3 Reasons It's The Best Time In A Decade To Buy 5.7% Yielding Simon Property

The escalating US/China trade dispute could create headwinds for the stock in the short term, due to further pressuring retailers. SPG's thesis is likely to remain safe but short-term volatility needs to be considered when sizing this stock properly for your portfolio's risk management plan.

The $7.6 billion development plan, which Simon is self-funding, is expected to drive about 5% to 9% long-term cash flow growth. From its 28% undervaluation today, SPG is capable of 12% to 22% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Simon owns some of the best Class A Malls on earth, and its world-class management is proven capital allocators income investors can trust with their hard-earned money.

The fortress-like balance sheet, rivers of retained cash flow, and $6.8 billion in low-cost liquidity mean that the "retail apocalypse" isn't likely to harm the dividend thesis.

Super SWAN Simon Property yields a very safe 5.7%, making it one of the best low-risk high-yield stocks you can buy right now.

(Source: imgflip)

Over at Dividend Kings, which I co-founded with Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale, our goal is, in the words of legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt, to "buy above-average companies at below-average valuations."

While we have four model portfolios (Deep Value Blue Chip, High-Yield Blue Chip, Fortress, and $1 Million Retirement), today, I wanted to highlight one of my favorite level 11/11 quality Super SWANs right now, Simon Property Group (SPG).

This happens to be the biggest holding in our Fortress portfolio, which is made up entirely of 11/11 quality companies, representing the best dividend stocks in America.

Today, Simon is the second-highest yielding Super SWAN (behind Enterprise Products Partners), the third most undervalued, and one of my top recommendations for anyone seeking generous, very safe, and steadily rising income, no matter what the economy or stock market does.

(Source: YCharts)

In fact, on a trailing price/cash flow basis, Simon is now trading at its most attractive levels in a decade, making it the best time in 10 years to buy this world-class high-yield blue chip.

So, let's take a look at the three reasons that Super SWAN Simon is a very strong buy right now, with the potential to deliver 12% to 22% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

Reason 1: Generous, Very Safe And Steadily Growing Dividend

The ultimate goal of the Dividend Kings is maximizing safe income over time, which means avoiding "yield traps" like the plague. Long-term investors in Simon know that, while the overall track record on dividend growth is excellent, it's marred by a 26% payout cut during the Financial Crisis, when Simon joined 87% of REITs in cutting their dividends.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)

That wasn't due to a lack of cash flow. Simon's FFO payout ratio would have peaked at 70% during the Great Recession, had it maintained its dividend. Rather the trouble for Simon at the time, as with most REITs, was too much debt.

(Source: Realty Income investor presentation)

During the Great Recession, median REIT debt/EBITDA hit a sky-high 8.8, and many REITs were at risk of violating their debt covenants. That would have allowed lenders to call in their loans all at once, risking bankruptcy of most REITs.

(Source: YCharts)

Simon's leverage peaked at 8.0, and since then, management has focused like a laser on a sustainable business model that prioritizes some of the most conservative use of debt in REITdom, and a bullet-proof dividend.

Metric Simon Safe Level Peer Average Debt/EBITDA 5.1 5.5 5.9 Interest Coverage Ratio 5.1 2.0 or higher 4.1 S&P Credit Rating A BBB- or higher NA FFO Payout Ratio (2019 consensus) 69% 75% or less 70%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet, S&P, Hoya Capital Real Estate, NAREIT, earnings supplement)

Out of 286 US REITs Simon is just one of four with an "A" credit rating from S&P, and it's not hard to see why.

(Source: S&P 2018 Global Default Report)

Credit ratings are designed to estimate the probability of default over several business cycles. Over the past 30 years, just 3.6% of A-rated companies have ended up defaulting following several downgrades.

Moody's rates Simon A2, which is the equivalent of an "A" rating from S&P.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Simon has gone from risking breaching its bond covenants in 2010 to being miles away from such a risk today. Its interest coverage ratio is more than three times what its creditors require, and more than 150% the level that's considered safe for this industry. In fact, the REIT's credit ratios are not just safe by mall REIT standards, but among the best in the entire sector.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Simon's balance sheet is now so strong that it was recently able to take advantage of near-record low-interest rates by refinancing $3.5 billion in debt, including $1.25 billion in 30-year bonds at a 3.25% interest rate.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Thanks to a near-religious devotion to a strong balance sheet Simon's average borrowing cost has remained near record low levels, even after interest rates spiked about 2% from 2016 to late 2018. 95.4% of its debt is fixed-rate with a weighted average maturity of 5.8 years.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Just 8.2% of Simon's debt is coming due in 2020 and 2021, the peak recession risk years (40% probability of recession according to the bond market). If a recession were to happen, then A-rated companies could potentially benefit from interest rates falling to even lower levels.

