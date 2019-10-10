Phillips 66: Another Reason To Love This Dividend Growth Aristocrat

I reiterate my buy recommendation and lift my 12-month price target by $10 to $120 by this time next year. That implies a 20% total return.

As a result, and as PSX becomes less exposed to volatile refining crack spreads, and more exposed to midstream "toll-like" revenue, its market valuation is likely to tick significantly higher.

You see, PSX is still being valued largely as a refiner and at a discount to peers. I will show in this article how and why that has changed.

Many investors understand this company has been a top dividend growth performer since its spin off from ConocoPhillips.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has been a top performer - both in terms of stock price appreciate and dividend growth - since its spin off from ConocoPhillips (COP) back in 2012:

Source: August Investor Update

The recent 12.5% rise in the dividend and $3 billion share buyback plan indicate the company is by no means resting on past laurels. And yet another reason has emerged to like the company today: Multiple expansion.

A "50/50" Refiner

According to PSX's recent August Investor Update, year-to-date segment adjusted EBITDA results are as follows:

SEGMENT YTD ADJ. EBITDA % of TOTAL Midstream $1.1 Billion 29% Chemicals $0.8 Billion 21% Marketing & Specialties $0.6 Billion 16% Refining & Marketing $1.3 Billion 34% TOTAL $3.8 Billion

Note that over the first half of this year the Refining & Marketing Segment accounted for only 34% of PSX's total adjust EBITDA. Now, to be sure, seasonality factors and a Q1 that was a "one-off" quarter in terms of refining results (see PSX: Serious Free-Cash-Flow Despite Q1 Aberration) have somewhat skewed the year-to-date results in favor of the argument I'm making here. So let's say the company is even a 50/50 refiner. That proves that the strategy management laid out many years ago to diversify away from refining has been accomplished.

What hasn't been accomplished - at least not yet - is a multiple expansion award for being less exposed to volatile refining crack spreads and more exposed to more stable and steady toll-like midstream cash flow. Note PSX's fairly low P/E=9x:

Source: Yahoo Finance

That compares to a P/E=14 for Valero (VLO) and a P/E=13.7 for Marathon Petroleum (MPC). Clearly, PSX is getting the short end of the stick as compared to its peers. Some would argue that overall refinery complexity comparisons is the reason for the disconnect. Yet I would counter that PSX's coking capacity (tops in the industry) combined with the new IMO 2020 regulations is a reason to give PSX a premium. In addition, PSX is the largest importer of cost-advantage oil sands feedstock. And when it comes to midstream operations, neither VLO or MPC can touch PSX's midsteam infrastructure.

So investors should not ignore the fact that PSX's Midstream Segment has not only been growing rapidly, but has plenty of growth left in it. The recent buyout of Phillips 66 Partners' (PSXP) IDRs resulted in PSX now owning roughly 75% of its MLP's LP units (see PSXP: 6.3% Yield With No IDRs Moving Forward). With PSXP's quarterly distribution currently at $0.855/unit, PSX's 170,000,000 PSXP units are throwing off an estimated $581,000,000 of annual tax-advantaged distributions. That's a pretty big number, even for a company the size of PSX (market cap $46 billion).

And note there are still lots of midstream growth projects still under construction and scheduled to go in-service relatively soon:

Source: August Investor Update

The list of projects is highlighted by world-class pipelines at both the corporate and MLP level:

Red Oak (50%): 30" Pipeline from Cushing, OK to Texas GC

Gray Oak (42.25%): Permian to Texas GC, 900,000 bpd

Note Gray Oak is scheduled to go in-service before the end of this year. This is a significant near-term catalyst. Even at only $2/bbl, that equates to an estimated $277.6 million of annual revenue for PSXP. And of course PSX will be on the receiving end of 75% of the incremental distributions that Gray Oak throws off to PSXP unit holders.

Summary and Conclusion

PSX is significantly undervalued compared to peers Valero and Marathon Petroleum. That despite the fact that PSX has superior midstream assets and is much less exposed to volatile refining crack margins. If PSX was given the same multiple as Valero and MPC (i.e. ~14x), PSX's $7.88/share in estimated FY2019 earnings implies a stock price of $110. Not to mention the $7.88/share in EPS for this year seems quite low when we consider that PSX earned $3.12/share in Q2 alone. In addition, the market seems to be discounting the fact that Gray Oak is coming online very soon. Demand was very high for its capacity due to egress constraint in the Permian. And PSX has a history of ramping up its world-class pipelines fairly quickly. This pipe will print money for PSX shareholders (and PSXP unit-holders as well). Note that PSXP is currently yielding 6% and the list of midstream projects above bodes well for its future as well.

Phillips 66 has long been, and still is, my top long-term buy-and-hold company for investors wanting to profit from the "USA Shale Renaissance". I reiterate my buy rating and lift my 12-month price target by $10 to $120. That implies a 20% total return by this time next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, PSXP, COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.