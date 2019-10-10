LiqTech International Is An Under The Radar GARP Idea With Multiple Catalysts

The company also recently announced booking significant orders in the power plant market and is expecting meaningful revenues in 2020, which, we believe, is being overlooked today.

A strong backlog of sales is leading LIQT to more than triple capacity by July 2020 while, at the same time, significantly improving margins.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) is an exciting clean technology filtration company positioned well to benefit from several significant catalysts which are providing meaningful growth opportunities for this relatively unknown small-cap company. This stock has been punished due to a misunderstanding of LIQT’s unique position within the marine scrubber market. Additionally, some investors express concern over the durability of LIQT’s earning power beyond the implementation of IMO 2020. This uncertainty, combined with a generally soft small cap market, has contributed to the currently depressed share price.

This article will dispel concern over earnings durability beyond the closed loop scrubber market by outlining four overlooked opportunities for LIQT. In our opinion, this combination of factors creates a compelling GARP opportunity today.

Background

LIQT is a clean technology company that provides ceramic silicon carbide ("SiC") filters for gas and liquid purification. LIQT began as a manufacturer of Diesel Particulate Filters ("DPF") supplying to the European market for large commercial vehicles like trucks and buses. The company continues to sell DPF for large vehicles around the world today with China being the largest current market. Additionally, the company provides filtration of industrial wastewater, pool/spa water, and drinking water. Their first big commercial success is in the marine scrubber market, which is currently being driven by the implementation of IMO 2020 regulations aiming to reduce sulfur dioxide created by the shipping industry.

LIQT spent tens of millions and almost a decade developing its filters using their proprietary SiC technology. Behind diamonds, SiC is the second hardest material known to man and can be used for demanding filtering applications. LIQT believes that SiC provides several competitive advantages compared to typical carbon filters, including better durability, longer lifetimes, lower operating costs, and greater versatility than competing offerings.

In March of 2018, LIQT signed a framework agreement with one of the world’s largest manufacturers of marine scrubbers. This agreement was the culmination of a multiyear effort by LIQT’s management team to position themselves for the emerging marine scrubber market. The demanding specifications are an ideal match for LIQT’s ceramic SiC filter solution. Since this initial framework agreement, the company has continued to sign additional agreements with manufacturers and shipbuilders leading to a strong backlog of system orders.

IMO 2020

IMO 2020 is changing the marine shipping market by requiring lower sulfur emissions created by large ships. There are three primary methods to comply with the new IMO sulfur dioxide regulations. The first is burning low sulfur compliant fuels, the second is to use an alternative fuel like LNG or, finally, use high sulfur fuel with an emissions scrubber to minimize the sulfur dioxide released into the atmosphere.

The upcoming IMO 2020 rule implementation is causing companies to position their existing fleets to use either lower sulfur content fuel or exhaust scrubbers. However, the available installation capacity for scrubbers is limited. This means that, in the early days of IMO implementation, many shippers will be required to use low sulfur fuels. The lack of installation capacity provides a backlog of scrubber demand for LIQT and increased visibility for their business.

The price of LNG is quite low relative to the other fuels. Unfortunately, there is limited fueling infrastructure and conversions to burn LNG are quite costly. This combination of reasons has relegated LNG to niche applications and new build ships.

The spread between low sulfur and high sulfur fuel drives the payback period for ship owners buying scrubbers. By installing a scrubber, the ship can burn cheaper high sulfur fuel while maintaining compliance with the new regulations. Currently, the spread price is expected to drive an attractive payback period for scrubber installation. The resulting strong demand from shipowners trying to take advantage of this spread has allowed LIQT to build a considerable backlog of business that should extend well beyond the initial date of IMO 2020.

Scrubber Market

Wet scrubbers are the primary version available for the marine market. It operates by spraying water into the exhaust system of diesel engines in order to neutralize and capture sulfur dioxide particulates. The method of treating the water further distinguishes the market into three sub categories: open, closed and hybrid loop systems. LIQT specializes in closed loop scrubbers, but has recently announced the development of products that convert open loop scrubbers into hybrid versions.

