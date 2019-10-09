Rates Grinding Down Sentiment For ING

ING's fair value still looks to be in the mid-teens, even with no net core earnings growth from 2018-2023, but sentiment remains very weak as central banks start easing.

When I last wrote about ING Groep (ING), I wrote that “ING shares remain undervalued and could stay that way for while…”, and so it has been. The shares are down another 20% or so since then, with renewed worries about spread compression as ING is looking at negative rates in its swap portfolio, minimal deposit pricing leverage, and softening underlying macroeconomic trends.

I continue to believe ING is a high-quality, well-run bank, and I believe ING’s strategies to gain share in higher-growth markets can help support above-average loan growth. I likewise am still bullish on the bank’s ability to leverage years of investment in IT into lower operating cost run-rates in the near future. I still believe that a mid-teens fair value for ING is appropriate (ranging from around $13.50 to $16.50 depending upon methodology), but it is increasingly probable that ING may see little-to-no core earnings growth over the next five years, and it’s going to take something more than just low valuation to get investors to reconsider this name.

Derating On Rates

The biggest negative for ING today is the rate environment in Europe. Weakening macroeconomic data is leading central banks to shift from a stable rate policy to another cycle of easing, and that’s hitting ING’s near-term earnings potential.

Specific to ING, this bank makes pretty extensive use of swaps, with a majority of its EUR-denominated deposits getting replicated in swaps. Unfortunately, ING has seen rates for 5yr EUR swaps decline from basically 0 at the end of the first quarter to negative 23bp at the end of the second quarter to almost negative 40bp as of this morning. Moreover, while the ECB’s announcement of a two-tiered reserve system should help mitigate some of the impact of lower rates (making up to EUR 388B of reserves eligible for a 0% deposit rate), ING has already fully-utilized its capacity there and only a handful of banks (BBVA (BBVA) among them) are likely to see much benefit.

And it gets worse.

Deposit costs are already quite low, and I would say there’s very little opportunity for ING to meaningfully reduce deposit costs – there may be opportunities in select markets like Australia, but not enough to make a difference at the consolidated level. Likewise with loan repricing. Management has reiterated that they’re going to review their loan book for opportunities (including potential fee-generating opportunities), I don’t think there’s much ING can do outside of its Dutch mortgage business, and maybe not even much there.

Help Me Loan Growth, You’re My Only Hope

So, ING is between a rock and a hard place when it comes to rates/spreads for the near future. What else can the company do to try to offset that pressure? One area that won’t help much is fee income. Relative to other Euro banks, ING’s roughly 75% skew towards net interest income (meaning that spread income generates about three-quarters of revenue) is quite high – BBVA, ABN Amro (OTCPK:ABNRY), and Santander (SAN) are also above 70%, but not many banks are above ING and most are in the 50% to 70% zone (SocGen (OTCPK:SCGLY) is on the lower end due to its large capital markets and asset management operations). While management has talked about wanting to boost its fee-generating businesses, and has forged some business ties to support that, it’s not going to make a big difference in the near term, and I don’t think the market would be overly enthusiastic about a large M&A move into fee-generating businesses (even if it would be a sound long-term decision…).

Cost leverage is more debatable. Operating costs have been trending higher and ING has been missing sell-side targets for opex spending more recently. Management has made well-publicized investments into IT to support aggressive digital banking growth plans, but those initiatives have yet to start delivering positive operating leverage – that could still happen in 2020/21 (I’m bullish here), but it’s a harder story to sell to the Street now. That leaves loan growth as a source of positive offsetting leverage to spread pressure. Loan growth was healthy in the second quarter (up 4% yoy), with good growth in Belgium (up more than 4%) and the company’s smaller growth markets (up 5%). Given ING’s efforts to gain share in multiple markets (including Germany), I’m bullish on ING’s prospects for generating above-peer loan growth, but I’m worried that weakening macroeconoimc trends in Europe generally, and Germany specifically, could make it hard to achieve the 3% to 4% loan growth I think ING needs to help offset that spread pressure.

The Outlook

I’ve cut back my expectations for ING yet again, but due mostly to items largely out of management’s control (i.e.. macroeconomic conditions and interest rates). I’ve also increased my opex assumptions for 2019 and 2020 more out of caution; I still expect those investments in digital banking to drive improved operating leverage, but I have to acknowledge it may take longer.

At this point, my modelling assumptions now result in basically no net growth in adjusted cash earnings between 2018 and 2023, with low single-digit growth on a longer-term basis. My longer-term growth rate hasn’t changed much, so I’m expecting more intense spread pressure in the near term offset by better results down the line. The changes to my ROTE assumptions are much less dramatic, which supports the high end of my valuation range.

The Bottom Line

My cash earnings-based fair value estimate has fallen from around $18-$19 in 2017/2018 to less than $14 today, largely due to weaker rates. Credit quality is holding up, though, and ING is doing a good job of delivering on loan growth. I continue to believe that ING is undervalued on a long-term basis, but investors attracted by the valuation (and/or yield) are going to have to be patient, as these shares may well be stuck until and unless there’s evidence of meaningful operating cost leverage and/or improved spread momentum.

