The Markets Speak, And They Are Stalled

But there are a few bright spots.

Our algo has signaled a move to cash for many markets.

It's been a wild ten years. Perhaps this meme best sums it up.

I'm a factual absolutist. And for me, factual absolutism in a pari-mutuel game, such as the financial markets, necessitates paying attention to trends.

Here's why: Fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices show the reaction to that fundamental data. And those market reactions, over time, create the winners and the losers of the game.

While I don't use any type of interpretative analysis like Avi Gilburt, I do use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to quickly take the market's temperature. The algo does not use form-fitting. It uses the same settings on every market.

Here is how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

Let's start with the venerable S&P 500 (SPY). The Zomma Directional Algorithm signaled a move to cash on October 1st at 3pm. #YouAreWelcome.

The Equal Weighted S&P 500 (RSP) shows even less investor interest.

The Transports (IYT) are still very weak.

Non-S&P 500 stocks (VXF) have underperformed.

Natural Gas (UNG) has lost hope.

Oil (USO) is weak. Oil traders don't believe in prosperity, and they also don't believe in an imminent war in the Middle East.

Long Duration U.S. Government Bonds (TLT) had broken their parabolic upward sprint, dropped, then snapped back.

Gold (GLD) is drifting around after a healthy. Move. Watch it mirror the TLT chat. Gibson's Paradox anyone?

Palladium and Platinum (PALL) are trending beautifully.

The action in High-Yield (HYG) "Junk" bonds is not comforting. Mirroring the equity markets.

Sideways action in the cubes (QQQ).

The Dollar Index (UUP) keeps grinding higher. Compared to negative-yielding European debt, dollars don't look bad.

Have the Low-Volatility (SPLV) players started to pocket those steady gains? It was a great place to hide for a while.

More China (FXI) trade deal skepticism.

New lows for Sinopec (SNP), and no one is interested.

Drugs (MJ) are still not cool, nor are they fattening to the wallet.

Midstream companies (AMLP) still have not piqued investors' interest, despite a multi-year bear market for MLPs.

On October 1st, it looked like the banks (XLF) were still hanging on, despite an inverted yield curve. Then they got slammed.

Bitcoin is still in a downward trend. Might I humbly suggest that for a cryptocurrency to have intrinsic value, that it should represent a legally enforceable claim on future computing, bandwidth, or storage, rather than a fiat currency based upon past computational calculations?

Keep an eye on the refiners (CRAK) if the crack spread continues to improve.

Investors are still optimistic about the new iPhone (AAPL).

But not as optimistic about Netflix (NFLX).

I have to pay respect to Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) have been rocketing higher.

Agricultural commodities (RJA) have turned higher.