Open loop scrubbers are currently the most widely used variety of scrubber. However, “some local authorities are limiting the use of open-loop scrubbers while in port, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, China and various European countries. In relevant ports, vessels will need to be able to operate a scrubber in a closed mode or switch to a compliant fuel.”

Below is a diagram of a typical open loop scrubber. The key difference between open loop and closed loop scrubbers is that the waste water in a closed loop scrubber is treated and reused in the exhaust capture process. The waste is stored on board, and then discharged at port. Open loop scrubbers ultimately discharge their waste water in the ocean after some treatment. The hybrid scrubber is a combination scrubber that can operate in open or closed formats depending on the need. While closed loop systems are typically the most expensive, LIQT’s technology has improved the operating cost and cost of ownership of their system helping to improve payback periods. As seen in the second slide below, LIQT is the “dominant product” in the marine market for closed loop scrubbers through their agreements with OEM manufacturers, thus positioning the company well for this market.

Payback periods for shippers are a function of the spread between high and low sulfur fuel, the cost to finance the scrubber (if needed), fuel consumption, and initial investment to purchase and install the scrubber. The slide below shows the quick math of the impact of price differentials, or the spread, between high and low sulfur fuel. “Due to the recent rush in scrubber orders, many manufacturers are out of available delivery slots prior to 2020.” This creates a strong backlog for LIQT which, as mentioned above, provides filters to multiple OEM manufacturing partners. (Source: IMO 2020: What Every Shipper Needs To Know)

In Q2 19, the company had a book to bill ratio of 1.6:1m meaning it booked 60% more orders than it fulfilled during the quarter, which is a strong indication of the future growth potential. Management indicated that it will continue to report the book to bill ratio going forward, so this will be a good metric to watch for investors to gauge end market demand. The near-term growth for LIQT is being driven by the marine scrubber market which we believe should continue well beyond the implementation of IMO 2020 on January 1st. Yet, the market appears to be pricing LIQT as though its earnings are facing a near term cliff. We believe quite the opposite – LIQT is likely to continue to be profitable going forward, and earnings should continue to grow for the intermediate term. We discuss the additional growth drivers beyond IMO 2020 further below.

LIQT’s captured a strong position through its framework agreements with at least 3 of the major marine scrubber manufacturers – see the slide below for an overview. In order to meet the market demand, LIQT’s management reiterated they are “on target to triple our manufacturing capacity by July 2020. Again, as many of you heard during our Analysts Day a few months ago, while we remain highly focused on the scrubber market, there are a number of opportunities to expand our proprietary technologies to adjacent technologies and applications.” (Source: Sune Mathiesen – CEO Q219 Earnings Call Transcript)

Below is a chart from Clarksons Research from September 2017. At that time, the base case industry estimate was for roughly 1,500 ships to be equipped with scrubbers and only 1,800 in the best case by Jan. 1, 2020. However, as of July 15, 2019, Nicholas Confuorto, president and COO of CR Ocean Engineering, commented that “by January [1st 2020] we may see 4,000 ships with scrubbers, which is higher than estimates.” (Scrubber total when IMO 2020 hits will be a number better for diesel buyers: execs)

(Source: SOx 2020: Effects on the Oil Products Market)

Now that the industry is expecting more than twice as many ships to be equipped with scrubbers by 2020, it is fair to assume the long-term market for scrubbers may be closer to the high-case estimate of ~7,000 or more vessels by 2024 (light blue dashed line in chart above). The S&P chart below from May 2019 supports our ~7,000 or more vessel projection as it estimates 6,000-8,000 units by 2025.

(Source: S&P Global Platts: Into the Storm)

The average cost for a scrubber is between $1.25-7M/unit depending on various factors, including size of ship, type, whether it is a new-build, etc. We estimate LIQT receives ~$300-500k for its filters and associated parts. Multiplied by 7,000 total units equals a ~$2.1-3.5B TAM over the next 5 years.

LIQT currently operates in the closed and hybrid loop segment of the market, which is 15-20% of the total market and holds “dominant market share” in closed loop systems. With closed loop systems gaining favor due to regulatory drivers and the company’s upcoming launch of open to hybrid loop conversion kits, we believe LIQT is well-positioned to grow its market share and benefit for years to come.