Moody's Analytics estimates that during the next recession 10-year Treasury yields might fall to 0.5% to 1.0% and 30-year yields to 1.0% to 1.5%. Credit conditions are likely to tighten significantly for lower-rated companies, but Simon might be able to grow its access to even cheaper capital, which is one of the cornerstones of its strong long-term growth potential.

Reason 2: Strong Long-Term Growth Potential Courtesy Of An Excellent Business Model And A World-Class Management Team

A safe and generous dividend is hardly the only reason to like Simon. After all, we're dividend GROWTH investors, and a safe yield that doesn't increase over time is effectively a highly-risky corporate bond due to being at the bottom of the corporate capital stack.

Simon's long-term growth thesis is based on two main things. The first is on premium class-A malls.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

There are about 1,400 US malls, and analysts estimate 200 to 400 of them will remain standing after the "retail apocalypse" is over. Simon's malls are almost certain to make up a good portion of those, given its strong comparative fundamentals.

Sales per square foot are steadily rising and, on an NOI weighted basis, were $852 per square foot. And as CEO David Simon pointed out at the Q2 conference call, those basic stats fail to take into account just how strong its property portfolio really is.

We have over 77 properties; that's right 77 properties that if you average their total sales will be over $900 a foot. So 77 over $900 a foot, and you can see that clearly as our report retail sales on an NOI weighted basis of $852." - David Simon (emphasis added)

The average US malls generate about $325 sales per square foot. Simon's are more than double that and, on a weighted NOI basis, nearly triple the industry norm.

(Source: earnings supplement)

The power of well-located premium malls that enjoy strong traffic from affluent customers can be seen in the all-important occupancy and lease spread (new rent vs old rent) statistics. In Q1, Simon's masterful redevelopment of stores occupied by failed retailers like Sears drove new rents up 27.3% and in Q2 32.3%, the highest lease spreads in 10 years.

Year US Mall Occupancy Lease Spread 2002 92.7% 23.8% 2003 92.4% 25.1% 2004 92.7% 17.1% 2005 93.1% 20.7% 2006 93.2% 17.6% 2007 93.5% 14.4% 2008 92.4% 21.3% 2009 92.1% 10.3% 2010 94.2% 4.2% 2011 94.8% 10.5% 2012 95.3% 10.8% 2013 96.1% 16.8% 2014 97.1% 16.6% 2015 96.1% 18.0% 2016 96.8% 12.7% 2017 95.6% 11.4% 2018 95.9% 14.3% 2019 (YTD) 94.8% 29.8% Average 94.4% 16.4%

(Source: earnings supplements)

Double-digit lease spreads are a hallmark of premier retail properties managed by skilled management. Simon's lease spreads have been positive every year since 2002. If the "retail apocalypse" is harming Simon, it's not showing up in its fundamental data, which is getting better, the worse the retail disruption gets.

And those are just its regular US malls. The Mills are larger premium malls that are also thriving, with occupancy over 97% and lease spreads that consistently run between 15% to 30%.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Its international properties consistently have near 100% occupancy and over $1,000 in sales per square foot.

Simon's secret weapon is that it's not just immune to the "retail apocalypse" but actually allows it to benefit from it. Simon is what's called "counter-cyclical" meaning that, during periods of industry distress, it's huge advantage in low-cost capital actually allows it to get stronger and more dominant relative to weaker and worse managed peers.

Simon has a $1.7 billion redevelopment pipeline it's planning to complete by 2021 that is expected to generate 8% returns on investment.

(Source: earnings supplement)

Much of that is based on densification projects which add apartments, offices, and hotels to its properties, increasing traffic and driving stronger sales per square foot. And that's just the start of Simon's growth plans. Combined with its shadow backlog, Simon's planned growth spending is over $6.7 billion.

