My Outlook For VFH In 2020 Is Stuck In Neutral

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) as an investment option. My recent outlook for the Financials sector was modest, as I had expected market returns and not much more. As we enter Q4, a look back at this prediction was warranted, and VFH's returns seem to validate my thesis. While the Financials sector has underlying strength in terms of earnings, as well as a below-market valuation, investors have been timid. This is because recession fears and declining interest rates are expected to weigh on bank profits going forward. With this in mind, I have a similar, neutral, outlook on VFH as we wrap up the year. While a strong consumer has helped support the market and large banks have reported generally good earnings, headwinds remain for the sector that should even outperform. Specifically, trade and growth concerns will continue to weigh on cyclical sectors, including Financials, for the short term. Furthermore, populist candidate Elizabeth Warren is rising in primary polls on the Democratic side. Her "tough on banks" message has resonated with many voters, and a successful Warren candidacy will certainly make bank executives nervous. While a Warren presidency is by no means a certainty, it could spell higher taxes or increased regulations, on America's largest financial institutions. That muddles the outlook for VFH at this time.

Background

First, a little about VFH. The fund is managed by Vanguard and "seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the financials sector". The fund currently trades at $68.14/share and yields 2.33%. I reviewed VFH back in April, and I slapped a neutral rating on the fund. While I saw some positive attributes in the Financials sector, I felt it was unlikely to outperform the broader market. In hindsight, this outlook was accurate, as both VFH and the S&P have seen slight declines since publication:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Considering the market volatility we have had of late, I wanted to reassess VFH, to see if my outlook for Financials should change as we approach the end of the year. After review, I continue to have a lukewarm feeling towards the Financials sector and consider it unlikely that VFH will outperform in 2020. In sum, I am keeping my "neutral" rating and will explain why in detail below.

Mixed Employment Picture Is A Mix For Cyclicals

I will start by noting that I am getting generally more cautious on the market as a whole, including the Financials sector. Seeing stocks sitting within a few percentage points of all-time highs, coupled with the reality we are currently in an extremely long bull market cycle, makes my outlook fairly muted. I do not foresee cyclical stocks registering double-digit annual gains like we have seen in recent years and expect 2020 to see modest returns. I see defensive sectors, such as Utilities and Consumer Staples, holding up well during trade-induced volatility, but cyclical sectors, including Financials, will continue to be impacted by the two major headwinds facing the market - slowing economic growth and trade disputes.

With that in mind, I will touch on a key reason for this neutral outlook, which is the U.S. employment picture. For years, this has been a metric I pointed to as proof of a strong U.S. economy, and that notion generally rings true today. September employment figures showed the official U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, which is the lowest figure in 50 years. Further, job gains continued a multi-year streak, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

While the big picture, positive hiring and low unemployment, is generally good, there are some areas for concern. As you can see from the graph, actual jobs added have been consistently falling under the consensus estimate for most of 2019. While job growth is positive, it speaks to a disconnect between what is actually happening in the job market compared to what is being forecasted.

Furthermore, the actual jobs added is also on a general decline. Compared to 2017 & 2018, the U.S. had added fewer jobs this year. Part of the reason for this is because the job market had been strong and unemployment was dropping, so sustaining that indefinitely was unlikely. But we must remember the market is forward-looking. If current job figures are "as good as it gets", then we may have reached a tipping point where further gains are going to be hard to come by. Without an improving labor market, wage gains will be limited, and consumer borrowing may be capped. This has broad implications for the U.S. economy, and especially for Financials, which rely on consumer borrowing through mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans to drive profits. Therefore, while I see the current situation as solid, I also believe it will be difficult to duplicate going forward.

Valuation Continues To Look Relatively Cheap

My second point is more positive and relates to VFH's valuation. As a whole, the Financials sector has been unloved compared to the broader market. While the sector is seeing gains, outperformance is rare. The upside to this is it has kept VFH's valuation in check, markedly below the S&P 500. In fact, from a valuation perspective, VFH is quite compelling, as the table below illustrates:

Current P/E Ratio Current Yield VFH 12.4 2.33% S&P 500 21.7 1.96%

Source: Vanguard; Multpl.com

My takeaway here is that VFH is a value play when compared to the broader market. If an investor was anticipating a correction but wanted to remain long in equities, VFH could fit the bill because relative downside could be limited due to the valuation disparity. Furthermore, VFH offers more in the yield department, which is especially relevant in a low interest rate environment.

