-term turnaround potential. While there is the possibility that there are no snags here and no weak quarters, I'm leery of the company history in such things. And, again, macro also plays a part here.

Thesis

This is an article meant to be a mix between an autopsy and a presentation - an introduction, to set up a forward following for the company.

An autopsy, because in hindsight (being 20/20), I made a mistake investing in Swedish and international construction between 2016-2017. It turned out to be a bad time to invest in it. Because my goal is long-term ownership, I'm comfortable (not happy - but comfortable) holding onto my positions at this time.

I consider it extremely likely that Skanska will return to amazing profitability, the dividend (and growth) will be restored, and in such a case, I will be smiling when thinking of the company once again. Until such a time, however, looking at Skanska (as well as NCC), is a reminder to take certain indications - such as earnings volatility and historical write-downs and certain reports - serious enough not to sink a considerable amount of capital in a position.

This was prior to my investment sizing/allocation sizing rules. Today, it would take me a considerable time to amass the position size I have in Skanska. Applying my rules today would have lowered my cost basis significantly, perhaps even prevented the size altogether given the short-term headwinds that appeared at the time.

To be clear, however, my position is in the green today, including dividends. About 13%, including the dividend payouts, recieved today. It's also in the green less dividends.

My problem with the position is the previous overexposure in terms of total dividends received, and the results after they cut the dividend. This was a harsh lesson, both to do more research on a companies future potential, and to allocate capital more responsibly in order to limit both dividend risk and return risk.

I do love Skanska - both as a company, and as a player on the international market. I consider them some of the best in the field, and the best at what they do. They are shaping the future of Swedish cheap housing as we speak. At a lower valuation, approaching a higher yield and better accounting for the downside forward risk, I'd give it a "BUY".

Today, however, it's a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Given still-existing short/medium-term headwinds coupled with unappealing macro, I consider Skanska to be unappealing to buy/extend today and consider it a "HOLD" at this stock price and valuation.