Our identified pipeline is over $5 billion in new development or redevelopment across all our platforms. These significant redevelopments and transformations will continue to fuel our profitability. Importantly, we will fund these accretive projects through our internally generated cash flow." - David Simon (emphasis added)

Simon says it will retain $1.5 billion in post dividend cash flow this year. That's sufficient to fund its entire growth plans, without a cent of new debt if it wanted to. However, Simon is managing its capital structure well and taking advantage of modest amounts of low-cost borrowing to allow it to sustain a very safe balance sheet and buy back stock at the lowest valuations in a decade.

During the quarter, we purchased 1.05 million shares of common stock. We continued, in July, to purchase another 630,000. So we have combined, over the last essentially four months, 1.68 million shares of repurchase. -David Simon

Simon has 309 million shares outstanding, and 1.7 million shares is about 0.6% of its stock. That doesn't sound like much, but let's keep two things in mind.

(Source: YCharts)

During those four months when Simon repurchased 0.6% of its stock, shares traded at an average of about $173. Simon's FFO yield on those repurchases was about 7.1%, nearly as profitable as its development backlog.

Today, Simon is trading at under $148, an 8.3% cash yield, meaning that management is likely buying back shares even more aggressively, and at levels more accretive to FFO/share growth than its actual property investments.

If Simon merely sustains its recent buyback rate, that would represent about 1.8% of shares repurchased annually. The lower the share price falls, the faster it can repurchase ever more accretive stock, potentially driving 2% to 2.5% annual FFO/share growth from one of the few repurchase authorizations in the sector.

We expect to generate approximately $1.5 billion in cash flow after dividend distributions, which we will use to fund the investment in our development and redevelopment opportunities." -David Simon Q1 2019 CC

$6.8 billion in liquidity (2nd highest of any REIT in America behind Brookfield Property) and $1.5 billion in annual retained cash flow means Simon is the big daddy Warbucks of the REIT sector.

Simon is swimming in cash and low-cost liquidity which means that the worse the "retail apocalypse" gets, and the lower the share price goes, the faster FFO/share grows, courtesy of improved lease spreads and ever more profitable buybacks.

Of course, a lot of cheap capital and big growth plans are worthless if handled by incompetent and untrustworthy management. But Simon's management is hands down the best in the industry, which is why I and Dividend Kings trust it with both our money and member recommendations.

David Simon is a living legend in the mall industry and real estate in general. Here are just some of the accolades that Simon Property's management has gotten over the last few years.

Best-performing global CEOs by Harvard Business Review, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018

World's Best 30 CEOs by Barron's, 2013

#1 CEO in the real estate industry by Institutional Investor, 2009-2018

Simon's status as a master capital allocator isn't just about improving some of the best malls in the country, striking joint ventures to partially own some of the most profitable malls in the world, but also about skating to where the puck is going in the world of retail.

Simon is now sponsoring e-sports tournaments, one of the hottest trends in gaming

Simon just launched an e-commerce platform designed to allow tenants to sell online and have customers pick up and return in-store (omnichannel)

Simon has its own venture capital (think "Shark Tank") division called Simon Ventures

Simon Ventures invests in "growth-stage investments in companies that are operating at the intersection of retail and technology to drive forward innovative consumer experiences." - Simon Annual Report

Simon Ventures isn't about investing in the next Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), but about driving deal flow in the heart of global fashion capitals (like New York and Hong Kong) so that management stays abreast of which retailers are thriving and which are set for the graveyard.

When it comes to thriving through and beyond the "retail apocalypse" (which is actually just capitalism in action), Simon has an unbeatable combination that makes it truly best in breed industry standout.

top quality properties

nimble and proven management team

fortress balance sheet and oceans of low-cost capital and retained cash flow

a self-funding business model that lets its grow faster during periods of share price weakness

Simon isn't just the king of mall REITs, it's arguably one of the best REITs in the entire world, in any industry. But there is one other reason that I consider this 5.7% yielding SWAN stock to be a very strong buy today.

Reason 3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Wonderful Price

I value companies based on how much the market has said a company's earnings, dividends, and cash flow are worth, during periods of similar fundamentals and expected long-term growth rates.

For Simon, that means looking at its

5-year dividend yield determined fair value

13-year median dividend yield fair value

25-year average yield fair value

10-year average P/FFO fair value

10-year average P/AFFO fair value

10-year average P/EBITDA fair value

10-year average P/EBIT (pre-tax earnings) fair value

10-year average EV/EBITDA (accounts for debt) fair value

These fair value estimates give me a reasonable range ($171 to $229) in which Simon's intrinsic value likely lies. The average of all of them is my reasonable approximation of the REIT's value this year.

