GM Strike Comes At The Worst Time

As we progress through the final quarter of 2019, there may not be a company under more pressure than General Motors (GM). The automaker is dealing with a major strike by its workers that is now in its fourth week, meaning that production losses are really starting to add up. Without a resolution rather soon, this stock is likely to head lower into year's end.

(Source: cnbc.com video, seen here, discussing impact of strike)

A new report out this week stated that GM has now lost production of 165,000 vehicles due to the strike. The note states that 15 of GM's 18 North American assembly plants are down, including everything in the US, one in Canada, and one in Mexico. Even if the strike finished today, the ongoing delays through the supply chain would likely take a week or so to work out, meaning the lost production figure could approach 200,000 vehicles. Obviously, if the strike continues for weeks or even months, the number will continue to rise.

When the company reported its Q3 production figures last week, it stated that inventory was about 760,000 units. That number is well above what's been estimated to have been lost in production during the strike so far, but that does not tell the whole story. We don't know the exact sales mix of those inventory units, so for example, it doesn't matter if you have tons of sedans on the lots and people want SUVs. The report this week suggested that the lost production of popular SUVs and trucks cannot be made up, and that's where many automakers are generating tons of profits currently.

This week's news also suggested a major impact to the new mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette that was supposed to go into production this December. The automaker was supposed to build about 1,000 more older models and then change over for the new version, but that process will likely be delayed, and this probably means the new model will likely be delayed. No matter what happens here, analysts see this as having a negative financial impact.

As the title of my article suggested, the strike probably could not have come at a worse time. As you can see from current analyst estimates, Q4 is the highest revenue and earnings period of the year for the automaker. To put things in perspective, Q1 of this year saw revenue of $34.88 billion and EPS of $1.41. The street is currently looking for Q4 to see EPS of $1.81 on revenues of $37.77 billion, and the current quarter numbers have come down over time.

As the chart below shows, GM shares have recently dipped as the strike has dragged on. In fact, as the estimates link above shows, since July, the name has seen the number of buy or strong buy ratings from analysts drop from 15 to 9, while the number of hold ratings has gone from 6 to 13. With the strike ongoing and fears of global economies slowing, why can't the name test its 52-week low of $30.56 if things don't improve soon?

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, investors need to be careful with shares of General Motors in the short term. There doesn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the auto workers strike, which is starting to make production volume losses pile up to the point where they cannot be recovered. While some vehicle sales can be generated from current inventory, that's not the case for all models. We're now in the largest sales quarter of the year for GM, so if the strike doesn't end soon, the financial impact is going to add up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.