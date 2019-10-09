Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/8/19

Includes: AGO, CNNE, FPRX, RUN
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/8/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), and;
  • Cannae (CNNE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Mosaic Acquisition (MOSC);
  • Zynex (OTC:ZYXI);
  • Zynga (ZNGA);
  • SailPoint Technologies (SAIL);
  • Retail Value (RVI);
  • Lennar Corp. (LEN);
  • Electronic Arts (EA);
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and;
  • AppFolio (APPF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • CorVel (CRVL), and;
  • Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), and;
  • Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$10,862,192

2

Redmile Group

BO

Aprea Therapeutics

APRE

JB*

$6,000,000

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$3,111,427

4

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$2,250,962

5

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,035,692

6

Tessler Allan R

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$301,930

7

Massey Richard N

DIR

Cannae

CNNE

B

$275,322

8

Maura David M

CEO,DIR,BO

Mosaic Acquisition

MOSC

B

$255,564

9

Cohen Marc A

DIR

Frequency Therapeutics

FREQ

B

$249,998

10

Nooyi Indra K

DIR

Amazon.com

AMZN

AB

$172,606

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Seiffer Jonathan A

DIR

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ

S

$1,779,000

2

Sandgaard Thomas

CEO,CB,BO

Zynex

ZYXI

AS

$1,293,520

3

McMartin James Cameron

COO

SailPoint Technologies

SAIL

AS

$1,111,236

4

Collins David M

CT

Lennar Corp.

LEN

JS*

$892,500

5

Ryan Jeffrey Miles

HR

Zynga

ZNGA

AS

$889,902

6

McCall Jeffrey Joseph

VP

Lennar Corp.

LEN

JS*

$647,819

7

Jorgensen Blake J

COO,CFO

Electronic Arts

EA

AS

$482,813

8

Kane Ida Kathleen

CFO

AppFolio

APPF

AS

$482,069

9

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$480,958

10

Clemons V Gordon

CB,DIR

CorVel

CRVL

AS

$465,223

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.