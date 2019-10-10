Tencent: The Ailing Penguin

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

We are initiating on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) with a bearish view and an HK$286 TP/US$36 TP based on SOTP, implying a 12% downside from the current level.

We believe that the company is facing a combination of internal and external pressures that will continue to erode its competitiveness across its operating segments, namely gaming, social and fintech.

Internally, we believe that innovation curve is flattening to nonexistent in Tencent's gaming division, which has yet to create an IP that is competitive in the global gaming market. Although Tencent is well-positioned as the largest publisher of global IPs in China, gamers are becoming increasingly selective on the games they play as the video game market becomes more competitive with the emergence of eSports and advanced hardware capable of handling graphics-intensive games on mobile devices. Without a sustainable IP portfolio, we do not expect Tencent's game publishing model (or in the case of AoV and PUBG-mobile, outright copying of foreign titles or concepts) to be sustainable.

In addition, Tencent's firm culture has evolved into rival factions that severely hinder the company's ability to innovate, develop product and react to the competition. Notably, despite having over 1 billion WeChat users, the WeChat data is guarded by the WeChat business group that is headed by Xiaolong Zhang. The inability to access WeChat user data by other business groups, such as gaming, video, fintech, and WeBank prevents them from creating competitive products.

Externally, we see growing competitive pressure on Tencent in both advertising and payment. Specifically, emerging rivals such as ByteDance is increasingly encroaching on WeChat users' time-spent with innovations in Douyin, or Tik Tok, that will continue to pressure WeChat Moment's ad revenue.

On payments, while Tencent has been able to grow its fintech segment thanks to the sheer amount of its WeChat users, China's payment market is hitting market maturity given that merchant penetration has largely reached 100% in tier 1 and 2 cities, while lower-tier cities (i.e. Tier 3-6) will likely to have 18-24 months of growth before peaking. As such, Tencent's fintech can only extend its growth profile by 1) encouraging higher consumption per capita, 2) increase commission rate on the merchants, 3) expand its cross-border payment business. All of the avenues will also likely face respective challenges as user consumption is unlikely to change given the weak macro in China, the commission will likely decline given the game theory dynamic with rival Ant Financial (BABA), and Tencent's overseas payment has a little edge compared with Ant.

Given the internal and external pressure, we think decelerating growth for Tencent will be an ongoing theme. I model a normalized 16-18% consolidated revenue growth for 2020E - 2022E and 14% non-GAAP net profit growth as I expect higher R&D and S&M expenses.

With a decelerating revenue growth and shrinking profit, sell-side consensus expectation of 25x 2020E P/E and 20x 2021E P/E appear to be rich. A more reasonable target multiple should be around 20x P/E.

SOTP Valuation

I value Tencent using sum-of-the-parts + investments.

For Tencent's core business, I applied a 17x forward P/E due to the lack of sustainable IP and the maturing mobile games segment that are consistent with some of the global peers. For advertising, a 20x forward P/E multiple is consistent with that of a mature ad company such as Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL). On payment, an 18x forward earnings multiple is warranted as I expect consolidated fintech revenue to decelerate further due to market maturity and increased competition from Ant. For Cloud, I believe an 8x forward P/S is warranted as Tencent Cloud severely lags behind that of Alibaba and Huawei in the enterprise and SME segment. Finally, I applied a conservative 1x forward P/S for the other less material revenue-generating segment in Tencent.

This derives HK$283/share for Tencent's core business or around $36/share for the US-traded listing.

We have also conducted a detailed analysis of every major investment that Tencent has. Based on our estimate, Tencent invested in over 700 companies globally and it is impossible to accurately value every single one of them. However, we focus on the major investments across gaming, eCommerce, internet, financial services, auto, and media.

We calculated both the US and RMB valuation as well as per-share value to Tencent in both RMB and USD-terms.

We calculate that Tencent's major investments totaled $8.4/share or HK$66/share, with ~60% of the per share value coming from the China-based investments.

Adding both the core Tencent business, the total investment value, and net cash, we derive a total value of $45/share or HK$357/share.

However, worth reminding the readers that Tencent deserves a conglomerate discount given the sheer number of its invested entities. There is no magical number when it comes to applying the conglomerate discount to valuation as it ranges from industry and geography. Typically, the US and European conglomerate discounts would be higher than that of their Asian peers given that the Asian peers have tighter control over the invested entities than the US counterparts.

