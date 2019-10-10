Landstar System Is A Buy

I’ve been asked to look at Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to see if it’s worthy of investment. In my view, it is. The company is a great growth story that trades at a very low multiple relative to the company’s own history and to the overall market. The capital structure is rock solid, and management is, in my opinion, very shareholder friendly. Some investors are obviously worried about the company’s recent comments about declining freight volumes. In my view, it’s necessary to take advantage of such nervousness when it comes along. If investing well involves “buying low”, the only way to do that is by buying when others are maximally nervous. Thus, for people who aren’t as susceptible to myopia as media pundits or Wall Street, buying Landstar at these levels makes a great deal of sense in my estimation. This requires being able to see beyond a few soft quarters, though. For those still nervous about the current price, I offer an alternative via the options markets. I’ll conclude with an appeal to authority.

Company Background & Short-Term Forecast

Landstar System Inc. is a global, asset light, provider of integrated transportation management solutions to a broad range of customers. The company does this by utilizing a network of third party agents. The following is a snapshot of industries served:

Source: Landstar Investor Presentation

In my view, the following quotation from the company’s most recent investor presentation sums up the short-term forecast here quite well.

...in late 2018, we began to experience decelerating rates of growth in both truck revenue per load and truck loads that continued through the first quarter of 2019. The freight environment softened further from the 2019 first quarter to the 2019 second quarter, putting additional downward pressure on rates, especially in the spot market where the Company primarily operates. Although demand for freight services has slowed and capacity has become more readily available as compared to 2018, I believe we continue to be in a relatively healthy freight environment. In Landstar’s 2019 first quarter earnings release on April 24, we provided second quarter revenue guidance of $1.075 billion to $1.125 billion and second quarter diluted earnings per share guidance of $1.56 to $1.62. On June 5, we disclosed in a Form 8-K and further explained at a webcast investor conference later that day that, based on recent market conditions, and, in particular, a comparatively challenging pricing environment with respect to the Company’s truckload services, we may not achieve the bottom end of the range of estimates for revenue and earnings per diluted share we provided on April 24, 2019. Revenue and diluted earnings per share for the 2019 second quarter were below the bottom end of the guidance issued on April 24, 2019 largely due to actual truckload rates below our original expectations, beginning in the month of May. Source

Financial Review

In my view, the financial history here checks all of the boxes. First, this is a growth company, given that revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~7.7% over the past five years. Second, net income has grown at a faster rate (~13%), which indicates to me that the company has the potential to grow more efficient, by increasing margins. I like to see the company throwing marginal dollars directly to the bottom line in this way. This trend seems to be intact comparing the first half of 2019 to the same period a year ago. In spite of a 6.8% decline in revenue relative to the same period a year ago, net income increased 3.6%, and EPS increased fully 8% on the back of an ongoing buyback program. Speaking of that, third, management seems very shareholder friendly, in light of the fact that they’ve returned ~$750 million to them over the past 5 ½ years ($217 of this was in the form of dividends, the balance from stock buybacks). Fourth, the capital structure here is absolutely rock-solid with cash and short-term investments representing about 275% of long-term debt. Also, the company has dropped long-term debt by ~$24 million over the past six months (~18.5% of the total). Finally, the dividend payout ratio here suggests that there’s room for increases, given that it’s only ~9.5%.

Source: Company filings

The company is obviously financially sound. The question, then, is what are investors expected to pay for this strong financial position.

Valuation

I am, shall we say, “careful” with my money. Some have called me “cheap.” While this may be a character flaw to some and has certainly hindered my social life to some extent, I consider it a virtue. I think society at large would be better off if we were all just a little less profligate. Nowhere is my cheapness more evident than in picking stocks. In my view, finding a great company that is set to grow its future cash flows is less than half the battle. Not overpaying for those is critical, in my view. For that reason, I must spend some time writing about valuation here. Specifically, I want to answer whether these shares are inexpensively priced or not. I come at this question in a few ways. First, I do a simple comparison of the ratio of the company’s price to some economic variable (price, free cash, cash from operations) to see if the shares are trading at a premium or a discount to the company’s own history and to the overall market. I also try to work out the growth assumptions embedded in the current price.

As the chart below demonstrates, Landstar is trading at a significant discount relative to its own past on a price to free cash flow basis. In fact, the last time the shares traded at this valuation (circled in red), they went on to do quite well. I’m not going to claim that they will repeat this performance, but I will say that, when investors bought these shares in the past, they were subsequently rewarded.

Source: Gurufocus

I also want to look at the market’s current long-term growth assumptions about the underlying business. The way I do this is to employ the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this, Penman describes how investors can use price itself as a way to judge what the market must be assuming about the future. In particular, the idea is to use a standard finance formula and isolate the ‘g’ (growth) variable to work out what the current price is telling us about market assumptions. At the moment, the market seems to be assuming a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~4% for Landstar. I consider this to be reasonable in light of the history here. Thus, given the above, I think Landstar stock is on sale relative to its own history and certainly relative to the overall market.

Options As Alternative

I obviously think these shares are underpriced at the moment, but I can understand why other investors might be nervous about buying. For those people, I would recommend selling put options at a strike price well below the current market price. In my opinion, these offer a win-win trade for investors. If, as I suspect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall, they will be obliged to buy, but will be doing so at a price much lower than the current price and will lock in a much more favorable yield and price to free cash flow.

At the moment, my preferred option is the April 2020 put with a strike price of $100. These are currently bid-asked at $4.40-5.00, having last traded hands at $4.60. If an investor simply takes the bid on these puts, and is subsequently exercised, they will be buying these shares more than 12% below the current level. If, as I suspect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor simply pockets the premium. In my view, the “worst” case scenario here is that the investor buys at a net price of ~$95.60. This price is an absolute screaming buy for the long-term shareholder, in my view.

Appeal To Authority

I’ve said it before in many, many ways, but the idea is simple enough. Not all investors are created equal. Some people are better at this exercise than the rest of us. They are well trained, or they have an army of analysts at their disposal or they are emotionally cut out for this activity. Whatever the combination of reasons, some people are better at this, and when given the opportunity, we should watch what they do so that we might ride their coattails. With that in mind, I’d point out that, since the middle of last year, Joel Greenblatt has been generally acquiring shares of Landstar. As of the latest filings, he owns ~81,200 shares of the company, valued at ~$8.7 million. In my view, when an investor of this skill is on the same side of the trade as I am, that fills me with some confidence.

Conclusion

I think Landstar is an excellent buy at these levels. The company is growing and is financially very sound. Management treats shareholders very well. Landstar seems to be a growth company that trades at a discount to the overall market and to its own history. For those nervous about buying at these already discounted prices, I think selling put options makes sense. My bullishness seems to be echoed by one of the great investors of our time. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time. I think investors would be wise to buy at these levels before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LSTR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll also be selling the puts mentioned here.