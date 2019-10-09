Novartis Delivers In Breast Cancer Study, Could Lead To A Major Battle With Competitors

There are several competing CDK4/6 inhibitors, but Novartis believes that the drug being more focused on targeting CDK4 sets it apart from the others.

Novartis (NVS) announced that it had achieved positive results from its phase 3 study using its drug Kisqali with endocrine therapy to treat women with postmenopausal advanced breast cancer. There is a significant need for new treatments for these patients because over the years, the 5-year survival rate has not budged much despite some advancements.

On top of that, this is the second positive phase 3 study for Kisqali for women with advanced breast cancer. The first study is known as MONALEESA-7 and it recruited premenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. That set of results reinforces the latest data and means that patients may eventually have another treatment option on the table. There is significant competition from Pfizer (PFE) which has its own CDK4/6 inhibitor drug Ibrance approved for this patient population. With the latest positive data, I believe Novartis may be well equipped to take it and possibly Eli Lilly (LLY) head on.

Second Phase 3 Study Reaffirms Kisqali As A Game Changer

The positive results came from a phase 3 study known as MONALEESA-3. This is the second late-stage study that was evaluating Kisqali for this patient population. Kisqali is a CDK4/6 inhibitor drug that has been developed to treat patients that particularly expresses this type of enzyme. The main goal of the study was to see if Kisqali plus fulvestrant could achieve a better outcome over fulvestrant alone. Patients recruited into the study were postmenopausal women. They also were hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor-2 negative (HR+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients.

One quick item to note is that fulvestrant is endocrine therapy that is typically given to these patients as a neoadjuvant (before surgery or other therapy). It was shown that Kisqali in combination with fulvestrant met the secondary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Specifically, the Kisqali combination achieved a statistically significant improvement in survival with a 28% reduction in the risk of death.

Why is this an impressive number? That's because none of these patients had any exposure to prior endocrine therapy like fulvestrant before entering this study. On top of that, the study was analyzed an interim time point because the improved survival at a pre-specified time point had been reached. Lastly, median overall survival (mOS) has not yet been reached. At the 42-month period, Kisqali plus fulvestrant had an estimated survival rate of 58%, compared to fulvestrant alone with only 46%.

A prior study, known as MONALEESA-7, used Kisqali to treat premenopausal women with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer. In this study, yet again, Kisqali plus fulvestrant significantly improved overall survival for these women. There is something of importance to derive from both studies. That is the notion Kisqali is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate positive OS in two pivotal phase 3 studies, in which there was approximately a 30% reduction in the risk of death was observed.

Competitors

The first such competitor to note also recently gave an update at the very same ESMO 2019 medical conference like Novartis. This was Eli Lilly with its drug Verenzio. It ran its late-stage study known as Monarch 2. Verenzio is also a CDK4/6 inhibitor just like Kisqali. For its study, it had incorporated hormone receptor positive, HER2-negative premenopausal and postmenopausal women with advanced breast cancer.

In its study, it showed that patients had a median survival time of 46.7 months when treated with Verenzio plus fulvestrant. This compares to those that only achieved a median survival time of 37.3 months when given fulvestrant alone. This ends up being a reduction in the risk of death by 25% for those taking Verenzio combo.

The other competitor to note is Pfizer with Ibrance. Pfizer has the biggest advantage of all, which is that it is already approved and being sold on the market. In essence, it already has first mover advantage.

Novartis hopes to differentiate itself between the other CDK4/6 inhibitors because of the unique profile it has with Kisqali. What do I mean by that? Novartis states that Kisqali is the only CKD4/6 inhibitor that more selectively targets and inhibits CDK4 specifically. This may possibly provide an advantage over the other drugs.

Eli Lilly is making its claim that Verenzio is different from the other drugs because of what it noticed in its study. In that, the study recruited patients who were heavily resistant to fulvestrant treatment alone. Those who relapsed quickly, then treated immediately with Verenzio plus fulvestrant, had seen a robust overall survival improvement.

Conclusion

Novartis achieving positive results in women with postmenopausal advanced breast cancer is very good news. The women will now have additional treatment options. The risk is that Pfizer's Ibrance and Eli Lilly's Verenzio drugs are also CDK4/6 inhibitors. The good thing that Novartis can hang its hat on, in terms of differentiation, is that its drug more selectively inhibits CDK4 compared to the others. A positive finding for Kisqali is that in both studies, MONALEESA-3 and MONALEESA-7, it is the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to show a consistent improvement in overall survival. Both studies demonstrated an approximately 30% reduction in the risk of death for this patient population.

The way I view this is that Kisqali appears to be up for the challenge against a few competitors. Especially against Ibrance where it has a huge hill to climb to reach it in terms of sales. For instance, sales of Kisqali in 2018 were $235 million. On the other hand, Ibrance reached $4.1 billion in sales during the same year. To be fair though, Ibrance was first approved back in 2015, a few years before Kisqali was approved by the FDA. Still, the more indications Kisqali can obtain under its belt, the more of a chance it has to potentially competing against the other CDK4/6 inhibitors like Ibrance.

