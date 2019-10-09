ICSH: Our Top Pick Among 'Cash Alternative' ETFs

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSE:ICSH) is an interesting option for investors seeking a combination of monthly income and capital preservation. As the name implies, ICSH holds a variety of fixed income instruments maturing within 1-year resulting in a low effective duration that implies limited volatility and contained interest rate risk. This is a very conservative ETF which we view as a better alternative to traditional money market funds or simply holding a cash balance. Investors here are able to achieve a higher yield relative to treasuries by accepting some corporate credit risk through a diversified portfolio. This article provides a background on the fund and our view on why it deserves an allocation in your portfolio.

ICSH Construction

Often times amid market volatility or the expectation for a deteriorating economic environment, the phrase "move to cash" as a defensive strategy comes to mind. Indeed, a "zero" percent return can look a lot better than large losses from holding risky stocks or even long-term bonds in a rising rate environment. The idea in ICSH is that through an actively managed strategy, investing in a well-diversified portfolio of short-term corporate notes and commercial paper, the fund is able to generate higher income than alternative money market accounts or treasuries notes. ICSH's current distribution yield at 2.65% is well above the current 1-year treasury rate at 1.64% for investors willing to accept a marginally higher level of risk. A standard deviation over the past three years of only 0.28% highlights the limited level of volatility.

While corporate credit exposure does technically represent a risk of default, we argue that beyond an apocalyptic scenario, investors should be confident that any principal capital invested in ICSH is "safe". The returns here over a holding period will reflect changes in market rates as the fund constantly reinvests capital as existing positions mature at prevailing market rates. These corporate securities should typically have a yield advantage over treasuries. We note that among 411 current holdings, the fund is 80% invested in 'A' or better securities.

Institutions like Wells Fargo & Co (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Citibank (C), and Verizon Communications (VZ) are among the top holdings each representing less than 1.5% of the total fund exposure. These are major corporations issuing short-term instruments which even in the very unlikely scenario of a default (or temporary technical default), the fund would be supported given the diversification among issuers.

ICSH Performance

ICSH has returned 3.24% over the past year on a total return basis with a majority of this performance based on the dividend which naturally follows the underlying interest income from the portfolio holdings. It's impressive that ICSH has outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) highlighting its focus on the preservation of capital.

ICSH Distribution

The current dividend yield is 2.67% on a trailing twelve months basis although it is expected the yield moves lower as market rates have declined in recent months. As the Fed hikes or lowers the funds rate, short-term market yields will tend to track the trends in the overnight rate. The current 3-month treasury rate is 1.75%, while the 1-year rate is currently at a lower 1.64%. This inversion today reflects the expectation that short-term rates will trend lower over the next year.

In the current environment with an expectation of further rate cuts by the FED, the dividend yield for ICSH on a forward basis will tend to move lower as the fund constantly needs to reinvest capital as the holdings mature. The available securities to invest in now feature lower yields to maturity compared to the oldest positions currently in the portfolio.

It's impossible to know exactly what the forward yield for ICSH will be, however, based on the strategy and portfolio composition we can expect there to always be a spread to the treasury rate. From the dividend distribution table below, the dividend has already begun to trend lower with the most recent monthly payment of $0.102278 per share for October down from $0.123443 in June. The forward yield based on the most recent monthly distribution annualized is 2.43%. The important point is to recognize that the change in yield is based on the variable level of interest income from the underlying holdings and not the share price of ICSH. Considering the exchange trade fund structure, the share price will tend to remain equal NAV as any material discount or premium arbitraged away by market participants.

Takeaway

ICSH is our top pick among 'cash alternative' ETFs. Other options to consider with similar risk profiles include the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY), PIMCO Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS), and First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM). We note that ICSH has an expense ratio at just 0.08% which is the lowest in the segment. MINT for example, has an expense ratio at 0.42% which appears unnecessarily high in our opinion.

While this bond ETF segment is often overlooked by investors, we think it can serve a valuable role within a diversified portfolio. Beyond a flight to safety quality and defensive position in a portfolio. Consider an allocation into ICSH for the purpose adding income or reducing overall risk to current bond ETF exposure. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risk and disclosures.

