Workday: Too Far, Too Fast - Avoid

On balance, why it has no margin of safety and the stock is best avoided.

Investment Thesis

During the summer, I wrote bearishly about Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) where I stated the following:

Workday's valuation demands absolutely flawless execution. Any minor mishap in any single quarter and its share price will dramatically reprice lower.

Since that article was published, the stock is down 19%. Does this newly found discount offer investors enough margin of safety to become shareholders? I passionately assert that it does not. In fact, I declared that the risk-reward remains negatively skewed and that investors should avoid this stock. Here is why:

Investing Through The Art Of Selectivity

Simple but not easy - as the old adage goes, right? During 2017-2018, any company describing itself as a Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') was being viewed as a new paradigm company.

These companies surely could do no wrong? Strong tailwinds to their backs; rapidly growing (and recurring) revenues; in a fast-expanding market - you all know this narrative well by now.

Meanwhile, value investors were a thing of the past. Well, yes and no. Admittedly, for a long time, the market was absolutely correct. These SaaS platforms were expensive five years ago, and they would all go on to become even more expensive presently. And, the market was absolutely correct. But too much of a good thing can be bad, as the market has a tendency to overreact.

The game of a value investor is never to time the top in the stock and exit her position with grace - not at all! The game for a value investor is to seek out opportunities where the odds of failure are minimal.

Because, ultimately, everyone fails at some point. But, by being selective, one would know enough to stay away from Workday at close to $48 billion market cap (price in the summer).

Does this imply that, since Workday today trades at close to $38 billion, it is priced as a bargain? Frustratingly, I still cannot find enough reasons to be drawn to this investment.

Having said that, don't get me wrong, the underlying dynamics of Workday certainly have significant positive appeal. As I said earlier, the market has erred on the correct side of the valuation. My sole contention is that new shareholders will struggle to find enough upside potential.

Very Attractive Growth Rates

The table below is not only a reminder but ultimately a delight to look at:

Source: Author's calculations

Consider just how stable the above GAAP revenue growth rate is? Investors crave certainty. For the certainty of a predictable revenue growth rate of above 30%, investors are happy to pay a premium.

Combine this insight with the promise of an asset-light company, and no price is high enough. Everyone becomes a buy-and-hold forever investor. Particularly, while the stock continues to steadily increase in value, day after day and month after month.

Questions Start To Surface

So we were pleased with our performance on the cash flow. [Workday Q2 2020 earnings call]

Contrary to Workday's management claims, some unpleasant facts start to creep in around the edges. For example, note below the steadily growing cash flow from operations that Workday frequently touts:

Source: author's calculations

But then, notice Workday's adjusted free cash flow where I have netted out Workday's capex and real estate projects - a very different sort of performance starts to emerge.

Accordingly, despite generating trailing twelve months revenues of just over $3.2 billion, this asset-light enterprise does not strike one as being a particularly strong cash-generating company.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Source: author's calculations

Investors that closely follow this sector have become highly accustomed to the whole sector trading at a premium.

However, those investors with their fingers on the pulse might also have noted that investors on mass investors are exiting their positions away from cloud/SaaS companies.

Data by YCharts

Is this a bleep on the radar? Or are investors starting to be more selective?

The Bottom Line

This article raises more questions than answers. Luckily, investors don't need to have the answers to these questions. They simply need to know enough to recognize that Workday is overvalued and that there are plenty of other safer investments available.

