Boeing And Airbus Suffer 35% Cool Down In Order Activity

The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus ( OTCPK:EADSF) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in September for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for September

Airbus and Boeing together received 66 gross orders in September, compared to 102 orders in the same month last year. You can attribute this decrease to lower Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787 sales. Looking at the division of the orders in September, we'd mark Airbus as the “winner” as it sold 41 jets vs. the 21 jets that Boeing sold. In terms of value, Boeing has the edge: $3.6B vs. $2.8B for Airbus driven by orders for the Boeing KC-46A Tanker.

During the month of September, Boeing received a total of 25 orders valued at ~$3.6B after discounts:

Air New Zealand finalized its order for eight Boeing 787-10s.

An unidentified customer ordered one Boeing 767-300F.

Boeing received 15 orders for the USAF Tanker Program.

A Business Jet/VIP Customer ordered one Boeing 737 MAX.

The full report on Boeing’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in September can be read here.

During the month of September, Airbus received 41 orders valued at $2.8B after discounts:

An unidentified customer ordered 10 Airbus A220-100s and four Airbus A220-300s.

AerCap (AER) ordered five Airbus A320neo aircraft.

An unidentified customer, presumably Air Asia, ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs and 12 Airbus A330-900s.

The full report on Airbus’s orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customers reveals in September can be read here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic September 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In September, Airbus received 41 orders and nine cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 32 net orders for the month and 127 net orders for the year. Boeing received 25 orders and 25 cancellations, bringing its net orders for the month to one aircraft and -84 for the year. What we see is that the lead from Boeing’s strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus now passed 100 net orders for the year.

Conclusion

September was not an awful month for Airbus and Boeing as both jet makers logged orders for their wide body aircraft but year-over-year sales are down by a third. For the moment single aisle is looking weak, and while I expect Airbus to take in some single-aisle orders during the remainder of the year, for Boeing I do not expect a lot of orders in that segment. In fact, the single order they logged during the month was a surprise to me.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of September have declined due to the absence of orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and lower Boeing 787 orders. When looking at the order inflow year-to-date, we observed that both jet makers booked 473 gross orders vs. 1,114 last year. So we are witnessing a significant cooling in order activity in 2019. Obviously, this is driven by the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, but the political climate likely also is not one that invites for committing to aircraft worth hundreds of millions of dollars unless strictly necessary. Apart from that in various parts of the world the odds of a recession have risen. Given that several airlines have ceased operations in the past few months, we might be at a point where airlines are going to prefer a disciplined capacity deployment a bit more than they previously did. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that, but it could very well be the case that customers will be more cautious when it comes to ordering aircraft and instead are spreading out deliveries of the aircraft they already have on order.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don’t expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain, and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

