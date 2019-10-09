Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/8/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/8/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point, after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Sunrun (RUN);

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), and;

Cannae (CNNE).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Mosaic Acquisition (MOSC);

Zynex (OTC:ZYXI);

Zynga (ZNGA);

SailPoint Technologies (SAIL);

Retail Value (RVI);

Lennar Corp. (LEN);

Electronic Arts (EA);

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), and;

AppFolio (APPF).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

CorVel (CRVL), and;

Amazon.com (AMZN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ), and;

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $10,862,192 2 Redmile Group BO Aprea Therapeutics APRE JB* $6,000,000 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $3,111,427 4 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $2,250,962 5 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,035,692 6 Tessler Allan R BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $301,930 7 Massey Richard N DIR Cannae CNNE B $275,322 8 Maura David M CEO,DIR,BO Mosaic Acquisition MOSC B $255,564 9 Cohen Marc A DIR Frequency Therapeutics FREQ B $249,998 10 Nooyi Indra K DIR Amazon.com AMZN AB $172,606

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Seiffer Jonathan A DIR BJ's Wholesale Club BJ S $1,779,000 2 Sandgaard Thomas CEO,CB,BO Zynex ZYXI AS $1,293,520 3 McMartin James Cameron COO SailPoint Technologies SAIL AS $1,111,236 4 Collins David M CT Lennar Corp. LEN JS* $892,500 5 Ryan Jeffrey Miles HR Zynga ZNGA AS $889,902 6 McCall Jeffrey Joseph VP Lennar Corp. LEN JS* $647,819 7 Jorgensen Blake J COO,CFO Electronic Arts EA AS $482,813 8 Kane Ida Kathleen CFO AppFolio APPF AS $482,069 9 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $480,958 10 Clemons V Gordon CB,DIR CorVel CRVL AS $465,223

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