In Tencent's case, we are applying a 20% conglomerate discount compared with the consensus 10%. The reason is that Tencent has taken a laisser-faire approach to the investment companies and has little control over their strategic direction and operations. For example, Tencent has no saying on how Bobby Kotick, Activision's CEO, on how to run his company. Same thing with Tencent's domestic investments in JD (JD), Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) and Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGY) which Tencent has little authority on their operation. That said, we believe sell-side consensus overvalues Tencent's influence over the investment companies, hence a greater conglomerate discount is warranted.

All in all, our SOTP analysis derives a $36/share or HK$286/share TP, which implies 12% downside from the current level.

Innovation Curve Flattens At Tencent Games

The video games business is a hit-driven business and this has been the case since the early days of the video game. By "hit", it is typically referred to as the IP that has been created to put a lasting hallmark on the company behind it.

Take Nintendo for example, Mario is a favorite IP that has stood the test of time and is played by millions of gamers around the world despite the reiteration of the same concept (i.e. Mario Kart, Super Smash).

Capcom is another IP creator with Street Fighter franchise in the arcade days that has gradually evolved into the graphics-intensive PC and console era, as well as Resident Evil franchise with a famed characters such as Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield.

IP-creating companies also exist in North America with Electronic Arts (EA) counting on its FIFA and Madden franchise, as well as Activision-Blizzard, which have Overwatch, StarCraft, and Destiny series. Subscale developer such as Take-Two (TTWO) also has Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption that makes the gamers to come back for more.

When people think of these IP-creators, their IP stands as their spokesperson and the level of innovation behind these companies. However, in the case with Tencent, the company is far from an IP creator which is odd given Tencent's Interactive Entertainment Group (IEG) has over 3,000 employees.

Tencent's success in the video game space has largely driven by the growing number of a video games in China and its ability to be a publisher for foreign games rather than its ability to create a hit IP. When we look at Tencent's major revenue-generating games such as League of Legends, DNF, CrossFire and PUBG Mobile, they were never Tencent's original IP in the first place. Notably,

League of Legends was created by Riot Games, which was later acquired by Tencent in 2015 in an effort by Tencent to monetize LOL's global eSports ambition.

DNF, commonly known as Dungeon & Fighters, is an IP created by Korean gaming company Nexon that Tencent has the license to publish in China.

CrossFire was an IP created by Smilegate that mimicked Counter-Strike and Tencent was able to secure this license in the early days of PC gaming in China.

PUBG Mobile was a direct copy of the PC version developed by Bluehole. Worth noting that PUBG Mobile is almost a 1:1 copying given the ownership of Bluehole had on the creation of the mobile title.

The honor of Kings (or Arena of Valor as it is called in North America) is not a Tencent IP, in our view, given that this IP was taken from League of Legends except it is in a mobile version.

License proven titles are certainly one way to generate revenue when the gamers are less selective and that the overall market is still growing. However, given that a quality desktop gaming machine on Taobao cost as little of RMB5,000 and the upgraded smartphone hardware capable of handling graphic intensive games, gamers are becoming increasingly selective on the games they play.

Often times, gamers gravitate towards the more polished foreign titles and our view is that gamers will play hit games regardless of the distribution channel (i.e. Tencent, NetEase, Perfect World). That said, we believe that being a sole licensee of hit games is hardly a sustainable business model for Tencent as developers can easily pick the distribution channel because of their attractive IP and negotiate a more favorable revenue share agreement.

In the foreseeable future, Tencent will continue to milk the dividend from its mobile games such as HoK and PUBG-Mobile, but worth noting that growth is likely to decelerate going forward in the absence of hit title. As for PC, we model a gradual decline given the lack of popularity involved with PC games in China.

Over time, we expect mobile revenue to account for roughly 60% of Tencent's total game revenue by the end of next year.

In short, while we expect Tencent to continue to benefit from a licensee of popular titles, its inability to create unique IP will be the company's biggest risk in the next three to five years and will negatively impact the valuation of the gaming business. Additionally, the gradual loosening of China's video game market by allowing foreign companies to operate independently without the need for a local partner (i.e. Tencent) to win game approval will pose a long-term risk to Tencent.

