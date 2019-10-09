Mobile TeleSystems' Biggest Non-Fundamental Risk Is Gone

Mobile TeleSystems (MBT) is Russia’s biggest mobile telecom operator. It’s a very profitable company, in a stable business environment, with some potential growth catalysts outside of mobile telephony (cloud initiatives). It also trades for a very low valuation – it carries a ~3.6x EV/EBITDA and pays a gross dividend yield of ~10.5%.

Against this backdrop, we’d expect Mobile TeleSystems to perform very well. However, the stock has stagnated for the last year (though the absolute return has still been reasonable due to the dividend).

A large reason for Mobile TeleSystems' stock to not have performed better didn’t really have to do with its operating fundamentals or valuation. Instead, the stock has long been under pressure because the company was considering whether to delist from the NYSE. This ongoing deliberation, together with consultation of many large foreign holders, has kept steady pressure on the stock.

It was not an entirely irrational consideration by Mobile TeleSystems. Increasingly, the United States has taken to the practice of imposing U.S. laws (and fines) upon foreign entities operating entirely in foreign jurisdictions. Mobile TeleSystems was hit with a close to $1 billion fine for corruption in Uzbekistan. All other foreign mobile operators operating in Uzbekistan were hit with similar fines, paid to the U.S., in spite of having no U.S. operations. And there are many more episodes, for instance with the war on Huawei. Or with the recent sanctions on Chinese tankers carrying Iranian crude to China. On top of this, of course, an NYSE listing imposes costs and exposes Mobile TeleSystems to direct sanctions.

Anyway, what matters is that investors, institutional and otherwise, were scared of holding a stock that they could suddenly not be able to trade. This risk certainly led some holders to sell, and that selling certainly put continuous pressure on the stock.

That’s the necessary background. Mobile TeleSystems was supposed to address this consideration and the results of the deliberation soon. Thus, the company would disclose whether it would keep the U.S. listing or not. It’s also an interesting fact that Mobile TeleSystems actually listed first on the NYSE, before listing much later in Moscow.

Today, this all changed. Not because Mobile TeleSystems disclosed a decision, but because its largest shareholder, AFK Sistema, did. According to News.ru and Bloomberg, Vladimir Yevtushenkov has said that a decision has been made: Mobile TeleSystems will not be delisted from the NYSE.

Now, this wasn’t an actual fundamental development. As I’ve always said, even if Mobile TeleSystems was delisted from the NYSE, an OTC (Over The Counter, Pink Sheet) quotation would likely immediately emerge. Trading OTC isn’t a punishment. For instance, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is only available through an OTC listing, and that doesn’t create a discount for it (it’s more expensive than Mobile TeleSystems).

Conclusion

The main takeaway here is that the largest factor putting downward pressure on Mobile TeleSystems' stock is now gone.

In the meantime, it’s possible that lots of investors who sold on this fear will notice that Mobile TeleSystems is even cheaper now than when they sold (because fundamentals have kept improving and the dividend was increased).

