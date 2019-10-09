Why I'm Still A 'Hold' And Going 'Neutral' On General Mills

At today's levels, i don't see the stock as appealingly undervalued - my "HOLD" stance now comes with a "neutral" view going forward.

Despite the recovery recorded at that time, GIS has continued to outperform the S&P500.

It's been about 5 months since my last article on what i view as an excellent defensive food/grocery company.

In this article, I go back to looking at General Mills (GIS), one of the stocks in the defensive portion of my conservative investment portfolio. Having loaded up during the dip of 2018/2019, my position is at an excellent cost basis with an almost 5.3% yield and is up almost 50% including dividends at this time.

However, what was a good buy at one time and is one of the best-performing holdings for my current portfolio, isn't necessarily a good buy today. Let me do a quick run-down of the company and its current valuation and I think you'll see why you'd do better waiting on better opportunities once things turn somewhat sourer.

Revisiting General Mills

Now, as I said - since my last article, the company, despite the recovery, has actually outperformed the S&P500 even more.

Nothing absolutely amazing, and nothing I would characterize as a table-pounding opportunity even back then. In fact, the focus on my article, "General Mills - What You Do With All These G(NYSE:R)ains" is, predictably, whether to divest the position and harvest profits. I did not, and I won't do so now either. Still, it's a valid question to ask, especially when the total gain at current levels consists of only 4% dividends, and 96% capital gains.

In my original article, I pointed to that despite ongoing challenges, the company's payout ratio remains at a healthy level, regardless of what metrics one looks at. The company is also inherently profitable, with growing EPS and FCF on a longer-term basis.

The problems here are sales-related, and as of that article, hadn't really impacted margins which are increasing. What was recorded, and this was due to a failure to adapt to changing consumer trends, was initially only an earnings growth decline. In response to this, General mills tried to adapt by acquiring among other things, Blue Buffalo, as they go into pet foods, while also maximizing the potential of their current well-loved brands such as Häagen-Dasz, Annie's, Old El Paso and snack bars (see above).

So, how are things going now?

1Q20 - Mixed

The last quarterly came in September. Let's quickly run through them:

NA retail improvement

Strong sales/performance growth in the pet segment.

Non-GAAP metrics ahead of guidance.

On-track to deliver the goals for the FY2020 fiscal.

Despite this positive language, net sales were actually down 2% compared to last year, and this comes straight from the organic volume mix of the company's products, only slightly offset by pricing (company managed to improve pricing), and further offset by negative FX.

However, individual segments operated at the very least acceptably.

And the overall trend is a positive one, when seen from a historical context.

The company is modernizing its cereal brands, resulting in growing retail sales (compared to a -3% in sales in FY17), which I wouldn't call an executed turnaround, but definitely on the way there - and the positive here is significant.

Similarly, the dismal figures in the yogurt segment (-19% sales in FY17), are now at barely -2%. Still not good, but going in the right direction. The company also expects snack bars, which suffer from similar sales drop problems, the continue showing improvement going forward into fiscal 2020 (from -6% to -4% this quarter).

In addition, the company's new cash cow, pet foods, is showing good results with a 7% net sales increase, sales growth in all retail channels, market share gains and retail sales increase in the e-commerce segment.

The company's international operations continue to be a bit of a dud, with both Asia/Latin America and Europe/Australia showing double-digit operating profit drops due to inventory reductions, volume mix issues and a challenging market environment overall.

I can, unfortunately, echo this from an anecdotal point of view. Me, I love Häagen-Dasz, Old El Paso and other brands available to us in Sweden - the problem is most prefer either the store-brands, or if they go premium, they go for either a local alternative (Such as Santa Maria), or something that's considered even more premium, such as Ben & Jerrys. Because if you go premium and foreign, you might as well go for what's considered the 'best'. The company has work to do here and is addressing this through increased merchandising and marketing.

Bottom line - the company still has work to do in segments aside from NA retail and Pet, but delivered profit and earnings growth beyond expectations, and aim to continue the profit growth while maintaining good margins and reducing the somewhat high company leverage.

A quick word on specifics, as it's easy to get the picture that entire segments - such as snacks - are underperforming. That isn't actually the case. Parts of segments are underperforming. In snacks, for instance, fruit snacks and salty snacks had a good 1Q20 with YoY sales growth, while snack bars are currently underperforming. According to the company, they are already seeing distribution mixes up, with work done in the snack bar segment over the past year showing results.

The company expects retail inventory levels to improve going into the second quarter, and there's also the expectation of second-quarter improvements for all poorly-performing segments (including the aforementioned snack bars) - definitely something to follow up on.

Perhaps more importantly at this point, given the current net debt/EBITDA load, the company remains on track for around or less than 3.5X net debt/EBITDA by the end of the fiscal.

Valuation

Let's address the company valuation at this juncture, given the company's recent quarterly update. In my last article, I argued that the company's valuation at the time, in light of future risks and macro, wasn't compelling enough for an investment.

The same is, in my view, still true today. While the opportunity to invest in GIS isn't bad per se, the potential rates of return are hampered by today's valuation. I don't subscribe to the company's historical premium, especially given potential headwinds across several segments. A safety net in the form of a discount is something I want to see when investing in this company - and that is no longer there.

Now, keep in mind that on a peer comparison on an international scale, 16 times earnings isn't that expensive for a company with this market focus/these products. European valuations for grocers are, in many cases, spiraling out of control as people seek refuge in investments considered "safe". Still, however...

Even if the company were to outperform or maintain today's valuation, your annualized returns would be just north of 5%/year. If the company goes back down to fair valuation, you're looking at barely 3% per year. Even if we afford General Mills the distinction of going by market premium, a maintaining of market premium valuation gives you just north of 10%/year.

That isn't an appealing enough value proposition for this contributor, and I would hope that anyone interested in investing here would consider seriously whether it is for them.

Give me valuations of below 15 times earnings and we'll talk. I don't demand excessive growth here - 12-13% is perfectly fine, including dividends, given the company's market and position - but it shouldn't be based on a hope that the company returns to premium valuations. Grocery/defensive staples are excellent places to park money at a market-beating rate of return, but only if bought at the right valuation.

That valuation isn't now. We'll simply have to check back later.

Thesis Update

Don't get me wrong. General Mills is an amazing company, with excellent products. I also believe in their turnaround. All of that makes me happy I bought the stock at undervaluation and at almost a 5.28% yield. That is paying off now, and it's a testament to patient value investing.

The other part of conservative value investing is knowing when it's better to hold your capital out of a company however because there's either too much flat or downside potential to justify investing.

That's where we are now.

The company performed "okay" during this quarter. I'm hoping its performance will continue, but at the same time, there are headwinds related to company sourcing (meat for pet foods) and challenges both on the home front and abroad. The potential for at least somewhat of a drop is definitely there - and I'd rather be on the right side of such a drop prior to dropping more money into this company.

I'm willing to - and I hope to be able to. Just not today.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

Due to an unappealing value proposition at this time, I rate General Mills a "Hold" as of valuation of 16.5 times earnings. Prices would have to drop back down to ~15 or below before I started to find this company appealing for investment again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.