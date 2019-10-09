Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Market Participants Were Interested In The Safer Assets

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

The increased volatility of the riskier assets led to increased interest from the market participants for safer assets. Over the past week, the municipal bonds increased their prices.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The increased volatility in the stock market and the riskier assets led to increased interest for safer assets such as municipal bonds. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.27 and finished Friday's session at $114.37 per share. The sector made a third consecutive positive week and continued its positive performance. The main focus will be on the trade deal meeting between the U.S. and China, which is going to take place next week.

It is important to mention that the ex-dividend date of the main index was on Tuesday, and it distributed a monthly dividend of $0.2259 per share.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

2. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Тhe past week did not surprise us with some significant changes in the prices of the municipal bond closed-end funds. Also, it is interesting to notice that all of the funds from the sector managed to increase their net asset values. Regarding the changes in the prices, we saw a solid performance from MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE), PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) and BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (MYJ). These three funds reported more than 3.00% increase in their prices.

The Z-score is one of the key metrics which I use to make an analysis of the sector or a specific fund. It is a statistical approach that helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. If we take into consideration the strong performance of the municipal bond closed-end funds, we can say that the lack of the statistical edge in the sector is expected.

I continue to follow PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) and PYN. These funds have relatively low Z-score and are traded close to their net asset values. Their solid past performance and quality management team are one of the main reasons why they deserve to be part of our portfolio. Of course, if we manage to buy them on a discount, it will give us even more chances for capital gains. The five-year annualized return on the net asset value of PNI of 7.19% is impressive, and it is among the top results.

2. Highest Z-Score

The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium. As you see, the first criterion is met, but it is difficult to find funds trading at high premiums. Therefore, if you hold a long position in these funds which have Z-scores higher than 2.00 points, I can recommend you to re-allocate your money to a similar investment which has a lower statistical parameter.

We have already seen the significant increase in the price of CXE, and we find it trading at a slight premium and 2.10 points Z-score. From a statistical point of view, we are not in a good position if we buy this fund around this price level.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.99 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was again 0.99 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) is one of the leaders of the ranking, and it has a discount of 12.38%. If you want to extend your investments in Minnesota, then VMM may catch your attention. The current yield of the fund is 3.42%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of VMM is more than impressive, as 52.01% of its investments are rated with "AAA" and "AA".

4. Highest Premium

Over the past week, PIMCO announced the dividends of their municipal bond closed-end funds, and the most expected event was the potential dividend cut of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ). Once again, the monthly distribution of this fund was not changed, and it keeps its very high premium.

My simple recommendation here is to stay away from long positions in closed-end funds which are traded at a high premium or relatively high Z-score. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) is a good example of what I am talking about. No doubt, PCQ is another fund that should be avoided.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.84%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -4.94%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are differently treated. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.17%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The average yield on price is 4.09%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.90%. Of course, each of us wants to achieve a higher return, but you need to pay attention to the fundamental analysis and to avoid these ones which are threatened by dividend cuts.

No doubt, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund that deserves attention. It offers one of the highest yields in the sector and is very positive to notice that its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Also, the past performance of the fund is impressive. Over the past decade, the management team of NMZ managed to achieve one of the highest returns on net asset value in the sector.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.1%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on October 06, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