However, the counter-point is, the value play has been well-known for some time and it has not done much to generate investor interest. While that could change, I don't see a massive influx in funds into a cyclical Financials sector during a market correction, even if the valuation is appealing. Using the past few years as a guide, investors will likely continue to pay up for defensive exposure, rather than paying a cheaper price for relative value. Additionally, while VFH does yield more than the S&P 500, the actual income offered is not that attractive. Large banks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), offer yields in excess of 3%. Higher yields are also offered by smaller regional banks, such as BB&T (BBT) and SunTrust Banks (STI), which yield in the 3.5% range. My point is if investors want both value and above-average income, they may be better off selecting a basket of reasonably priced, higher-yielding stocks than going with VFH.

Warren's Star Is Rising, That Is Bad News For Banks

Shifting gears, I want to discuss a headwind I see facing the Financials sector. Specifically, I am referring to the political climate, which is starting to look less favorable for big banks in particular. While the major U.S. banks were primary beneficiaries of the 2017 tax reform, the outlook for further favorable treatment out of Washington is not guaranteed. One of the reasons for this is the improving poll numbers of Senator Elizabeth Warren, a long-time critic of the banking sector, and large corporations in general. Once a long-shot for the presidency, she has been gaining popularity at the expense of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. In fact, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, the probability of Warren winning the DNC nomination for president has risen to above 50%, as shown below (as of 10/7):

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, Biden was the clear front-runner early on, with Sanders also leading Warren at the beginning of the year. As both have fallen markedly, Warren's win probability has soared.

So, why is this bad for banks? In fairness, we don't know exactly what a Warren presidency will mean for the banking sector and, if Republicans continue to hold a majority in the Senate, her impact may not be too substantial. However, she certainly has articulated an aggressive stance towards the Financials sector, and this presents a headwind that is now becoming a concern.

In a review of Warren's campaign website, she has a section titled "End Wall Street's Stranglehold On Our Economy", which sends a pretty clear message. Diving into the specifics of her proposals, we see she has some pretty big ideas on how to address her concerns of the industry:

Enact a "21st" Century Glass-Steagall Act - rebuilding the wall between commercial and investment banks

Reverse the recent weakening of rules on capital, liquidity, leverage, and resolution planning for big banks

Closing the carried interest loophole

Source: ElizabethWarren.com

My point here is not to debate the merits of these proposals on society, for they have both pros and cons. But the impact on the Financials sector is not positive, as it will raise regulation costs and limit opportunities for profit. Therefore, my takeaway is that it seems pretty clear that a Warren presidency will not be as favorable to the Financials sector as a Trump presidency (all other things being equal). While Warren is still far from being the nominee, her rise in the polls, coupled with her consistent message on banking institutions, tells me her growing popularity represents a looming headwind for VFH.

Net Income Figures Are Strong, But Will There Be Growth?

My final point relates to actual earnings within the Financials sector. While my outlook has been mixed, the underlying performance of the sector has been quite strong. To illustrate, consider how net income figures have risen for the sector, on the backdrop of a strong economy and favorable tax reform:

Source: FDIC

As you can see, net income is at a decades-high, which paints a favorable picture for banks. This helps explain the relatively low P/E ratio I highlighted earlier. Despite rising share prices, VFH's P/E is markedly below the market because the companies in its portfolio are earning more money.

While the underlying story is strong, I have to express my caution. While the quarterly figures are high, we can see that growth has been limited in 2019. While 2018 saw income figures soar, this was largely due to falling tax rates, which disproportionately impacted the Financials sector because a majority of their revenues and profits are earned (and therefore taxed) domestically. Therefore, while the sector is still earning record levels of net income, the annual growth is difficult to maintain.

This supports my "neutral" rating. Ultimately, the banking sector seems healthy. The sector is being supported by a growing economy and a strong U.S. consumer and is earning substantial amounts of income. However, the outlook is mixed because improvement on these figures will be difficult. Continued growth in the U.S. will be under pressure as tax effects wear off and the impact of trade disputes linger. While the current income levels tell me to remain invested in the sector, my outlook on where we are headed cautions me against going overweight.

Bottom line

VFH has seen a double digit gain in 2019, but my neutral rating has been vindicated as this return lags the broader market. Looking ahead to 2020, my outlook is similar to this year. While underlying performance has been strong, I believe further gains to income metrics will be difficult to come by. Interest rates are declining, which will pressure margins, and floundering economic growth will limit gains in cyclical sectors. Furthermore, populist sentiment is rising on the Democratic side, which has seen candidate Warren surge in polling. Her aggressive stance on large banks is well known, and a successful Warren candidacy is a headwind for the sector. Therefore, while I believe VFH could perform modestly well over the next 6-12 months, I continue to believe outperformance is unlikely. Therefore, I am reiterating my "neutral" outlook for the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.