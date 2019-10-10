Rexel: Ready For A Significant EPS Upgrade

Rexel offers a safe dividend rate of 4.7% at this share price. Dividend increases are likely for years to come.

A short term recovery is possible. The dividend provides an income if it takes longer than expected.

In the past actual net income was much lower than the recurring net income. It looks like Rexel is getting this closer to the recurring net income.

Investor case

Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY; OTCPK:RXLSF) is still valued as a company with constant restructuring costs, while this is improving. This offers huge upside and room to get back to former valuations. Rexel offers a high dividend income. The company has improved its financial position but hasn't been rewarded in its stock price yet. The market is too worried about new competitors and Rexel is proving their digitalization is paying off.

Rexel offers an interesting exposure to electrical products and services. Electrical usage is growing and has a positive outlook. There is a shift to more "smart" devices and environmental issues point to more electrical usage.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The price of Rexel has more than halved since 2014. Rexel has done a lot of restructuring and restored the dividend rate on a growth path. I believe this leaves value on the table at this price.

Introduction to Rexel

Rexel is an industrial distributor of electrical equipment. It operates mainly in Europe, North America and for a small amount in Asia. It is facing challenges like new competitors, like Amazon (AMZN) and digitalization. Rexel has proven over the latest quarters these challenges don't affect the growth or pricing power. Amazon is only active in a small segment of Rexel's business. I am going to analyze this company and see if it's trading at the correct price.

Because it's a French company, all numbers are expressed in Euros.

Worldwide expert in the professional multichannel distribution of electrical products and services for the energy world, Rexel provides a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management related to construction, renovation, maintenance and production.

Source: Rexel website

Net income vs recurring net income is improving

Rexel likes to use recurring net income as the main reference for its financial results. They are right to do so because one-time items shouldn't impact results in the long run. Having that said they have had a habit of continuous restructuring costs in the last 5 years. This hasn't been good for investor confidence.

There are signs that it is improving. In the first half of 2019 net income and recurring net income were more or less the same. If Rexel can keep this up for the full year this will have a substantial improvement on its EPS. This could also restore investor confidence. This won't have any effect on the dividend because the payout ratio is based on recurring income.

Significant P/E progress

Because of the low real net income, the P/E rating has been pretty high over the last years. The lower restructuring costs will have a significant impact on this rating. While P/E is a simple measurement, it does give a quick view on the valuation of an enterprise. Based on last year's earnings of €0.50 per share the P/E stands at 18, which is pretty high for a company growing at a slow rate. This could be improved drastically.

Over the first half-year, Rexel already earned €0.54 per share. They will provide a great full-year growth in this area. This means Rexel is right now trading 10 times the expected earnings for this year. This too low for a company with controllable debt, an increasing recurring income, and a decent dividend.

Dividend increased yearly since 2016

Rexel started paying dividends over its fiscal year 2010, paid in 2011. This provides a short history of dividends. They had to reduce the dividend in 2015 to €0.40. Since 2017 it has been increased yearly. They have a guideline of 40%+ payout of the recurring net income for the future.

Source: 2018 full-year results presentation

Let's assume the recurring net income keeps increasing at the same rate as the global revenue. This should mean dividends keep increasing at a slow rate of about 3% per year. Do note the real net income they are reporting is substantially lower than the recurring net income as I pointed out before. It looks like this difference is finally improving. This could also provide more room for increased dividends or share buybacks in the future.

Future growth

For this year Rexel predicts a growth of 2% to 4%:

A 2% to 4% same-day sales growth, excluding an estimated unfavorable impact of 1% from branch closures in Germany and Spain;

Source: Second-quarter results

Over the first six months, same-day sales growth was on the bottom end of this range at 2.4%. If we look at the performance on both top-line growth and EPS growth it doesn't look like a lot of growth is to be expected in the future. I would expect in the long term Rexel keeps growing organically at a pace of about 3% per year. As stated before the potential lies in the short term recovery of the net income in line with the recurring net income. This should provide oxygen for the share price to recover. Once this happens, it will be up to the management to provide further shareholder value. Further dividend increases are very likely since the payout ratio is just above this guideline of 40%+. Manamagent could also consider share repurchases if the stock price doesn't recover to a normal valuation.

Share price

To determine a correct share price I am going to use the assumption that the bottom line recovers to the same level of the recurring income. This would mean earnings per share will be about €1 - €1.10. For a company this size with these growth prospects, I would expect a P/E of about 13. If we assume earnings will be on the low-end share price could increase to €13 or about 34%. I keep my assumptions low so we have a margin of safety on this.

Balance sheet

Rexel does have a substantial amount of debt on its balance sheet. They carry a net debt position of €2,172.6m or a net financial debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.86 on the 30th of June 2019. This was a small improvement to 6-30-2018, it was 2.91 then. It is important to note Rexel makes most of its cash flow in the last quarter.

The n et financial debt/EBITDA was at 2.67 on 12-30-2018 and they are aiming to further deleverage the balance sheet. This is definitely positive for the future of Rexel.

Source: 2018 presentation

Risks

It could take longer for Rexel to get the actual net income at this level or the market could value Rexel low for a long time. This is where the dividend provides an excellent income while waiting. The good thing is the turn-around is already happening so a decent valuation could pick back up soon. Do note the next quarterly earnings release is on 10-17-2019. This could already provide more clarity on its net income.

The new IFRS 16 standard caused a misunderstanding in the half-year results in August. Clear reporting is important to keep market confidence. I don't expect they will make this mistake twice.

The shares trading on the OTC market in the U.S. have very low liquidity; if possible you should buy them on the French market.

Comparison to similar companies

In direct comparison, Wesco (WCC) is the easiest company to compare with. It is active in the same sector. Legrand SA (OTCPK:LGRVF), on the other hand, is also a French company active in electrical and digital infrastructure for the building industry.

Rexel Wesco Legrand SA Total revenue €13.3 Billion €7.3 Billion €6 Billion P/E (NYSE:TTM) 13.25 9.19 22.6 Price to sales 0.21 0.24 2.87 Price to book value 0.68 0.9 3.84 Dividend Yield 4.7% - 1.88%

Source: investing.com

Rexel and Wesco are valued similarly. There are a few differences between them. Wesco's growth over the last 5 years was better than Rexel's. On the other hand, it does have a higher financial leverage. There is also no indication they want to reduce this leverage further. Wesco is also creating a lot of new shares which causes a lot of dilution. They don't pay dividends, but they do repurchase common shares. The management of Rexel seems to be more focused on creating shareholder value. Rexel doesn't look greatly undervalued in comparison to Wesco.

Legrand is another story. They had much better growth in the past and are trading at much higher valuation levels. This is partly justified considering the value creation Legrand has successfully done. It is of course though to maintain high growth rates and the share price doesn't give much margin of safety. This is why I prefer Rexel at this time.

This piece is about Rexel and doesn't advise the other mentioned companies.

Conclusion

Rexel's management is focusing on the right challenges. It looks like the restructuring costs are finally fading out. Over the next quarters, this should provide a higher net income, close to the recurring net income. I believe it will be so. In this case, Rexel is seriously undervalued.

Once the management delivers on the next quarter and after we should see a recovery of the share price. The debt reduction and dividend payouts are the right way to use the cash flow. As the debt reduction persists it will be interesting how the management wants to spend future cash flows. I expect a higher dividend is possible or it could go looking for new growth initiatives.

Did you like reading this article? If you want to read more similar articles, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top right of this page next to Enterprising Investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RXLSF, RXEEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.