Weak Prospects Of The Russian Market

Instrument

The VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) is a fund that offers exposure to equities from Russia, which includes publicly-traded companies that are incorporated in Russia or that are incorporated outside of Russia but has at least 50% of their revenues/related assets in Russia.

Source: Vaneck

Analysis

According to the latest official data, in August, the Russian retail turnover slowed down to a three-year low of 0.8% YoY. This is a consequence of the continuing decline in consumer demand in Russia.

The growth rates of nominal and real wages have stabilized, but remain relatively low, which encourage Russia’s population to switch over to saving behavior. It is also bad for retail.

It is worth to mention, that for the last two years, the growth rate of Russia’s population real disposable is practically zero:

So, most likely, the Russian domestic demand will have a negative impact on the economy in the coming quarters. This will lead to a slowdown in retail turnover and a low investment potential of the companies in the Russian retail sector. But, taking into consideration that such companies make up only a small part of the RSX's portfolio, this does not play a significant role as far as this analysis is concerned.

Now let's look at the industrial production.

In August, the industrial production growth rate was at an average level over the past two years and amounted to 2.9% YoY:

But in the same time, it is worth to note, that this year the growth rate of the mining industry in Russia tends to slow down, which is a direct consequence of participation in the OPEC+ oil production limitation agreement. This factor holds back the growth of Russian oil companies. I want to remind you that Russian energy companies form about 4% of the RSX's portfolio.

And now some more alarming figures.

Since the beginning of the year, the volume of construction in Russia have not increased. This indicator is a good marker of long-term confidence of businesses in stability.

In September the Russian manufacturing PMI dropped significantly below the critical 50-point mark that indicates a decline in manufacturing:

Here is an extract from the comments on that study:

...Driving the overall headline figure lower were faster contractions in production and new business, the sharpest falls since 2009. Subsequently, workforce numbers were cut at a quicker rate ... ... Weak domestic and foreign demand conditions also weighed on output expectations for the coming 12 months, as business confidence slipped to the lowest since December 2017....

Source: Markit

As you can see, judging by the dynamics of industry, Russia is gradually slipping into recession.

Bottom line

Hopes for rising oil prices after the attack on Saudi oil facilities did not materialize. And now I see no fundamental reasons for the RSX growth. Technically, the RSX is moving in the channel and I think in the near future the sideways dynamics will remain.

