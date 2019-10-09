Suncor's Viable Reserves Make It A Top Oil Pick For Next Decade

For the past few years, analysts stopped looking at oil reserves with great interest when evaluating oil & gas companies. The dominant paradigm within society became that soon the world will stop using oil, leaving reserves trapped in the ground. Therefore, reserve value and reserve life became issues of minor interest. Suncor (NYSE:SU) stock, with its main appeal being the fact that it is sitting on a reserves/production ratio, which is enviable among oil majors, lost most of its appeal, given expectations that, in the not too distant future, we will all drive EVs, leaving reserves stranded in the ground. Recent developments may be changing those expectations going into the next decade, which could make Suncor stock one of the best performers within the industry in the next ten years or so.

The current decade will be known as the decade when the peak oil theory was defeated. Imminent peak oil demand took its place, and it gained a lot of traction. A surge in US shale production, combined with an effort by ME producers as well as Russia to continue growing production capacity from their mature fields, produced a period of global supply capacity surplus in the second half of this decade. This year, however, US shale production started showing some early signs of stagnation, at least given the current oil price environment. There is growing evidence that first-tier acreage is becoming increasingly saturated, while second-tier acreage will need significantly higher oil prices to make drilling it viable. We also learned that Saudi Arabia's and the world's largest oil field is now in decline, with maximum capacity at Ghawar down to 3.8 mb/d, while most people thought that it still produces at least 5 mb/d. There are also questions in regards to how much longer Russia will be able to maintain current production rates, given that most of its fields are rather old. As far as new conventional global discoveries go, they were not adequate for the past two decades in terms of matching production, but, in the last few years, the situation has become outright disastrous.

Source: Rystad

The world currently produces roughly 25-27 billion barrels of conventional crude every year, while, in the past three years or so, discoveries of crude oil have been averaging about 4-5 billion barrels. Looking at the current big picture in regards to the future of oil, I think Suncor is poised to be one of the best longer term oil stock investments in the next decade.

Viable oil reserves to become very valuable assets in the next decade

Most of Suncor's reserves are in the form of Canadian oil sands, which, with the rise of shale, were deemed as inferior, given some very wild and unsubstantiated claims in regards to shale reserves profitability. It is true that some oil sands producers have been struggling to produce positive financial results, just as shale producers in the past decade, but that has not been the case with Suncor. In the second quarter of this year, it produced net earnings of 2.73 billion Canadian dollars. Suncor's oil sands production grew by almost 27% compared with the same period from last year, while shale production is mostly stagnated this year. This shows that Suncor's reserves are viable.

In regards to the size of its reserves, As of the end of last year, it claimed 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent in proven reserves and 7.6 billion barrels in proven plus probable reserves. Given current production volumes, this is equivalent to 27 years' worth of production, which is far above what most oil majors can claim.

Data sources: Suncor, Exxon, Chevron, Shell.

While it is true that, unlike the oil majors I picked for comparison, Suncor is increasing production, meaning that its actual reserve life is shorter than 27 years, it is nonetheless a significant gap. We should also keep in mind that Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), in particular, have some potentially questionable reserves in the form of shale. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is less reliant on shale reserves, but all of them are claiming reserves that are only partially oil, with natural gas making up a significant portion of their reserves. In fact, if we are to only look at oil reserves, Suncor has comparable volumes to all of them.

Maintaining dividends in the longer term may hinge on ample viable reserves

Unfortunately, for Suncor's stock value, reserves have been less-appreciated by the investor community in the past few years. A Reuters article entitled "For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever" sums up the predominant mindset which more or less became a near-consensus in the MSM and among analysts in the last few years. The EIA's latest long-term forecast, however, suggests that there may yet be a need for ever-growing reserves in order to meet ever-growing global demand.

Source: EIA

As we can see, we are far from an EV takeover of the transport sector, according to EIA forecasts. I recently wrote an article entitled: "In Age Of EVs, Income-Based Range Inequality Will Become The Norm", which sums up the main reasons why EVs will not dominate the transport sector by 2050, just as the EIA is predicting at this point.

As far as peak oil demand paradigm theory goes, it would suggest that most oil companies were doomed to extinction, never mind being able to pay investors decent dividends. Suncor stock currently offers a 4.3% dividend, which is, by no means, the most generous within the industry, but it may be the most sustainable in the coming decade. As I pointed out in a recent article, the likes of Chevron and Exxon are spending money acquiring shale assets, even though the shale industry established itself as a booming money pit in the past decade. Shale assets may help them maintain reserves to production ratios as well as production, but it will likely be a drag on their profitability going forward as they will come to depend more and more on shale drilling in their upstream segment. Lower profits on operations means less money available to pay dividends.

Odds of Canadian climate policy obstructing Suncor operations

One of the worries that Suncor investors tend to have is that the Canadian government, whether it is Federal or Provincial, could introduce policies which might curtail Suncor's ability to continue to operate profitably. Such worries became amplified by the 2015 Alberta provincial election which saw the right-leaning Conservative party unseated from power for the first time in decades and replaced with an NDP government, which voiced support for curbs on oil sands in order to reduce emissions. Then, there was the election of the Liberal government at the national level, which also suggested that it may work to obstruct oil sands production for the same purpose. The Alberta NDP government did not follow through with any drastic measures while it was in power, while the new Conservative government that was elected this year tends to be in favor of the expansion of oil sands. At the national level, the current Liberal government has already shown that it is not at all ready to undermine what has become a very prominent pillar of the Canadian economy. In fact, the current Liberal government has been supportive of new pipeline initiatives meant to move oil sands. So, even if the Liberal party of Canada is re-elected this fall, it is not likely to impede oil sands production.

Suncor is unlikely to face major political risks in the coming decade, nor are its ample oil reserves under threat by peak oil demand. The only threat to oil demand comes from a weak global economy, but that should be a temporary, rather than a permanent, challenge. While its oil major peers such as Chevron and Exxon will continue to scramble to secure reserves, mostly in less profitable shale fields, Suncor can just continue on with exploiting its ample existing reserves, meaning that it should outperform most of its major peers financially in the coming decade and most likely beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU, CVX, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.