ServiceNow Continues To Build Partnerships For Sustainable Growth

ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) geographically-diversified cloud-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) business model makes it a compelling “sustainable” growth play in the technology sector.

ServiceNow became a public company in 2012, debuting with a $210 million IPO. Shortly after going public, the company relocated from San Diego to Silicon Valley. The ServiceNow platform offers enterprise customers an integrated cloud-based solution that simplifies enterprise workflows by automating, predicting, digitizing and optimizing business processes and tasks such as IT, customer service, security operation, and human resources. The company’s mantra is “We make the world of work work better for people.”

I wrote about ServiceNow, Inc. a little over a year ago - An Explosive Large-Cap Growth Story - and thought it was a good time to revisit the company and underlying stock. Since my previous article back in September of 2018, the shares are up almost 30% (up over 50% at the 52-week high of $303.17). In September of 2018, NOW was 117 out of 5059 on my Best Stocks Now! rankings list. Any company consistently ranking in my top 250 garners attention. Fast forward 13 months and ServiceNow still sits in the top 100 of my rankings (97 out of 5,333). Whenever I see a name year after year in my top 250, my first thought is… why?

As my previous readers know, m rankings blend Fundamental and technical analysis. I assign a weighting to factors across both disciplines and those stocks scoring the highest make up the upper echelon of my rankings. Historically as an industry, financial analysts have looked a fundamental and technical characteristics of stocks in a vacuum. In my 22 years-plus of experience, I have found that incorporating both into my models allows me to better avoid “value traps” and “high fliers” with great charts, but no visible earnings to back them up.

ServiceNow is a bit of a “unicorn” in my rankings. NOW currently has an “A-“ Valuation Grade, doing so with no true GAAP EPS earnings and an astronomical P/E approaching 21,000. What gives? The answer lies in the NOW business model and strong top line revenue growth that can visibly flow through to the bottom line (in the form of EPS) in the foreseeable future.

NOW has continually grown top line revenue at 36% over the last three years (expecting to break through the $4B mark in 2020) and this trend has a high probability of continuing. ServiceNow’s SaaS business model generates 84% of their revenues from “subscription” customers, 766 of which were doing more than $1MM annually with NOW during the last quarter. These subscriptions have shown an unheard-of 98% renewal rate and generally are inked via three-year contracts. The structure of these commitments and strong renewal rates accompanying them allow our analysis to give a high “confidence” factor for the continuance of NOW’s historically high revenue growth.

Revenue growth from “subscriptions” also are continuing to accelerate. In Q2 of 2019, ServiceNow announced a 34% growth in subscription revenue. The ability for NOW to add additional subscription revenue increases our visibility for future revenue/Non-GAAP EPS estimates ($4.44B/$4.30 respectively in 2020).

ServiceNow is proving to be very successful at “cross selling” their product suite across new and existing customers. During the last earnings call, NOW stated that “17 of our top 20 deals involved three or more products and we landed several large deals in the financial services, technology and automotive industries that involved multiple IT products.”

In addition to “organic” growth generated through cross selling their product suite, ServiceNow has forged a potentially lucrative strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) in an effort to increase penetration in the government and highly regulated industry sectors. The partnership with Azure allows NOW to benefit from Microsoft’s data centers approved for highly regulated and secure enterprises. According to ServiceNow’s management team, the partnership will allow them to “more fully leverage and integrate our platform and products with Microsoft's leading enterprise technology and capabilities.”

Additional verticals being created by the partnership already are proving to be beneficial, with the announcement of NOW working with Microsoft in Australia. Currently, ServiceNow is generating 30% of their revenue overseas. NOW’s ability to partner with Microsoft in other deals abroad will help bring additional revenue while diversifying the geographic footprint of their revenue streams.

As mentioned earlier in the article, “Momentum” also plays heavily into my rankings. Since 2013, ServiceNow has outperformed the S&P 500 in six of seven years. Annually averaging 41% more than the S&P 500 over the last three years (52.3% to 11.1%) and 27% over the last five years (35.7% to 8.5%). A big feat for a company only seven years from an IPO (especially given the IPO backdrop we find ourselves with today). NOW continues to be an alpha generator in my portfolios.

Similar to most “high valued” stocks, the chart has been bumpy over the last year, with a majority of the volatility coming in the tough fourth quarter of 2018. NOW embarked on a strong breakout in late January, with the 50-day moving average crossing above the 200-day moving average in February 2019. The chart began to break down at the beginning of July, but has found some support around the $247 level, a sharp rise from the $155 support level seen in Q4 2018. Resistance for the shares remains around the 52-week high of $303 and we sit roughly 11% away from that number. We likely will not test resistance until after the earnings call on Oct. 23.

Over the last year, ServiceNow continues to maintain its place in my rankings. Ranking higher than 98% of the securities I follow. I remain “Very Bullish” on NOW (I hold it in both my Premier Growth and Ultra Growth portfolios at Gunderson Capital Management) and currently have a five-year target price of $533 (98%-plus over the recent closing price) for the shares.

I'm eagerly awaiting any additional guidance management gives on he upcoming earnings call on Oct. 23. As with all “highly valued” stocks, any hiccup in earnings and/or guidance can create immediate selling pressure.

Historically, NOW’s management team has been very transparent in terms of the business, providing little deviation on the downside from actual results. As ServiceNow continues to build strategic partnerships with key customers, guidance should become increasingly visible, reducing the risk of “surprise” misses and subsequent corrections to the stock price.

