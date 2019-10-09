OIL: The Crude Oil Correction Will Persist, As Demand For The Black Commodity Dwindles

The trade war between China and the U.S. is expected to further escalate, weakening crude oil demand prospects, whereas surging oil-shipping costs add renewed bearishness on OIL prices.

With U.S. crude supply advancing for the third consecutive week, the complex heads back into oversupply, weighing on OIL shares.

Investment thesis

In our last take on the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL), we assessed the impacts of Saudi’s crude supply disruptions on the ETF, which should have propelled the underlying to fresh highs.

While our bullish view has not materialized, given that supply worries faded rapidly, as the Saudi Kingdom restored output quicker than expected, we are now expecting crude futures and OIL shares to continue on their downward trend, amid an enhancing U.S. oil storage picture, a weakening aggregate demand outlook and a steep surge in oil shipping costs.

Source: TradingView

With the U.S. crude supply advancing for the third consecutive week, the complex heads back into oversupply, weighing on OIL shares

During the week ending September 27, crude oil storage advanced slightly, up 0.74% (w/w) to 422.6m barrels, posting the third consecutive weekly build, whilst Cushing inventories declined marginally, down 0.49% (w/w) to 40.74m barrels, the EIA shows.

With these changes, oil storage seasonality tightens further, establishing in a slim surplus of 1% or 4,149k barrels compared to the five-year average and 4.6% or 18,678k barrels above 2018 stocks. Concomitantly, OIL shares dipped 4.55% to $11.43 per share, whereas the American crude oil benchmark declined slightly less, down 3.75% (w/w) to $55.91 per barrel.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

In the meantime, the U.S. import-export crude balance deteriorated for the third week in a row, following moderately declining exports, down 3.89% (w/w) to 2.87m barrels and slightly increasing net imports, up 0.85% (w/w) to 3.42m barrels.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Besides, the five-year crude oil stock spread enhanced moderately, after the bottom reached in the beginning of September 2019. Indeed, over the past three weeks, the spread lifted by 14.07% to a deficit of 27,900k barrels compared to the average of the last five years. While the deficit is bearish for crude futures, the appreciation of the spread indicates that the storage pictures marginally sustain the complex and its proxy, OIL shares.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Speculator bets

According to the latest Commitments of Traders report published by the CFTC, net speculative positioning on Nymex crude oil futures dipped robustly during the week ending October 1, down 8.21% (w/w) to 389,319 contracts.

This steep decline is mostly due to a significant boost in fresh short bets, up a whopping 20.3% (w/w) to 125,510 contracts and is accentuated by moderate long liquidations, down 2.59% (w/w) to 514,829 contracts.

That being said, during the week, the sentiment on crude oil futures decreased significantly and has been down for the third consecutive week, indicating that speculators are expecting renewed headwinds on the complex and on its proxy, OIL.

Besides, short open interest that tracks short positioning on overall open interest, established at 6.02% and is rapidly approaching its 20-week average of 6.25%, pointing towards a slight stretching of speculative bets on the downside.

Since the beginning of 2019, net spec positioning on crude contracts lifted 40.4% or 112,108, whereas OIL’s YTD performance appreciated slightly, up 3.94% to $10.7 per share.

The trade war between China and the U.S. is expected to further escalate, weakening crude oil demand prospects, whereas surging oil-shipping costs add renewed bearishness on OIL prices

Rising worries of weakening demand prospects for crude linger, as trade tensions between China and the U.S. should further escalate. While trade negotiations between the two economic giants are set to resume later this week and although market participants anticipate at least a partial deal, we believe that recent positioning of Chinese tech companies on the U.S. blacklist will once again derail upcoming trade negotiations. With this twist, Chinese authorities will probably retaliate, directing their attention on the U.S. tech giants that produce a large part of their electronic components in China.

Besides, recently, crude shipping rates rose sharply, after the U.S. imposed sanctions on two units of China’s COSCO charterer for their alleged involvement in bringing crude oil from Iran. Higher crude movement prices imply that the U.S. exports will probably weaken, as core consumption areas are remoter compared to other exporting countries, putting additional pressure on crude futures and OIL shares.

In addition, the Fed’s latest crude oil cumulative weekly decomposition indicates that aggregate demand for oil has been weak since July 1 and that it is now on a decelerating path.

Source: New York Fed

In addition, the WTI future curve edged slightly lower during the week, lowering its backwardation slope on short-term maturities and maintaining a steady contango on medium to long-term maturities. With that, the positive roll-yield gets smaller, providing additional downward pressure for OIL shares.

Conclusion

That being said and amid American crude stocks enhancing in the last three weeks, speculators reducing significantly their bets on crude futures and given that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are set to start again on the wrong foot, our view on crude oil futures and OIL shares has turned bearish.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.