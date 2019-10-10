Old National Bancorp's Earnings Likely To Decline

Growth of non-interest expense is likely to be subdued, but still high enough to drag earnings in 2020.

Loan growth is expected to recover, but remain low in the next year. Combined with a slight decline in margin, the loan growth will lead to marginal increase in NII.

Earnings of Old National Bancorp (ONB) are expected to decline in 2020 as the low growth in net interest income is expected to be undermined by increase in non-interest expense. Despite the earnings decline, it is expected that dividends will be maintained at current in level in 2020, leading to a dividend yield of 2.98%.

Loan Growth to Slightly Recover

ONB's loan portfolio declined in the first half of 2019, but the management was still confident about the health of the pipeline, as disclosed in the 2QFY19 investor conference call. ONB's period end pipeline remained strong at $1.7 billion and continued to build into the third quarter. (The management did not give guidance on prepayments and repayments.)

Keeping in view the management's confidence about loan origination, I'm expecting ONB's loan portfolio to make a slight recovery in the remainder of 2019 by growing 0.25% in each of the third and fourth quarters. For next year I'm expecting more low growth as the outlook on loan products' demand appears far from upbeat given the prospects of economic slowdown. The table below shows the estimates for loans and other key balance sheet items.

Only Slight Decline in NIM Expected

I expect both yields and cost of funds to trend downwards in the remainder of 2019 due to the 50bps rate cut in 2019 till date. My estimates for yields, costs, and margins are shown in the table below. I expect the fall in funding cost to mostly offset the fall in yields, leading to only a slight decline in net interest margin, NIM.

At the time of the 2QFY19 conference call, the management too expected NIM to be mostly stable, as they said that asset yields are expected to decrease, but the impact to margin should be largely mitigated by lower funding costs and prior balance sheet structuring and derivative actions.

I'm not expecting any further rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, but worsening of US-China relationship and trade uncertainties may call for another cut. Investors should keep an eye on signals given in the next FOMC meeting later this month. If the Fed surprises with another rate cut then I will revise my estimates downwards.

Earnings to Decline in 2020

ONB's earnings are expected to trend downwards in 2020 as the low loan growth will be unable to completely counter the negative effects of lower net interest margin and higher non-interest expense. However, the bottom line will receive some support from growth in non-interest income. Further, non-interest expense growth is expected to be subdued, and lower than the normal growth rate in the past, which will offer the bottom-line some relief. The subdued growth rate of non-interest expense is attributable to the conversion of Klein Systems in the first half of 2019, which has already led to cost savings. The table below summarizes forecasts for key income statement items.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.98%

Despite the expected earnings decline in 2020, I expect ONB to continue to pay quarterly dividend of $0.13, leading to full year dividend of $0.52. My expectation of dividend maintenance is based on a comfortable level of both expected payout ratio and current capital ratio, which do not require dividend cuts. My estimated payout ratio is 38% for 2020. ONB's June 2019 Tier I ratio was 11.89%, well above the regulatory requirement of 8.50%.

The dividend estimate suggests a forward yield of 2.98%. While there are plenty of other small bank holding companies with higher dividend yields, ONB's yield is still better than the average. According to Koyfin's market screener, the average dividend yield for financials in the Russell 2000 Index (smallcaps) is just 2.67%.

Only a Small Potential for Price Upside

ONB has traded at an average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.05 in the past, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $17.2 gives a target price of $18.1 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of only 3.5%. The table below shows sensitivity of the target price to different levels of the P/B multiple.

Conclusion: Adopting a Neutral Stance

Combining the forward dividend yield and estimated price upside gives a total expected return of 6.5%. As this return is less than 10%, I'm adopting a neutral stance on the stock. Investors should buy ONB only if it's market price dips to below $16.42, which is 10% lower than the target price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.