Company Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price In 2019 Approximate Historical Fair Value In 2020 Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Simon Property 5.7% $148.22 $206 $214 28% 12% to 22%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, Factset Research, Reuters', analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Next year, SPG is expected to grow cash flow by about 4% per share, meaning its fair value should increase to about $214. For a Super SWAN quality company, I consider fair value to be not just a reasonable price but a downright good buy.

Rating Discount To Fair Value 2019 Share Price 2020 Share Price Reasonable Buy 0% $206 $214 Good Buy 0% $206 $214 Strong Buy 10% $185 $193 Very Strong Buy 20% $165 $171

At a 28% discount to 2019's fair value and 31% discount to next year's likely fair value, Simon isn't just a good buy, it's a fantastic one. And not just due to that very safe 5.7% yielding dividend that's likely to grow every year over time.

Simon is likely to deliver some of the best total returns of any high-yield Super SWAN.

long-term FactSet consensus growth rate: 4.8%

long-term Reuters' consensus growth rate: 8.6%

realistic long-term growth rate 4% to 9%

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Simon's nearly $7 billion total growth backlog, which gets replenished over time, makes me think that 4% to 9% growth is indeed reasonable for this REIT and fits with the historical rolling growth rates.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For the low end of my total return potential range, I model just 4% long-term FFO/share growth and a price/cash flow of 15, which is below the low-rate era average of 17.8 and is what Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham considered "reasonable" valuations for most companies. That's based on 200 years of market return data and Chuck's 50 years in asset management.

Keep in mind that most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to deliver 5% to 8% CAGR total returns over the next five years. Simon's conservative total return estimate could more than double that.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Simon's realistic best-case scenario sees strong redevelopment and buybacks fuel 9% growth and a return to its historical 17.8 low rate average P/FFO. That means potentially 22% CAGR total returns or nearly tripling your investment over five years.

However, the reason I insist on margins of safety for all but the highest caliber of companies (Super SWANs) is that all investments have their own risk profiles, and you want to make sure you're being compensated for what can go wrong.

Risks To Consider

All stocks have three kinds of risk.

fundamental risk: what can go wrong with the business model to impair cash flow, put dividends at risk and result in permanent capital losses (Buffett's definition)

valuation risk: overpaying for a company to such an extent you suffer disappointing or even negative total returns even if it grows as expected (one of Chuck Carnevale's core definitions of risk)

volatility risk: being forced to sell a quality stock purchased at reasonable to great valuations by emotional/financial necessity

Simon's fundamental risk is low due to management's proven ability to adapt to the changing retail landscape. However, in the medium-term, the "retail apocalypse" is likely to mean lower quality retailers keep going bust and closing stores.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Macy's (NYSE:M) is stabilizing courtesy of closing underperforming locations. J.C. Penney is circling the drain and likely to eventually go bust. Most department stores aren't likely to survive the shift to omnichannel and continued growth in e-commerce.

(Source: earnings supplement)

High-risk department stores like Macy's and J.C. Penny's represent about 0.8% of the REIT's rent. Struggling retailers like Gap (NYSE:GPS) and Ascena (NASDAQ:ASNA) might cause more trouble, though management has proven that its ability to deal with bankrupt retailers like Forever 21.

Rising tariffs on apparel, currently 15%, could push more retailers over the edge into bankruptcy in the coming months. The US/China trade conflict isn't likely to last forever, but as long as it does, Simon could continue to see share price pressure due to a steady stream of scary headlines about retailers closing stores.

But that's not a fundamental threat to Simon's business model. Because as Julian Lin recently pointed out, SPG is making out very well with the Forever 21 bankruptcy.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC): 53% of stores closing

Taubman (NYSE:TCO): 59% of stores closing

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI): 55% of stores closing

Washington Prime (NYSE:WPG): 57% of stores closing

Tanger (NYSE:SKT): 82% of stores closing

Simon: 1% of stores closing (1 out of 99)

Julian and I don't always agree on every REIT, but Mr. Lin is dead-on when he points out that Simon has dealt with this bankruptcy masterfully.

