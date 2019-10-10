FireEye: Struggler

Investors should consider a quick rally to $16 as a gift with the stock trading at 3.7x forward P/S estimates.

FireEye (FEYE) has jumped into investor views over the last week due to speculation over a sale and a solid update from an investor meeting. The problem remains that the cybersecurity company still hasn't made much progress towards generating meaningful cash flows for shareholders. The stock isn't a horrible buy at $14, but FireEye isn't likely to obtain any premium buyout offer at $22.

Image Source: FireEye investor relations

Small Beat After Guide Down

The stock got an initial surge from the company guiding Q3 numbers above current expectations. The problem here is that FireEye guided down substantially for this quarter, back on July 30.

At an investor conference, the company updated guidance for Q3 revenues to "at or above the high end" of the previous guidance. Analyst estimates were at $219.5 million based on the reduced company guidance of revenues in the $217 to $221 million range.

The problem here is that consensus revenues were up at $229 million when the company provided the original quarterly guidance. The slight beat now in the range of $1 to $2 million isn't very meaningful when FireEye originally guided down by $9 million.

The point here is the reinforcement of the negative investment theory that the cybersecurity specialist just isn't going anywhere very fast. The company guides to minimal growth when the company only expects to generate ~$50 million in annual free cash flow.

Current CEO Kevin Mandia made the impressive move to turn around the company into a positive cash-flow contributor, but he stopped short of actually creating value. The company is now stuck with virtually break-even results and limited growth.

Not Worth $22

FireEye hasn't traded above $20.00 since back at the start of 2016, yet UBS predicted the stock could gain a premium valuation of $22 on a sale. Analyst Fatima Boolani predicted a deal could fetch 5x CY20 EV/S multiple. Oddly, the analyst only maintained a $15.50 price target on the stock with a Neutral rating.

The point here is the analyst isn't actually bullish on the stock and doesn't even recommend FireEye, considering the perceived potential 50%+ upside in the stock on a deal. With 215 million shares outstanding, FireEye would have an insane market valuation of $4.7 billion on such a deal price.

As a note, the analyst compares the $22 price target to the Barracuda Networks (CUDA) deal where the company was taken private for $27.55 per share for a 22.5% premium. In addition, Thoma Bravo, LLC only paid $1.6 billion for the cybersecurity stock.

In the last reported quarter, Barracuda generated revenues of $94.7 million. The company was only growing revenues at a 7% annual clip, but Barracuda generated solid net income.

The company had stalling growth like FireEye. With a reasonable revenue estimate of $400 million, the company did obtain a 4x forward sales multiple.

The difference here is that FireEye and Barracuda Networks fall into different categories, according to McKinsey. FireEye is the least desirable being in the position of a Struggler. Unlike the Cash Generators, FireEye has low growth rates due to a mature and competitive market along with very low margins.

Source: McKinsey

The only good news for shareholders is that FireEye isn't facing declining margins. The company still has plans to grow from very low margin levels. The growth rate just isn't high enough to leave the Strugglers category while placing the company subject to a sudden market or product shift that sends FireEye right back to negative margins. The level of safety is far too small.

The stock clearly isn't worth $22 and FireEye won't obtain a premium offer for that level. On a rally to the July high around $16, the stock would have a market cap of ~$3.5 billion and trade at about 3.7x FY20/S targets.

The key investor takeaway is that FireEye remains in the Struggler category. Investors should look to unload the stock on any rally to the multi-month highs around and consider the move a gift.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.