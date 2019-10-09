Placing Dril-Quip On Our Long-Term Radar

Image Source: Dril-Quip Inc – 2018 Annual Report

By Callum Turcan

Dril-Quip Inc (DRQ) is a well-run oilfield services company that operates in a tough industry at a brutal time. The company primarily caters to the offshore upstream oil & gas space and its main products include surface and subsea wellheads, drilling and production riser systems, subsea control systems, and more. Dril-Quip does not pay out a common dividend at this time and has instead opted to maintain a pristine balance sheet, which we really like.

Our fair value estimate for Dril-Quip, derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis, stands at $49 per share which is modestly above where DRQ is trading at as of this writing. We are putting Dril-Quip on our radar but with a longer time horizon as we would want the macroeconomic outlook and ultimately the trajectory of raw energy resource prices to change direction first before pulling the trigger.

Image Source: Dril-Quip 16-page report. Valuentum.

While Dril-Quip is a well-run company, its free cash flows have come under intense pressure due to the precipitous drop off in offshore capital investment in the post-2014 era. At the end of June 2019, Dril-Quip had $423 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and no debt, giving the firm plenty of financial firepower to navigate the ongoing slump.

According to the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), global upstream capital investment tanked from $779 billion in 2014 to roughly $434 billion in 2016 before recovering to $475 billion in 2018. That was largely due to raw energy resource prices, namely oil pricing benchmarks like Brent and WTI, falling off a cliff from late-2014 through early-2016 (a bust that continues to this day with both benchmarks fighting to stay above $50). Offshore upstream investment was decimated during this period which forced companies like Dril-Quip to accept materially lower prices in order to keep winning new business. Please note that in both 2017 and 2018 (even when factoring out substantial impairment, restructuring, and other charges in both years), Dril-Quip posted operating losses on a GAAP basis. The IEA expects global upstream capital investment to hit $497 billion this year, still well below pre-bust levels.

Dril-Quip has been able to maintain positive free cash flows over the past few fiscal years which we like, but we caution that those free cash flows have shrunk substantially. We define free cash flows as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures. In 2016, Dril-Quip generated $221 million in free cash flows after spending $26 million on capital expenditures. A year later, the firm generated only $80 million in free cash flows after spending $28 million on capital expenditures. That picture continued through 2018, where Dril-Quip’s free cash flows came in at just ~$13 million after spending $32 million on capital expenditures.

Image Source: Dril-Quip 16-page report. Valuentum.

Expected cost savings and potential incremental revenue generation (via new product lines and services) offers some upside, but those initiatives have yet to meaningfully alter Dril-Quip's financial performance. During the first half of 2019, Dril-Quip generated $6 million in free cash flow which was used to grow its cash pile and repurchase $2 million worth of its shares over this period. Meaningful and sustained free cash flow growth is still a ways off.

What We Think

Here are some of our thoughts on Dril-Quip from our 16-page Stock Report covering the name:

Dril-Quip makes subsea, surface and offshore rig equipment for use by oil and gas companies in offshore areas throughout the world. The attribute that we like most about Dril-Quip is its debt-free balance sheet. At the end of June 2019, the firm had a net cash position of ~$0.4 billion. Financial flexibility is critical in today's volatile energy market. Offshore upstream investment took a tumble during the most recent decline in raw energy resource prices, with even firms like ConocoPhillips (COP) exiting the deepwater exploration space. Just a few years ago, Dril-Quip had a backlog of $1+ billion. That had fallen down to just $240 million on an adjusted basis at the end of June 2019 [we caution that the firm's backlog has likely fallen even further since then, which we’ll cover in a moment]. Dril-Quip is banking on a slow and uneven recovery in offshore upstream investment, specifically on subsea equipment and infrastructure, to revive growth. The firm sees subsea investment growing from $6.3 billion in 2018 to $10.3 billion by 2022 led by growth in Brazil, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Dril-Quip expects to deliver $40-$50 million in annualized cost savings by the end of 2019 as it rationalizes its footprint and optimizes its supply chain [by the end of 2018, Dril-Quip had already secured $16 million in annualized cost savings]. It is also targeting $100 million in new product revenue by 2021, a result of its efforts in R&D [please note Dril-Quip’s annual engineering and product development expenses have trended around ~$40-45 million over the past few fiscal years].

Additionally, keep in mind that Dril-Quip’s subsidiary, Dril-Quip Asia Pacific, announced in September 2019 that Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) had terminated a contract for a top tension riser system which would have supported Repsol's upstream Vietnam operations relating to the Ca Rong Do project. Repsol was forced to suspend the Ca Rong Do project indefinitely over geopolitical concerns regarding ongoing territorial disputes between Vietnam and China. Dril-Quip is removing the $82 million project from its backlog. We caution that Dril-Quip’s project backlog is now just a shadow of its former self.

Here’s why we are neutral on the structure of the energy equipment industry as it relates to being able to generate shareholder value over the long-run:

The energy equipment industry is heavily tied to the exploration and production (upstream) expenditures of oil and gas producers across the globe. Many industry constituents participate in a number of different market segments to offer a complete range of products/services to customers. The fortunes of the group are levered to energy prices (crude/natural gas), as higher prices make drilling projects more attractive and increase the demand for oilfield equipment and services. However, falling prices have an opposite effect, creating long boom and bust cycles. We’re neutral on the structure of the group.

Concluding Thoughts

Dril-Quip is a very well-run offshore oilfield services company with a great balance sheet, but the firm comes with lackluster growth prospects in the near- and medium-term. It won’t be until upstream capital investment, specifically offshore upstream capital investment, recovers that Dril-Quip will be able to materially grow its free cash flows once more. While we expect Dril-Quip will easily be able to keep its head above water during the ongoing slump, for the most part the company will just be treading water and waiting. We prefer companies that have more promising near- and medium-term growth outlooks but are keeping Dril-Quip on our radar should things improve. Expected cost savings and potential revenue synergies (made possible through consistent investment in R&D) offers some upside to Dril-Quip's medium-term outlook, but only some given the outsized influence exogenous forces have on its financial performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