While the marine scrubber market in the near term provides impressive growth, it is important that LIQT turns the corner to consistent profitability as well. As such, the company’s newest unit, the Mark 6, can be produced more efficiently than past units, thus driving improved margins. The added economies of scale provided by the tripling of manufacturing capacity should also allow the company to further improve margins. Finally, the company has been insourcing various manufacturing processes through both M&A and internal development to further drive down the cost of manufacturing their scrubbers. With the company’s equity raise in May, management added $14M to the balance sheet, providing plenty of capital to pursue their margin enhancement initiatives.

An example of insourcing products through M&A is the recent purchase of BS Plastics A/S, a provider of welded plastic tanks for LIQT’s closed loop scrubbers as well as other businesses. Sune Mathiesen commented on the deal saying,

“We are excited to advance one of the key components of our margin optimization program - the in-sourcing of certain core manufacturing activities. Upon closing of the acquisition, LiqTech will immediately in-source the manufacturing of plastic tanks and machined plastic products for its water filtration systems. We expect the payback to shareholders to be relatively short on this investment, based on cost savings and profit from BS Plastic´s existing operations.”

What’s Next for LIQT? NOx, Open Loop conversions, Power Plants, and Filter Membranes

NOx Emissions

The IMO 2020 sulfur dioxide regulations aim to promote a broader goal of green practices among the maritime industry. An example of another pollutant that could see a resurgence in focus is the IMO NOx Tier III limits that are currently only enforced in some areas. Nitrogen oxide regulations have been a part of the IMO framework since January 1, 2000. These efforts were then strengthened with the implementation of tier II on January1, 2011 and finally tier III on January 1, 2016, as shown in the table below. However, the tier III regulations only apply in special emissions control areas, which is primarily north American coastal waters. Everywhere else, Tier II regulations still apply. As of January 1, 2021, these rules are set to be strengthened with both the Baltic Sea ECA and North Sea ECA beginning to enforce the tier III regulations. This could spur other countries to follow suit which would provide new market opportunities for LIQT.

(Source: IMO NOx Regulation)

According to Sune Mathiesen on the Q2 19 earnings call, LIQT’s “silicon carbide diesel particulate filters are…ideally suited to address NOx reduction within the marine industry. I highlighted this point during our Analysts Day that just [to] reiterate the NOx emissions from one large cruise ship is equivalent to 421,000 passenger cars. As a result, we along with many others in the industry anticipate tightening the regulation for NOx in the near future. We remain on target to launch a product in 2020.” (Source: Sune Mathiesen – CEO Q219 Earnings Call Transcript)

The slide below from Clarksons Research shows that the regulatory timelines for the marine industry have continued to accelerate over the last 20 years. This backdrop should provide continued regulatory-driven opportunities in the marine market for LIQT in the future. While it is difficult to put a size on the NOx opportunity at this time, it is an excellent prospect for the company to leverage its existing diesel particulate filter technology. Management sees this as a potential growth market, given their commentary at Analyst Day and their plan for a new product to address the market coming in 2020.

(Source: SOx 2020: Effects on the Oil Products Market)

Open Loop Scrubber Conversions

Marine scrubbers provided LIQT with its first commercially successful product, but the longevity of the market is an area of concern for bears. While it is true much of the opportunity in the marine scrubber market will be captured within the next 5 years, we expect LIQT to maintain a decent new-build construction business in this market going forward. Additionally, the introduction of parts used to convert open loop systems to closed or hybrid should help the company take more share in the intermediate term as additional ports ban the use of open loop scrubbers.

The opportunity for LIQT to convert open loop scrubbers is significant. According to management, there will be almost 4,000 ships with open loop scrubbers fitted or on order by Jan. 1, 2020. The company will begin providing conversion kits and small filtration kits for in port uses in the coming months, effectively creating a hybrid loop system. Management estimates a $200-250K/unit ASP, which, on 4,000 units, equals a significant $800M-1B TAM for LIQT.