Advertising: WeChat Moments Facing Pressure

Tencent's advertising revenue has seen a gradual deceleration in recent years due to the weak macro and also increased competition from short video platforms such as Douyin (or Tik Tok).

Non-WeChat advertising remains weak and will likely to persist throughout the year. For 2020E and beyond, we model a conservative +2% CAGR although there remains downside risk given the lower sponsorship fees and ads from hit dramas.

WeChat ads remain a bright spot due to increased ad load in WeChat Moments. Worth remind users that WeChat Moments is similar to Facebook's social feeds.

Tencent's challenges with WeChat Moments ads are two-folds:

First, WeChat Moments compete directly with ByteDance for users' time. Given that Douyin or Tik Tok has richer content than WeChat Moments, time spent on ByteDance platforms is approaching parity to that of WeChat Moments at roughly 90min/day, and could eventually surpass that of WeChat in the coming years which will naturally pressure WeChat ad revenue.

Second, Tencent pointed out that the current ad in WeChat Moment (2/day) is low relative to the peer standard of 5-7/day, implying a significant upside to ad revenue. The reasoning is flawed in that it does not factor in user experience. Keep in mind that WeChat Moment has mostly feeds from one's social network and an outsized number of ads per day could negatively impact user experience, which deters the user of using it. Additionally, the comparison of 5-7 ads/day is flawed in that the peer group consists of mostly ad-heavy platforms such as Weibo (WB) and Douyin, where users seek entertainment rather than info on the social networks.

In short, we do not believe there is material upside in ad load for WeChat Moment and the gradual churn of users on the platform will ultimately result in lower time-spend and slower ad revenue growth.

Payment Facing Growing Pains

With both gaming and ads continue to decelerate, Tencent shifted investors' focus on its fintech business, which is made up of entirely payment processing. Both the sell-side and buy-side community appear to be overly bullish on Tencent's payment growth but we are quite bearish for several reasons:

First, merchant penetration in China's tier 1 and 2 cities has largely peaked while tier 3-6 cities may have an incremental runway for the group before hitting maturity, which will impact Tencent's payment revenue growth in the coming years.

Second, driving payment growth will be difficult in a maturing market given that Tencent has no control over-consumption per capita habit and cannot raise the 0.6% implied merchant discount rate over the merchants due to competitive pressure from rival Ant Financial.

Third, counting on overseas growth will be equally difficult as Tencent largely relies on cross-border payment (i.e. Tourism) rather than a local wallet (i.e. Allowing an Indonesian user to use WeChat Pay using Indonesian local currency). In addition, expanding the local wallet will be difficult for Tencent as users need to download WeChat social media app to have access to WeChat Pay. With ASEAN and Indian users already familiarized with their own social network apps, there is little need to download another one just to use the payment app. On the other hand, Ant Financials Alipay app is a standalone app that can be directly downloaded for use.

Fourth, regulatory pressure will likely impact Tencent's unit economics as the central clearing platform, NetsUnion, begin to charge a fee on the incumbents. Currently, NetsUnion charges no fee on payment processing vs. the bank handling fee is ~10bps. Under the new model when most of the transactions are processed by NetsUnion, we believe that NetsUnion will likely establish a processing fee guideline of roughly 20-35bps, which includes the acquirer spread. The NetsUnion model is likely to pressure the unit economics of the payment incumbents given the limited upside in the merchant discount rate.

Finally, profitability will be questionable given the amount of subsidy Tencent has to invest in facial recognition payment. Because both Tencent and Ant look to solidify user habit before the commencement of the unified QR code in 2021, a large scale subsidy will be required for both the merchants and the users to adopt facial recognition.

More on my negative industry view can be found here: Regulatory Headwinds Pressuring China's Payment Giants.

Conclusion

Bearish on Tencent with an HK$286 TP/US$36 TP based on SOTP, implying a 12% downside from the current level.

Key rationales:

The innovation curve at the video game division is flattening which results in an unsustainable business model.

Social ad facing growing competition from rival ByteDance.

Payment facing market maturity and pressure from both competition and regulations which will negatively impact medium-term growth outlook.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.