I suspect that SPG did have to issue rent concessions to keep the rest of the stores open, but even if we assume a 30% haircut (which seems unlikely), that’s still only a 0.4% hit to rent revenues. This is a real-time example of SPG showing why they are best of breed." -Julian Lin (emphasis added)

Remember that as long as a retail REIT's properties are high-quality and well located, then eventually replacing weak tenants with thriving ones will not just allow for stable cash flow, but high lease spreads will cause NOI and FFO/share to flourish.

The reason so many mall REITs are in trouble is due to high debt loads, weak credit ratings and payout ratios that are close to 100%, resulting in no money to redevelop properties.

Simon has none of those issues, and its objective fundamentals keep moving in the right direction year after year.

The valuation risk on Simon is low at these bargain-basement prices.

during the great tech bubble value stock bear market, SPG bottomed at a P/FFO of 7.0 and went onto generate 17.7% CAGR total returns over the next 16 years

During the Financial Crisis, SPG bottomed at 5.4 P/FFO and has since delivered 19% CAGR total returns including the current bear market (33% CAGR total returns from February 2009 to peak in mid-2016 which was a bubble)

However, we can't forget that, in the short to medium term, the market can be as irrational as it likes about any company, even Super SWANs like Simon. Super SWAN status merely means the company has a perfect score on dividend safety, business model and management quality/corporate culture.

It does NOT mean "can't fall a lot".

Simon Property Total Returns Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPG

Simon, despite underperforming the market during the tech bubble of the mid-1990s, has delivered outstanding returns over time, and USUALLY with lower volatility (beta of 0.4). Its average rolling returns over all time periods have crushed the broader market.

Simon Property Peak Declines Since 1994

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = SPG

Like any stock, Simon has seen its fair share of corrections and bear markets. How low might it realistically decline in the 40% probability event of a 2020 or 2021 recession and a typical 30% bear market?

I consider SPG's current valuation very low, but in such a scenario, the market might take it down to a price/FFO of 8 to 10. However, I actually consider SPG at these valuations to be a defensive stock in that it's likely to outperform the broader market during corrections and bear markets.

Simon, Dividend Aristocrats, And Bonds During Late 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

During the worst correction in a decade, Simon fell about half as much as the broader market. It even outperformed the legendary dividend aristocrats, which are renown for falling less than the S&P 500 during market declines.

BUT never forget that defensive merely means stable relatively stable cash flow and historically lower volatility. It does NOT mean "goes up during declines." MINT, SCHZ, and SPTL, the three bond ETFs Dividend Kings owns in our $1 Million Retirement Portfolio, went up 1.8% during that correction, due to -0.25 correlation to stocks over the past 10 years.

Low beta only means a smaller correlation to stocks. You need negatively correlated assets like bonds/cash equivalents to hedge against downturns and give you stable/appreciating assets to sell to meet expenses if you're a retiree living on some form of the 4% rule.

No dividend stock is a bond alternative because almost all stocks fall during corrections/bear markets. It's just a question of how much. This is why risk management, both via proper asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash you won) and equity portfolio risk management, is crucial.

Simon is likely to generate safe and growing income for the foreseeable future. From today's valuation, it's also very likely to beat the S&P 500 over time, via double-digit total returns. But you still need to own it as part of a well-constructed portfolio that can let you sleep well at night (SWAN) no matter what happens with the economy or market over the next few years.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy This 5.7% Yielding Super SWAN

I have no idea how long Simon will remain one of Wall Street's favorite whipping boys. What I can tell you is that Simon's current valuation is 100% not justified by its strong fundamentals.

FFO/share and dividends keep rising every year

its fundamental stats (occupancy, sales per square foot, lease spreads) are all strong, stable or improving

the balance sheet is a fortress

the REIT is 100% capable of funding growth plans regardless of what the share prices do (unlike most REITs)

the "retail apocalypse" is helping Simon, as seen by its strong lease spreads and nine consecutive years of positive FFO/share growth (including 1% in 2019 despite so many bankruptcies)

When share prices become so vastly disconnected from objective fundamentals, that's when you can earn not just generous, safe and growing income, but lock in fantastic 12% to 22% CAGR long-term returns as well.

Not from some risky, high-flying company but from a very low risk, Super SWAN like Simon Property Group, courtesy of the lowest valuations in a decade.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our valuation/total return potential lists. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

over 24 exclusive articles per month

Our Weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support

an exclusive database of 650 preferred stocks

exclusive updates to David Fish's (now run by Justin Law) Dividend Champion list

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.