However, the question ultimately becomes, is LIQT’s technology destined to just be driven by the regulation cycle of the marine shipping market? Our belief is that the answer is no – the technology should provide many advantages for customers in various types of difficult to filter waste applications.

Power Plants

LIQT is pursuing opportunities with large power plants to filter heavy metals from their waste water. In response to a question about breaking out DPF for automotive versus DPF for power plants, Sune Mathiesen stated on the Q2 19 conference call,

“We do not disclose that yet and I think it will be meaningful to start disclosing that when we get into 2020. We're doing very well on booking orders in the power plant side. And we think will be a meaningful part of our revenue stream in 2020.”

Although vague, we typically think of “meaningful” as at least 5-10% of revenue.

Management discussed power plant opportunities at their last Analyst Day earlier this year and mentioned it a few times during recent calls, but the market seems to overlook the end market diversification and new growth opportunities. We believe this is partially due to the lack of specificity around the size of the opportunity and the tremendous growth occurring in the scrubber market, leading few sell side analysts to include much if any upside potential from this product in estimates.

In an effort to estimate the size of the power plant opportunity, we highlight the following information - Management stated that they began working with power plants in Denmark a few years ago and that their early target customers will be in Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Finland, and then continuing their way into Europe. In response to a question around the average size of a project for LIQT, management replied they had just finished a $1.1M project in Finland. Therefore, using $1M as an average size job, an addressable market of just 1,000 units would equate to an additional $1B TAM for LIQT.

According to Energy Brainpool which maintains a Europe-wide database of power plants greater than 20 MW, there are currently more than 3,400. These plants include 167 nuclear, 680 oil, 762 hard coal, 417 Lignite, and 1,383 natural gas power plants. Based on the European market alone, an addressable market of 1,000 units seems very plausible making this another large opportunity for the company.

Filter Membranes

Additionally, management discussed the benefit of selling LIQT’s membrane technology direct to OEM water manufacturers. Interestingly, the company was founded on this idea but had limited success gaining traction as a new entrant. With the commercial success of its marine scrubbers, the company has begun receiving inbound interest from large water OEMs wanting to now license LIQT’s technology. This is a great opportunity for the company to step out of niche filtration markets and into much more mainstream, high volume filtration opportunities.

By pivoting into selling membranes and licensing agreements, the company should see further gross margin expansion. According to Sune Mathiesen on the Q219 earnings call,

“We are now experiencing great interest from water treatment OEMs. We expect membranes and licensing agreements to be a significant part of our business in the future. Don't forget that membranes carry attractive gross margins and they'll further improve our overall margin structure.”

Why Do We Like LIQT Now?

On July 17, 2019, Marine scrubber manufacturer, Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), commented that scrubber orders were somewhat softer in the quarter than expected, but are expected to rebound in Q3. Management also noted that the total retrofitted fleet with scrubbers could exceed 5,000 ships by 2024 above their prior expectations (this estimate does not include new builds). This comment initiated a steep sell-off of LIQT’s shares which we believe was misguided for a few reasons.

ALFVY mainly sells open loop scrubbers, which as discussed above, are experiencing increased regulatory headwinds. This could be a source of ALFVY’s order softness, but should not affect LIQT’s business as it primarily focuses on closed loop scrubbers. ALFVY could also have been suffering share loss due to new players entering the market. Again, this is not an issue for LIQT which supplies filters to many of the major manufacturers of scrubbers and posted a 1.6:1 book to bill in the same quarter.

Additionally, Sune Mathiesen directly addressed this issue on the Q219 call saying,

“We noticed the news in the market about certain companies highlighting headwinds for their products. We believe this is functioning more of increased competition as opposed to a pullback in demand for scrubber solutions. While we continue to see increasing demand for scrubbers as a whole, we are also seeing increasing movement towards closed-loop systems which include filtration components. Enhancing this demand is continued tightening of global legislation to ban discharge from open loop scrubbers in many of the world's most important ports, including recent movements by China to further implement new discharge limits on PAH and oils, which our silicon carbide filtration system helps to address. We believe the installation and conversion to closed loop systems will continue to increase as a percent of overall installations in the future, representing a large and increasing market for our solutions.”

