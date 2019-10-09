Just Like Transocean, Northern Drilling Walks Away From A Newbuild Drillship

This is the second time in less than a month when a driller walks away from a newbuild rig.

The company says that the yard breached the contract and that it will seek back the advanced payments and damages.

West Cobalt (former Cobalt Explorer)

Back in May, Northern Drilling, whose rigs are managed by Seadrill (SDRL), bought a drillship named Cobalt Explorer for $350 million. The price was at the top of the range for modern drillships, but the deal included two additional blowout preventers valued at $25 million each. Subsequently, Northern Drilling renamed Cobalt Explorer into West Cobalt which joined other company’s drillships West Libra and West Aquila – all these rigs were constructed at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and were set to leave the yard in 2021.

In a rather surprising move, Northern Drilling has recently announced that it has cancelled the resale contract for West Cobalt due to various reasons including repudiatory breach of contract by DSME. The company made advance payments of approximately $49.2 million and will seek to refund them. This move follows the recent decision by Transocean (RIG) to abandon two newbuild drillships that it acquired in the Ocean Rig deal. Transocean stated that it would have cost $1.1 billion to put the rigs into service – the company’s balance sheet was simply too weak for such an additional expense despite the fact that the majority of payments would have been due in 2023 and 2024.

In my opinion, there are two main takeaways from these recent cancellations:

Speculative drillers (Northern Drilling, which was set up by Seadrill’s John Fredriksen, and Transocean, who had always been the most optimistic company in the field, fit this definition perfectly) take a more cautious approach as the speed of the drillship dayrate recovery is slow. While recent Seadrill’s drillship contracts (here, here) surpassed the $200,000 mark, Valaris’ (VAL) contracts were not that successful – Bassoe estimated dayrates in the $170,000 - $180,000 range for recent deals which included two contract extensions and a new one-well contract. Drillers with high debt loads like Seadrill, Noble Corp. (NE), Valaris, Transocean will likely turn to a survival-mode mentality unless we see a material improvement in oil prices and/or dayrates in the next half a year. A willing buyer can go to the yards and buy a whole drillship fleet right now, getting a company of a Pacific Drilling (PACD) size from scratch. Samsung Heavy Industries has five drillships to offer (Ocean Rig Crete, Ocean Rig Santorini, Pacific Zonda, West Dorado, West Draco), while DSME and Keppel FELS can provide potential investors with one drillship each (West Cobalt and KFELS Can Do DS). Diamond Offshore (DO) has been long criticized for failing to update its fleet – now, it has a multitude of options to choose from, but dayrate conditions do not justify such an investment.

In combination with the recent escalation of the U.S. – China trade war and Brent oil (BNO) prices which have settled below $60 per barrel, the recent drillship decisions may signal additional short-term weakness in offshore drillers’ shares. The positive effect from the attack on Saudi oil facilities is completely gone, and most drillers’ stocks are in danger of testing new lows unless oil prices show signs of life.

The earnings season will begin soon, and it’s already high time to think about the perspectives it may offer. Previously, the general pattern was that reports were disappointing as they showed cash bleed and poor earnings. This time, drillers’ stocks are trading at such low levels that another scenario may emerge – the reports may show that the situation is not as catastrophic as one could infer by looking at the stock price charts of the offshore drilling companies.

As always, I will reiterate that drillers’ stocks are much better suited for trading rather than buy and hold investing so manage your risks properly and do not bet the farm. Fundamentally, drillers as a group still have the time to wait for the dayrate recovery and prepare for the debt wall in 2023-2025, but the slow pace of the market upside is alarming.

