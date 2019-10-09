Canadian Western Bank Looking To Growth To Counteract Increasing Macro Pressures

I continue to be impressed by how Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) (CWB.TO) management addresses the challenges facing this small commercially-focused bank, even if some of the challenges are self-inflicted. While I thought the shares looked more than 20% undervalued when I last wrote about the shares, I'm a little surprised that the shares have done well since then (up close to 25%) given how negative sentiment has been for much of the past year.

Macro headwinds are accelerating; NIM compression looks probable, credit losses are likely to increase, Canada's economy is slowing, and Canadian Western's deposit mix is still not ideal. That said, the company continues to deliver strong loan growth, is reaping some benefits from a renewed focus on branch-raised deposits, and stands to see a significant benefit from the adoption of the Advanced Internal Rate Based (or AIRB) capital calculation approach. At this point, I'd call Canadian Western a middling investment idea; the shares do look a little undervalued, priced for high single-digit to low double-digit returns, but a lot is riding on the bank maintaining the strong loan growth and credit quality trends that have helped boost the stock recently.

AIRB Will Give Management A Lot Of Options

Detailed discussions of capital adequacy calculations are stultifying, so I'm only going to touch on the key highlights as it pertains to Canadian Western. Management is looking to adopt AIRB in early 2020 and doing so should boost the company's CET1 ratio by about 200bp, potentially creating around C$400M in surplus capital that can either be reinvested in the business (leading to improved earnings growth) or returned to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, or some combination of the two.

AIRB will basically allow Canadian Western to use their own empirical models to quantify the default risk of its loan portfolio, leading to lower risk-weighted assets and lower required capital amounts to support the business. In the specific case of Canadian Western, this bank should benefit due to its lower experienced history of credit losses relative to more standardized models; that's particularly true in the case of the smaller businesses that make up the bulk of Canadian Western's loan book.

While it is true that SME lending is generally riskier (standardized models aren't exactly wrong about that), Canadian Western's experience has generally been better than what standardized models would suggest. In other words, Canadian Western has historically had to hold larger capital reserves than the bank's actual risk experience would otherwise suggest, and holding more capital is basically a brake on growth. With that, I expect Canadian Western to see a more meaningful benefit to capital than Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF), which has a smaller mix of commercial lending.

Time will tell what Canadian Western does with this. Banks can use surplus capital in a number of ways, including increased/expanded lending, acquisitions, or capital returns to shareholders. Fully reinvesting the surplus capital could significantly boost Canadian Western's earnings power, though that opportunity will probably be tempered in the near term by a slower Canadian economy. Some limited M&A may be possible, but I don't expect management to look to dramatically increase its payout/capital returns to shareholders, as management clearly wants to grow this business and believes it has many attractive opportunities to do so (particularly in Eastern Canada).

I do see some potential risk from this move. Any capital calculation that lets banks use their own models to calculate risk should raise an eyebrow or two among investors. Canadian Western isn't going to have free rein here (there is regulatory oversight), but I believe it does add some risk that management may under-reserve and leave the bank more exposed to unexpected losses - as we all saw a decade ago when things go bad on a systemic level, old rules about correlations and default risk go out the window.

Executing On Strategic Priorities, Albeit At A Cost

One of my concerns about Canadian Western has been the bank's deposit situation; with a small branch network and weak core deposits, Canadian Western has long had to rely on more expensive brokered deposits and capital market sources of funding.

Over the last year, though, management has been focusing on improving its branch-based deposits, investing in areas like strategic deposit pricing, customer engagement, and internet banking capabilities (including Motive Financial). These efforts may be starting to pay off, as branch deposits rose 13% in the last quarter (the fiscal third quarter) against 9% overall deposit growth and 10% loan growth, after more than 6% growth in the fiscal second quarter, with 4% growth in demand deposits (against 8% overall deposit growth and 10% loan growth).

There is a cost, though, and I mean that fairly literally, as deposit costs have started ticking up and net interest margin, which declined 3bp qoq in the third quarter, was a little weaker than expected. With the Bank of Canada possibly looking to ease rates, I am concerned that Canadian Western could see deposit beta work against it and see further margin compression.

Canadian Western is also absorbing higher costs across the business, as the efficiency ratio ticks higher on increased management investments in infrastructure and IT. I believe these are necessary investments to grow the business; Canadian Western has been seeing strong demand for general commercial loans and has done a very good job of growing its business in Eastern Canada, and there is a risk of the bank outgrowing/overextending its ability to support that pace of growth. Likewise, I believe IT investments are a must-have, as banking customers (on both the lending and deposit side) will increasingly demand higher levels of online service capabilities.

The Outlook

Canadian Western isn't nearly as sensitive to energy markets as it once was, but energy is still a key industry in Alberta and British Columbia. What's more, Canada's economy seems to be slowing overall and that usually leads to weaker loan demand. As is the case in the U.S. banking sector, Canadian banks are likely looking at higher credit costs in the near future as well; while Canadian Western got a boost to its fiscal third quarter earnings from some stage 1 / stage 2 recoveries, that's not normal for this point in the cycle. I'm also concerned about the overall risk of NIM compression, as the banking cycle is definitely much more toward the "easing" side than "tightening".

Canadian Western has done better than I expected on loan growth and a little better than I expected on credit costs, but that's been offset somewhat by higher funding costs and tighter spreads, as well as higher operating costs. I think the higher costs are money well-spent for the future of the bank, but they do still weigh on earnings growth in the short term. How management uses the lower capital requirements of AIRB remains to be seen, and this is a meaningful potential source of upside in a favorable lending environment.

My fundamental modeling assumptions haven't changed all that much; my outlook for FY 2019 is only about 1% lower than it was at my last update, and while my FY 2020 outlook is a little weaker (down about 4%), I think the company will recoup that later from the improved branch-based deposit growth and the capital flexibility. All told, then, I still believe Canadian Western can generate high single-digit earnings growth over the medium-term and longer-term growth in the mid-to-high single-digits.

The Bottom Line

Canadian Western has had a strong year, particularly into and after fiscal third quarter earnings, and I think the share price more fully reflects the value of the company. I do think the shares still have a little upside, but it's on the order of a high single-digit to low double-digit expected annualized return, and I do see some increasing macro risks over the next 6-18 months. A pullback toward the mid-to-high C$20s would certainly get my attention, but I think this is an okay name for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.