Considering that 1) the company is currently expanding manufacturing capacity to support revenue north of $150M annually from ~$60M of revenue capacity today (actual sales of ~40M this year), 2) the increasing visibility in their orderbook, 3) open to hybrid conversion opportunities, and 4) NOx opportunities as well as 5) the non-marine market growth opportunities for the company, we believe this pullback, driven by a misunderstanding of the market dynamics, and the strong execution at LIQT combine for a compelling stock opportunity today.

Valuation

As you can see in the tables above, LIQT is growing much faster than other water technology companies. Additionally, the company has much better margin improvement in the next several years over its peers and by FY2, should have 50% better margins. Yet, the company is trading at a discount to its competitors based on FY1 and FY2 P/E and EV/EBITDA metrics.

Given the much faster growth metrics, strong margin improvement expected, and higher ultimate margins, we believe that LIQT should be priced at a premium to its peer group and an appropriate EV/EBITDA FY 1 of ~16x or ~22x for FY1 P/E. These multiples imply a YE 2020 price target of $12.50 and holding the multiples the same, a YE 2021 target price of roughly $18.75.

Below is a sensitivity analysis of the price targets to show the expected price at various multiples. The green boxes in the chart below are our FY1 valuation targets based on EV/EBITDA and P/E, respectively. We then averaged the two prices to arrive at the $12.5 target price. The orange boxes below are for the FY2 price target estimates, based on holding the same 16, and 22x multiples used above, and we again averaged the two prices to get our 24-month target price of $18.75.

(Source: Authors Calculations)

Risks

Slowing demand for scrubbers in the marine shipping market.

IMO 2020 implementation delays.

Lower than expected high/low sulfur fuel spreads which would elongate payback periods for scrubber installations and making them less attractive to ship owners.

New competing technologies in the market such as increased use of LNG or other alternative fuels.

Share loss with LIQT’s scrubber manufacturing partners.

Higher interest rates increasing the financing costs of scrubber installation.

Unsuccessful new product launches.

Conclusion

At 1035 Capital, one of the strategies we use to deliver positively differentiated performance during turbulent markets, such as today, is to focus on secular themes that should work regardless of the underlying market trends (to learn more about our investment philosophy check out interview with Seeking Alpha here). We believe IMO 2020 is one of these secular themes that has the potential to drive stocks regardless of the underlying market trends, and we have written about another potential winner previously - See our idea on how to play the high sulfur to low sulfur spread with Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) here. Also, keep an eye out for another recommendation based on our IMO 2020 theme coming soon.

We believe LIQT is well-positioned to benefit from IMO 2020 regulations beyond the implementation date of January 1, 2020. Unfortunately, it appears that investors misinterpreted some comments of slower open loop scrubber demand from one of the leading manufacturers as evidence that the total scrubber market is slowing. This is a misread for LIQT, given that new competition has recently entered the market, which could potentially be leading to the order softness at this manufacturer. Additionally, the company in question provides mainly open loop scrubbers which are seeing increasing regulatory push-back and driving ship owners toward closed loop or hybrid systems.

With LIQT’s dominant position in closed loop scrubbers, share shifts among the players should not have a major effect on LIQT. The market shifting more toward closed loop scrubbers is an obvious tailwind for LIQT who focuses primarily on that design. Finally, management’s announcement to enter the market to convert existing open loop scrubbers to hybrid or closed loop provides another leg to support continued growth at LIQT despite the above referenced manufacturer’s comments.

As a result, we believe the recent sell-off driven by the manufacturer’s comments has led to LIQT stock being misvalued providing an attractive entry point for investors. LIQT has significant growth ahead of them in the marine scrubber market both in closed loop systems, open loop conversions, and its soon to be released NOx solution.

One of the concerns with LIQT is post IMO 2020 earnings power. To this end, the company has begun entering new markets and is on the doorstep of opening a significant commercial market in power plant waste water treatment beginning in 2020. Finally, the plan to move into membrane sales and licensing provides the company with a mid-to-long-term opportunity for margin improvement and sales growth underpinning the opportunities for this unique water technology company.

